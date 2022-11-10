Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pratt Street Ale House

No reviews yet

206 W Pratt St

Baltimore, MD 21201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Starters

10 Wings

$17.00

Crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

20 Wings

$30.00

Crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Ale House Chili Bowl

$8.00

Ale House Chili Cup

$6.00

App Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.00

Served with chipotle bbq sauce.

Baked Soft Pretzels

$15.00

Served with beer cheese and Oliver Brewing Co beer mustard.

Buffalo Bites

$13.00

Cajun marinated diced chicken breast, fried golden brown. Tossede in your choice of sauce.

Crab Dip

$19.00

Lump crab meat, artichokes, chef's spices, blended cheese and baked to golden brown. Served with toasted baguette.

Crab Pretzel

$18.00

Jumbo pretzel topped with our house made crab dip, cheddar jack cheese blend and baked to golden brown.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Handmade from the bottom up with fresh corn tortillas, fried crisp, then layered with blended cheeses, jalepenos, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Coated in masa, served with roasted garlic aioli.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Coated in masa, served with roasted garlic aioli.

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Coated in masa, served with roasted garlic aioli.

Cup - Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$8.00

Smash Burgers

Bacon All American

$16.00

American cheese and PSA sauce.

Barbecue Burger

$17.00

Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and onion straws.

Buffalo Burger

$15.00

House buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.

Triple Decker Burger

$19.00

Three beef patties, American cheese and PSA sauce.

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Handhelds

Ale House Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled and topped with melted swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted telera roll.

BMore Hot Chicken

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Old Bay hot sauce. Served on toasted brioche roll with shredded lettuce and bread and butter pickles.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$27.00

Broiled golden brown, served with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted brioche roll.

Harvest Chicken Salad

Harvest Chicken Salad

$16.00

House-made, grilled chicken salad mixed with dried cranberries, cranberry aioli, chef’s seasonings. Served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

House-made, grilled chicken salad mixed with dried cranberries, cranberry aioli, chef’s seasonings. Served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked pork shoulder served with Social Lager BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche roll with a side of house-made coleslaw.

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$20.00

House-made, grilled chicken salad mixed with dried cranberries, cranberry aioli, chef’s seasonings. Served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato.

Salads

ADD Caesar

$3.00

Fresh romaine, tossed in caesar dressing, topped with house-made pretzel croutons and shredded parmesan.

ADD House Salad

$3.00

Romaine topped with shredded carrots, sliced red onion, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, house-made pretzel croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine, tossed in caesar dressing, topped with house-made pretzel croutons and shredded parmesan.

Chesapeake Crab Cobb

$21.00

Blackened chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, roasted red peppers, crispy wonton shell, chipotle remoulade and ranch dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, avocado, crispy bacon, house-made croutons and hard boiled egg. Tossed in Honey Mustard dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.00

Blackened chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, roasted red peppers, crispy wonton shell, chipotle remoulade and ranch dressing.

House Salad

$11.00

Romaine topped with shredded carrots, sliced red onion, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, house-made pretzel croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

$5.00

Fresh romaine, tossed in caesar dressing, topped with house-made pretzel croutons and shredded parmesan.

Side House Salad

$4.00

Romaine topped with shredded carrots, sliced red onion, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, house-made pretzel croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$18.00

Blackened chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, roasted red peppers, crispy wonton shell, chipotle remoulade and ranch dressing.

Thai Chicken Salad

$19.00

Blackened chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, roasted red peppers, crispy wonton shell, chipotle remoulade and ranch dressing.

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Haddock filet, hand dipped in blonde beer batter, breaded and fried crisp. Served over pub fries with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Chicken Chesapeake

$29.00

Haddock filet, hand dipped in blonde beer batter, breaded and fried crisp. Served over pub fries with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

$17.00

French fries, coleslaw and honey mustard

Crab Cake Dinner

$48.00

Haddock filet, hand dipped in blonde beer batter, breaded and fried crisp. Served over pub fries with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Crab Mac and Cheese

$26.00

Haddock filet, hand dipped in blonde beer batter, breaded and fried crisp. Served over pub fries with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Haddock filet, hand dipped in blonde beer batter, breaded and fried crisp. Served over pub fries with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$19.00

Butterflied shrimp, french fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce.

Seared Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Haddock filet, hand dipped in blonde beer batter, breaded and fried crisp. Served over pub fries with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Corndog

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac - n - Cheese

$9.00

Dessert

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Torte

$8.00

New York Style Vanilla

$8.00

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake Torte

$8.00Out of stock

Swiss Chalet Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Italian Lemon Cake

NA BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.35

Diet Pepsi

$3.35

Iced Tea

$3.35

Lemonade

$3.35

Mug Root Beer

$3.35

Sierra Mist

$3.35

Bloody Mary Virgin

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.35

Coffee

$3.35

Cranberry Juice

$3.35

Ginger Ale

$3.35

Ginger Beer

$3.35

Grapefruit Juice

$3.35

Hot Tea

$3.35

Kid Drink

$1.50

Milk

$3.35

Orange Juice

$3.35

Pineapple Juice

$3.35

Water

Apple Juice

$3.35

Monster

$5.00

TOGO BEER

Bmore Hazy 6 pk

$14.00

Bmore Active 6 pk

$10.00

Social Lager 6 pk

$10.00

Bmore Breakfast 6 pk

$12.00

206 IPA 6 pk

$12.00

Bmore Sour 6pk

$14.00

Chesapeake Original Cider 6 pk

$12.00

Everday Amber 6 Pk

$12.00

Gingerbread Speed Of Darkness

$22.00

Astral Life 4 pk

$22.00

FastasyLand 4 pk

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Cherry Blossom

$14.00

Oktoberfest

Knack Brat Combo

$19.00

Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

Wurstplate

$23.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

206 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

Pratt Street Ale House image
Pratt Street Ale House image
Pratt Street Ale House image

