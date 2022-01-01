Prasino Restaurant 93 S. La Grange Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange, IL 60525
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Milk Money Brewing is a locally sourced Brewpub located in La Grange, Illinois.
4.6 • 146
75 S. La Grange Road La Grange, IL 60525
View restaurant