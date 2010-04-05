Prato Restaurant and Pizza NEW
No reviews yet
1892 Route 6
Carmel, NY 10512
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
PIZZA
INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
INDV CHEESE
INDV BUFFALO
INDV BBQ CHICKEN
INDV CHICKEN PARMIGINANA
INDV SALAD PIE
Upside Down Pie
INDV CK BACON RANCH
INDV VODKA SAUCE
INDV WHITE
Cauliflower Pizza
INDV PENNE VODKA
INDV MARGHERITA
INDV PROSCIUTTO
INDV HAWAIIAN
INDV COMBO
INDV EGGPLANT ROLLANTINI
INDV LASAGNA
INDV CHICKEN MARSALA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Cauliflower Crust
SMALL PIZZA
(SM) CHEESE
(SM) BUFFALO
(SM) BBQ CHICKEN
(SM) CHICKEN PARMIGINANA
(SM) SALAD PIE
(Sm) Chicken Bacon Ranch
(SM) COMBO
(SM) VODKA SAUCE
(SM) PENNE VODKA
(SM) MARGHERITA
(SM) WHITE
(SM) PROSCIUTTO
(SM) HAWAIIAN
(SM) EGG PLANT ROLLANTINI
(SM) LASAGNA
(SM) CHICKEN MARSALA
LARGE PIZZA
(LG) CHEESE
(LG) BUFFALO
(LG) BBQ CHICKEN
(LG) CHICKEN PARMIGINANA
(LG) SALAD PIE
(LG) COMBO
(LG) VODKA SAUCE
(LG) PENNE VODKA
(LG) MARGHERITA
(LG) WHITE PIE
(LG) PROSCIUTTO
(LG) EGG PLANT ROLLANTINI PIE
(LG) LASAGNA PIE
(LG) CHICKEN MARSALA
Garlic Knot Vodka Ravioli PIE
Garlic Knot Gnocci Pesto Pie
(LG) Chicken Marsala PIE
(LG) CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIE
(LG) HAWAIIAN
HALF MOON PIZZA
SQUARE LUCYS PIES
ROLLS
Extra SAUCE
Spinach Roll
Chicken Parm Roll
Pepperoni Roll
Sausage And Pepper Roll
Buffalo Chix Roll
Grilled Ck Veggie Roll
Sausage Roll
Chx And Broc Roll
Meatball Roll
Eggplant Roll
G Chix & Pepper Roll
Veggie Roll
Dont Make Roll
Garlic Knot Sandwich
Sandwich 1\2
Pinwheel
Stromboli
GARLIC KNOTS
SPECIAL APPETIZERS
STUFFED AVOCADO
an avocado shell filled with smoked salmon, avocado, capers, onion, and tomato tossed in fresh lemon and drizzled with balsamic
Crispy Eggplant Stack
crispy eggplant rounds stacked with fresh mozzarella and tomato
HOMEMADE MOZZ
Mussles Scarpariello
MEDITERRANEAN SOUP
january 18, 2022 special homemade soup with sage, parsley, onion, potato, cannellini beans, broccoli stems and veggie broth
Mini Polpo
Eggplant Parm Soup
POLPO OCTOPUS APPETIZER
one (1) octopus tentacle served over broccoli rabe, hot and sweet peppers and roasted potatoes
Shrimp Cocktail
ARTICHOKE FRANCESE
long stemmed artichoke hearts served over spinach in a francese sauce
CLASSIC BRUSCHETTA
ZUCCHINI FLOWERS
FRESH MOZZARELLA
CALAMARI TUSCANA
calamari with a touch of marinara and hot cherry peppers
CALAMARI MEDITERRANEAN
calamari with capers, black olives and a touch of marinara sauce
The GIAN LUCA Pizza
1/1/2022. Individual topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella 2/2/2022. Individual stuffed pizza filled with gnocchi pesto 5/24/2022. individual pizza topped with chicken cutlet, hot honey and smoked mozzarella
PRATO PIZZA
6/8/2022 special an individual pizza topped with sautéed chicken and onion, bacon, gorgonzola and balsamic glaze
STUFFED MUSHROOM
