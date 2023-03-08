Restaurant header imageView gallery

P-REAUX'S CAJUN MUDBUGS

No reviews yet

305 W. Broadway Street

Yazoo City, MS 39194

Food

Appetizer

Bang Bang Shrimp (Appetizer)

$12.00

Fried Butterfly Shrimp with Bang Bang Sauce

BBQ Shrimp (8)

$14.00

Boudin Ball (1)

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Crab Claws

$16.50

Crawfish Tails

$12.50

Fried Dill Pickles

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Gator Bites

$11.00

Mexican Okra

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

6ct Chicken Wings

$6.00

12ct Chicken Wings

$10.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Served on a bed of tortilla chips with pulled pork, white queso, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, diced tomatoes & onions, bean & corn salsa, shredded cheese, lettuce, and sour cream

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.00

Boudin Link 1ct

$4.50

Oysters

Half Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell (RAW)

$12.95

Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell (RAW)

$17.95

Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$16.95

Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$21.95

Boiled Shrimp

1 LB Boiled White Shrimp Plate

$14.00

1/2 LB Boiled White Shrimp Plate

$9.00

1 LB Boiled Royal Red Shrimp Plate

$17.00

1/2 LB Boiled Royal Red Shrimp Plate

$12.00

1 LB Boiled White Shrimp ONLY

$13.00

1/2 LB Boiled White Shrimp ONLY

$8.00

1 LB Boiled Royal Red Shrimp ONLY

$16.00

1/2 LB Boiled Royal Red Shrimp ONLY

$11.00

Crawfish

Crawfish Seasoning

$10.95

Soups & Salads

Seafood Gumbo

$5.00+

Garden Side Salad

$4.00

Mississippi Salad

$14.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Pulled Pork Salad

$13.00

Po-Boys

Popcorn Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.00

Catfish Po-Boy

$11.00

Crawfish Tail Po-Boy

$12.50

Soft Shell Crab Po-Boy

$15.00

Oyster Po-Boy

$15.00

Two Meat Po-Boy

$18.00

Two Meat Po-Boy with Oysters

$22.00

Chicken Po-Boy

$10.00

Baskets

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Frog Leg Basket

$10.00

Catfish Basket

$10.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$14.00

Stuffed Crab Basket

$13.00

Crawfish Tail Basket

$12.50

Oyster Basket

$15.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Crab Claw Basket

$23.00

Two Meat Combo Basket

$19.50

Two Meat Combo Basket with Oysters

$23.50

Two Meat Combo Basket with Butterfly Shrimp

$21.50

Two Meat Combo Basket with Crab Claws

$26.00

12ct Wing Basket

$12.00

8ct Wing Basket

$8.00

Plates

Butterfly Shrimp Plate

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp Plate

$14.00

Frog Leg Plate

$12.00

Catfish Plate

$13.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$13.00

Soft Shell Crab Plate

$16.00

Stuffed Crab Plate

$15.00

Crawfish Tail Plate

$14.50

Oyster Plate

$17.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Plate

$17.00

Crab Claw Plate

$25.00

Two Meat Combo Plate

$21.50

Two Meat Combo Plate with Oysters

$25.50

Two Meat Combo Plate with Butterfly Shrimp

$23.50

Two Meat Combo Plate with Crab Claws

$28.00

Crab Leg Plate

$27.95

Tacos

Popcorn Shrimp Tacos

$6.95+

Chicken Tacos

$6.95+

Catfish Tacos

$6.95+

Pulled Pork Tacos

$6.95+

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Bell Road Burger

$12.50

Broadway Burger

$12.50

Delta Blue's Burger

$12.50

Rico Burger

$12.50

Ryan Burger

$12.50

Yates Burger

$12.50

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$13.50

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Basket

$10.00

Bang Bang Chicken Sliders

$12.50

Southern Catfish Sliders

$12.50

Entrees

16 oz Ribeye

$36.95

20 oz Ribeye

$41.95

16oz Surf & Turf

$41.95

BBQ Shrimp Plate (8)

$16.95

BBQ Shrimp Plate (12)

$20.95

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Seafood Platter

$27.95

20oz Surf & Turf

$53.95

$7.00 S&T Split

$7.00

Crab Cakes w/ Side Salad & Boiled Potatoes

$13.99

Kids

Kid's Butterfly Shrimp

$8.95

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Tender

$7.95

Kid's Catfish

$6.95

Kid's Crawfish Tail

$6.95

Kid's Oyster

$8.95

Kid's Hamburger

$5.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese ONLY

$3.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese with French Fries

$6.95

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Cheesy House Potatoes

$4.00

French Fries

$3.50

Hush Puppies (6)

$3.00

French Bread (3)

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Piece of Corn

$0.75

Piece of Sausage

$1.00

Boiled Potato

$0.50

Extra Cup of Sauce

$0.50

Add Ons

Individual Frog Leg

$2.00

Individual Oyster

$1.50

Individual Chicken Tender

$2.00

Individual Piece of Shrimp

$1.50

Individual Stuffed Crab

$3.00

Individual Soft Shell Crab

Individual Piece of Catfish

$1.50

Individual Hushpuppy

$0.50

Individual Bang Bang Chicken Slider

$3.00

Individual Southern Catfish Slider

$3.00

Individual Crab Cake

$4.99

Dessert

Chocolate Chess Pie Slice

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$4.00

Brownie Plain

$2.50

Coconut Creme Pie Slice

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$3.25

Chocolate Chess Whole Pie

$25.00

NA Drinks

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Soda Refill

$0.50

Gallon Tea

Sweet

$5.00

Unsweet

$5.00

Wine & Beer

Wine

Wine Cooler

$3.00

4 oz Wine Bottle

$4.00

6 oz Glass of Wine

$6.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Ultra Infusion

$3.25

Bud Lite

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Heineken

$4.25

Busch

$3.25

Dos Exis

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Domestic Beer Bucket (8)

$24.00

Imported Beer Bucket (8)

$32.00

Seltzers

Truly Seltzer

$3.50

White Claw Seltzer

$3.50

High Noon Seltzer

$5.00

Cathead Seltzer

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
