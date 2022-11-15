Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

88 University Place

New York, NY 10003

Order Again

Appetizer

Gai Manow

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast filet, fried shredded Chinese broccoli served with lime mayonnaise cream dressing.

Curry Pancake

$16.00

Roti flat bread stuffed with minced chicken, onion, scallion, egg, curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish.

Kor Moo Yang

$18.00

Grilled marinated pork jowl served with Jaew dipping sauce

Nuer Yang

$18.00

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Marinated chicken wings with mushroom soy sauce, garlic, cilantro served with sweet chili sauce

Kluei Koong

$14.00

Hor Mok Hoi Mang Phu

$16.00

Steamed mussels stuffed with curry paste custard, basil, coconut milk

Hoi Ob (GF)

$17.00

New Zealand mussel in spicy Thai herb broth

Fried Taro

$14.00

Taro, peanut, tofu skin wrap served with tamarind gastrique.

Garden Roll (GF ,V)

$12.00

Fried tofu, green leaf, mixed salad, cucumber, carrot, celery, basil leaf, mint, rice paper wrap served with Thai chili-lime cream sauce.

Kway Tiew Lord (V)

$15.00

Steamed broad noodle, sweet radish, beansprout, beancurd, tofu, shiitake mushroom, cilantro in a sweet dark gravy sauce

Kha Noom Puk Kad

$15.00

Sautéed turnip cake, beansprout, chive, egg

Soup

SPICY PORK BONE SOUP

$22.00

Pork ribs and baby spare ribs, recao, Thai green chili and lime.

TOMYUM SHRIMP

$28.00

Prawn, mushroom, Thai herbs broth, evaporated milk

YUEA PHAI SOUP

$20.00

Clear pork broth, bamboo mushroom, napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, snow pea tips and scallion

Salad

Namtok Kor Moo Yang

$18.00

Grilled marinated pork jowl, red onion, mint, scallion, cilantro, roasted rice powder, chili powder served with Thai chili-lime dressing.

Somtum (GF)

$15.00

Shredded Papaya, string bean, tomato, peanut, dried shrimp served with Thai chili-lime dressing.

Tropical Salad (GF,V)

$14.00

Mixed green, red leaves, shredded mango, cucumber, cherry tomato with mango ginger dressing

YUM KOONG YANG WITH SEA GRAPE SEAWEED SALAD

$18.00

Mixed green, sea grape seaweed mango salsa served with sweet and savory shrimp skewers

Classic

Preaw Wan

$17.00

Cucumber, pineapple, cherry tomato, onion, scallion, cashew nut , sweet pepper, sweet & sour sauce

Pad Krapow

$17.00

Long hot pepper, basil leaf, Thai chili, onion, string bean

Fried Rice

$17.00

Assorted vegetables, egg, onion, scallion and cherry tomato.

Mussaman (GF)

$17.00

Potato, peanut and coconut milk.

Kang Dang (Red Curry) (V)

$17.00

String bean,long hot pepper, basil leaf, coconut milk

GREEN CURRY

$17.00

Noodle

MEE HOK GIEN

$24.00

Egg noodle, shrimp, chicken, egg, yu choy, dark brown sauce topped with poached egg

MEE KATI (GF)

$20.00

Angel hair noodle, shrimp, bean sprout, mango, string bean, chive, coconut-tamarind sauce

RAD NAA

$20.00

Crispy egg noodle, marinated pork, egg, Chinese broccoli served with soybean gravy.

BAMEE PED

$24.00

Egg noodle, roasted duck breast, yu choy and pickle ginger.

BAMEE MOO DANG

$22.00

Egg noodle, marinated roasted pork, shrimp and pork wonton, yu choy and scallion

PAD SE-EW

$17.00

Broad noodle, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce

KEA MAO

$17.00

Broad noodle, egg, chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaf

Over Rice

Khao Na Ped

$24.00

Rice, roasted duck, yu choy, scallion, pickle ginger served with spice gravy.

Khao Moo Dang

$22.00

Rice, marinated roasted pork, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, hard boiled egg served with red spice gravy.

Khao Kha Moo

$22.00

Rice, braised pork leg, shitake mushroom, hard boiled egg, Chinese broccoli, pickle mustard green served with dark brown gravy.

KHAO MOK GAI

$22.00Out of stock

Braised turmeric and ginger chicken thigh & leg with curry powder rice with mint, cilantro and dressing sauce

KRAPOW MOO SUB OVER RICE

$22.00

Minced pork, string bean,long hot pepper, basil leaf, chili with fried egg on top

Special

Pranakhon Pad Thai

$24.00

Prawn, rice noodle,peanut, egg, bean sprout, chive ,string bean, sweet radish, culantro, red onion tamarind sauce

Khao Yum (GF)

$22.00

Butterfly pea dyed rice, shredded vegetable, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, bean sprout, dried shrimp, coconut flake, roselle dyed rice noodles, puffed rice, boiled egg served with fermented southern style dressing.

NAMYA PU

$32.00

Lump crab meat, basil leaf, kaffir lime leaf, coconut milk, Thai southern curry served with rice vermicelli noodle

Short Rib Mussaman

$32.00

Braised Short rib, onion, potato, peanut and coconut milk.

Khao Obb Mordin

$25.00

Fried rice, shrimp, chicken, chinese sausage, shiitake mushroom, taro, lotus seed, ginkgo seed, onion, scallion

Hoi Tod (Mussel Pancake)

$24.00

Mussels, egg, scallion, bean sprout served with sweet racha sauce.

Pla Tod Nampla

$38.00

Deep fried striped bass, thicken fish sauce dressing served with side of mango salad.

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00+

Lump crab meat, egg, scallions served with Thai spicy chili sauce.

Pad Pong Karee

$26.00

Shrimp, squid, egg, curry powder, onion, scallion, asian celery, sweet pepper served with evaporated milk.

Kanoom Jean Gang Keaw Wan

$24.00

Chicken, Thai eggplant, basil leaf, long hot chili, coconut shoot and coconut milk.

Moo Grob Kua Prik Gua

$24.00

Crispy pork belly, chili, garlic, brown sauce, side of chili lime sauce

PLA NUNG MANOW

$38.00

Bronzino, celery, asian broccoli, chili lime garlic sauce, micro cilantro, radish

PLA PAE SA

$38.00

Fried bronzino, daikon, carrot, string bean, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, tamarind lime chili sauce

SPARE RIBS PAD PED

$24.00

Spare ribs, aromatic chili & Thai herb, brown sauce

Tofu Jian (V)

$20.00

Steamed soft tofu, onion, scallion, shitake mushroom, red long hot pepper, ginger gravy.

SIDE ORDER

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

BERRY BROWN RICE

$4.00

STICKY RICE

$4.00

BOILED EGG

$3.00

FRIED EGG

$4.00

SAUTEED SNOW PEA TIP

$8.00

MEDLEY VEGETABLE

$8.00

KANOM JEEN

$5.00

Sub Brown Rice

$3.00

Sub Sticky Rice

$3.00

DESSERT

I-TIM SUNDAE

$12.00

COCONUT PUDDING

$12.00

SODA

SPARKING

$8.00

ACQUA PANNA

$8.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sunkrist

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Tonic

$5.00

YUZU SPARKLING

$7.00

PEACH SPARKLING

$7.00

PINEAPPLE

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

HOMEMADE

THAI ICED TEA

$6.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$6.00

Dang Soda

$6.00

SPARKLING PLUM

$6.00

Ovaltine Volcano

$10.00

Nom Yen

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Location

88 University Place, New York, NY 10003

Directions