BURRATA CAPONATA
CRAB CAKE
homemade crab cake served over spinach in a scampi sauce
MINESTRONI SOUP
GINGER & CARROT SOUP
Jan 5, 2022 special homemade soup with ginger, carrot, onion and fresh bay leaves
Lentil Soup
TUSCAN SALAD
BRUSCHETTA
July 13, 2022 special avocado purée, tomato, and red onion served on Angels homemade bread
STUFFED PEPPER
latest version filled with ground beef and veggies and topped with gorgonzola
SEAFOOD SALAD
5/24/2022 calamari, shrimp and baby scallops tossed with red onion, celery, olives and lemon juice
Mozzarella En Carrozza
6/8/2022 an Italian fried cheese served with marinara sauce
NAPOLITALIAN
ARANCINI
2/22/2022 special broccoli rabe and sausage rice ball served with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce
POTATO LEEK SOUP
2/22/2022 special homemade soup with leek, barley, mushroom, onion, garlic and fresh herbs
JOHNNY SCAMORZA
MUSSELS ORGANATA
Stuffed Artichoke
latest version stuffed with mortadella, bressola, bread crumbs, garlic, and fresh herbs
Stuffed Eggplant
FALL SALAD
Frutti Di Mare App
Shito Peppers
Mini Potato Couqoutes
Avocodo Toast
PUMPKIN SOUP
COCONUT SHRIMP
CREAMY MUSSELS
BEET SALAD
latest version mixed greens topped with feta and candied walnuts. balsamic dressing.
STUFFED RED PEPPER
STUFFED CALAMARI
Salmon Avocado Crostini
GRILLED PORTABELLO
Spiedini Romano
DEEP FRIED RAVIOLI
QUATROCHÉ PIZZA
2/22/2022 special an individual pizza topped with sautéed chicken and onion with gorgonzola and a balsamic glaze
WRAPS
#11 CHX CAESAR WRAP
#12 BUFF CHX LETTUCE TOM BLUE CHEESE WRAP
#13 CHX CUTLET BACON MOZZ RANCH WRAP
#14 GRILLED CHX MOZZ PEPP WRAP
#15 EGGPLANT MOZZ PEPP WRAP
#16 GRILLED CHX BROC RABE MOZZ BAL WRAP
Chix Cutlet Lettuce Wrap
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Cutlet Mozz Balsamic Glaze Wrap
WEDGES
#0 PHILLY CHEESE WEDGE
#1 EPW
#2 CPW
#3 MPW
#4 SAUSAGE & PEPP WEDGE
#5 PEPPER & EGG WEDGE
#6 VEAL PARM WEDGE
#7 CHX CUTLET LETT TOM MAYO WEDGE
#8 CHC CUTLET MOZZ BAL WEDGE
#9 GRILLED CHX EGGPLANT TOM BAL WEDGE
#10 GRILLED CHX BROC RABE MOZZ
Shrimp Parm Wedge
Chicken Francese Wedge
Chicken Marsala Wedge
CHICKEN
CHICKEN FRANCESE
CHICKEN MARSALA
CHICKEN PARM DINNER
CHICKEN REGINA
CHICKEN RUSTICA
CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO
CHICKEN SORRENTINA
CHICKEN PICCATA
GRILLED CHX OVER BROC RABE
GRILLED CHX OVER SPIANCH
VODKA CHX PARM DINNER
GRILLED CHX OVER BROC
CHICKEN MILANESE
Chicken & Eggplant Parm
PASTA
PASTA VODKA
PASTA MEATBALLS
PASTA BOLOGNESE
PASTA MARINARA
PASTA GARLIC & OIL
PASTA PESTO
PASTA ALFREDO
PASTA PRIMAVERA
PASTA BUTTER
PASTA NO SAUCE
PASTA TOMATO SAUCE
MANICOTTI
CHEESE RAVIOLI
LASAGNA
ORICHETTE
PASTA Alfredo Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
TORTELLINI ALLA NONNA
BAKED ZITI
SPECIALS
CHICKEN
Apple Cider Chicken
Chicken + Shrimp Jambalaya
Chicken Abruzzese
Chicken Alfredo
egg battered chicken breast sautéed with peas and mushroom, topped with fresh mozzarella in a light brown sauce
Chicken Amorete
6/8/2022 special chicken breast topped with broccoli rabe, red pepper and mozz in a brandy gorgonzola sauce
Chicken and Shrimp Picasso
Chicken Benito
Chicken Bolognese
Chicken Bruschetta
Chicken Calabrese
Chicken Caprese
Chicken Capricciosa
january 18, 2022 special sautéed chicken breast served with peas, mushrooms and mozzarella in a light brown sauce with a splash of white wine July 13, 2022 special sautéed chicken served with mushroom and peas topped with fresh mozz in a white wine sauce over spinach
Chicken Carbonara
12/15/2021 special 4/5/2022 special chicken breast served with mushroom, peas, onion and bacon in a cream sauce
Chicken Carciofi
Chicken Cardinal
Chicken Casalinga
Chicken Castellano
Chicken Colombo
Chicken con Verdue
Chicken Contadina
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Daniella
Chicken Fantasia
Chicken Florentina
5/24/2022 special sautéed chicken served with grilled eggplant and spinach and topped with fresh mozz in a garlic brown sauce
Chicken Gorgonzola
Chicken La Velo
Chicken Louisa
Chicken Maderia
Chicken Mama Mia
Chicken Martini
Latest Version- 5/4/2022 chicken breast topped with spinach, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella served in a martini sauce
Chicken Monte Bianco
Chicken Napolitana
Chicken Neroni
Special 2/2/2022 Chicken breast served with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and capers in a pink brandy cream sauce
Chicken Pescatore
Chicken Pesto
Chicken Rollatini
11/2/2021 special chicken breast rolled with spinach and ricotta and served in a mushroom brandy sauce
Chicken Romano
Latest Version chicken breast topped with fresh tomato, spinach, and fresh mozzarella in a white wine sauce
Chicken Saltamboca
Chicken san Genero
12/1/2021 special chicken scallopini served with roasted red peppers, onions, and sliced fried potatoes in a balsamic reduction
Chicken Scarpasio
Chicken Siciliano
Chicken Sophia Loren
10/20/2021 special 2/22/2022 special chicken breast topped with spinach, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella in a red wine brown sauce
Chicken Supreme
Chicken Vabene
Chicken Valdastino
Chicken Vento
Chicken Verona
Chicken Vesuvio
PASTA
Burrata Ravioli
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Ravioli's filled with butternut squash and served in a cinnamon brown butter sage sauce
Cavatelli al Forno
Cavatelli Monte Bianco
12/1/2021 special 2/22/2022 special cavatelli pasta served with broccoli, fresh tomato and cannelloni beans garlic and oil style
Farfalle Asparagus & Sausage
Farfalle Rosa
Fettuccini Carbonara
Four Cheese Ravioli
Frutti Di Mare Pasta
Gnocchi Caprese
11/2/2021 special Gnocchi pasta topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil garlic and oil style
Gnocchi Juma
Gnocchi Siciliano
12/15/2021 special gnocchi pasta served in a meat sauce with eggplant, ricotta and melted mozzarella
Lemon Spaghetti
Special 2/22/2022 Light and Summery. Spaghetti tossed in fresh lemon and topped with ricotta, lemon zest and basil.
Mushroom Ravioli
Pasta Amatriciana
Pasta Di Pomodoro
Pasta Primavera
Pasta Siciliana
5/4/2022 Cavatelli pasta served with roasted eggplant, tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella aioli
Pumpkin Ravioli
Rigatoni Arrabbiata
Rigatoni Azurri
Jan 5, 2022 special Rigatoni pasta tossed with zucchini, sun dried tomatoes and a touch of cream topped with shaved parmesan
Rigatoni Cacciatore
Rigatoni Caprese
Rigatoni Italiano
Special 2/2/2022 Rigatoni pasta served aioli with broccoli, shrimp, and fresh tomatoes
Rigatoni Mais
Rigatoni Matteo
Rigatoni Supreme
Rigatoni Torveyina
Sacchette Vodka
january 18, 2022 special purse shaped pasta served in our homemade vodka sauce topped with fresh mozzarella
Sacchetti alla Panna
Sacchetti Formaggi
Shrimp Ravioli
Spaccarelli Cavatelli
10/20/2021 special cavatelli pasta served with broccoli rabe and spicy sausage garlic and oil style topped with arugula and fresh mozzarella
Spinach Ravioli
Cajun Rigatoni
4/5/2022 special Rigatoni pasta served with mushroom and broccoli in a cajun cream sauce topped with fresh mozzarella
Stuffed Shells
Ziti Rigati Puttanesca
5/24/2022 special ziti rigati pasta tossed with anchovies, olives and fresh basil in a marinara sauce
Tortellini Romano
July 13, 2022 special tortellini pasta served with broccoli and diced meatballs in a creamy red sauce
Spaghetti Longo
FISH
Branzino
Jan 5, 2022 special headless fish served with carrots and string beans in a white wine herb sauce
Cajun Seafood
10/20/2021 special scallops, shrimp, and tilapia in a cajun cream sauce served with fettuccini
Capri Whiting Filet
Coconut Tilapia
Cognac Salmon
July 13, 2022 special salmon cubes served with onion and fresh thyme in a creamy cognac sauce over rigatoni
Filet of Sol Piccatta
egg battered filet of sol served over a bed of rice in a lemon and caper sauce
Polpo
HOUSE SIGNATURE grilled octopus tentacles served over broccoli rabe, hot and sweet peppers and roasted potatoes in a white wine herb sauce
Red Eye Snapper
Salmon + Shrimp Cognac
Salmon Alori
january 18, 2022 special seared salmon filet served with onion and dill in a cream sauce with a touch of brandy
Salmon and Shrimp
Salmon Azurry
Salmon Burbella
Salmon Caprese
Salmon Citrus
Salmon Fiorentina
Salmon Florentina
12/1/2021 special salmon filet served over spinach in a white wine gorgonzola sauce with cherry tomatoes
Salmon Genovese
4/5/2022 special salmon filet served with cherry tomato and gorgonzola in a brandy sauce over string beans
Salmon Giovanni
Salmon Livernase
Salmon Martini
10/20/2021 special salmon filet served with green olives, artichokes, cheery tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce with a touch of marinara. served with steamed potato and fennel
Salmon Mediterranean
Salmon Monte Bianco
Special 2/2/2022 Salmon filet served with cannellini beans and cherry tomatoes over a bed of broccoli rabe in a garlic white wine sauce
Salmon Napoleon
Salmon Orange Glazed
2/22/2022 special salmon filet served with fresh orange and brandy over spinach 5/4/2022 salmon filet served with fresh orange, broccoli rabe and orange zest in a brandy sauce
Salmon Pazzo
Salmon Porcini
Salmon Prato
Salmon Siciliano
Salmon Tuscano
Salmon Veneceano
Salmon Verdue
Seafood Marechiata
Seafood Risotto
Sol Almondine
Stuffed Filet of Sol
Stuffed Shrimp
Stuffed Tilapia
Tilapia Marachiara
PORK
Grilled Pork Chop
Pork Braciole
Latest Version rolled with garlic, parsley, and parmesan served with gnocchi pasta in a red veggie puree sauce
Pork Caprese
1/5/2021 special fried pork chop topped with arugula, tomatoes, red onion, and fresh mozzarella
Pork Chop Daniella
January 18, 2022 special fried pork chop topped with arugula, red onion and artichoke hearts tossed in our homemade pesto
Pork Chop Pizziola
Pork Chop Primavera
Pork Chop Sweet Peppers
Pork Chop Vesuvio (spicy)
Pork Genovesy
Pork Osso Bucco
Pork Ragu
12/15/2021 special pork chop filet served with garlic mashed potatoes and peas in a demi glaze
Pork Scarpariello
Special 2/2/2022 Bone-in pork chop served with string beans and roasted potatoes in a garlic white wine sauce 5/4/2022 bone-in pork chop served with string beans in a garlic white wine sauce
Pork Valdostano
Pork Mediterranean
5/24/2022 special sautéed bone-in pork chop served with cherry peppers, capers and thyme in a white wine sauce
BEEF
Filet Mignon
Skirt Steak
12/1/2021 special rolled with broccoli rabe and served with a chimicurri sauce and zucchini risotto
Lamb Shanks
Porter House
Rib Eye Steak
Veal Osso Bucco
Short Ribs
10/20/2021 special 2/22/2022 special short ribs served with garlic mashed potatoes in a demi glaze sauce with carrots
Tripe
Special 2/2/2022 served with roasted potatoes and penne in your choice of sauce: marinara, fra diavlo, or white wine
Angus Steak
SALAD
SIDES
SIDE CLASSIC SALAD
SIDE BROCCOLI RABE
SIDE SPINACH
SIDE BROCCOLI
SIDE ROASTED POTATOES
SIDE MEATBALLS
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE CHICKEN MEATBALLS (3PCS)
SIDE FRIES
SIDE SPECIAL FRIES PARM AND PARSELY
Side Order Penne
SIDE SPAGHETTI
SIDE ANGEL HAIR
SIDE LINGUINE
SIDE Whole Wheat Penne
Side Gluten Free Penne
SIDE Penne Garlic And Oil
Side Spag Garlic & Oil
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Chicken Cutlet
Side Ceaser Salad
Side Proscuitto (2 Pieces)
Side Of Rice
Side Avocado
SIDE Potato Croquettes
Order Grilled Shrimp (6)
Order Fried Shrimp (6)
KIDS MEALS
KIDS MEAL
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
Kids Penne & Meatball
Kids Ravioli
Kids Meatball ( 1 ) Piece
Kids Penne Vodka
Kids Pasta Butter
Kids Pasta Marinara
Kids Fettuccini Alfredo
Kids Chicken Parm
Kids Chicken Rustica
Kids Rigatoni And Broccoli
WINE
House Montepulciano
House Cab Sauvignon
House Merlot
House Pinot Noir
House Chianti
House Pinot Grigio
House Chardonnay
House White Zinfandel
House Moscato
House Sauv Blanc
Gambino Prosecco
Mionetto Prosecco
Col De'Salici Prosecco
Rose, Tormaresca
White Zinfandel, Sutterhomes
Pinot Grigio, St Michelle
Sauv Blanc, Brancot
Chardonnay, St Michelle
Reisling, St Michelle
Cabernet, J Lohr
Cabernet, Josh
Cabernet, St Michelle
Merlot, Two Vines
Chianti, Santa Christina
Chianti, Classico Peppoli
Monetpulciano, Carletto
Super Tuscan, Invetro
Pinot Noir, Erath
Malbec, Red Diamond
BEER
Beer (Copy)
Budweiser
Bud Lite
Coors Lite
Mich Ultra
Blue Moon
Heineken
Corona
Stella Artois
Birra Italia
Peroni
Heineken 0
Heady Topper
Second Fiddle
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin
Sloop Juice Bomb
Aurora Kevin With Aj
Grey Sails Captains Daughter
Aurora Little Lobster
KCBC Evil Brains
Other Half Cheddar Broccoli
Al Dente Talea
Focal Banger
Industrial Arts Impact Wrench
HIGH NOON
Beer Tree Time To Pretend
Industrial Arts Wrench
Aurora Super Fresh To Death All Citra
Athletic Brewing Run Wild
Lawsons Hopecelot
Equilibrium Even Less Holy
Jacks Abbey Post Shift
Hard Cider
Split Dish Fee
entree split fee
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Classic Italian food prepared with hardwork and care.
1892 Route 6, Carmel, NY 10512