P-REAUX'S CAJUN MUDBUGS
No reviews yet
305 W. Broadway Street
Yazoo City, MS 39194
Food
Appetizer
Bang Bang Shrimp (Appetizer)
Fried Butterfly Shrimp with Bang Bang Sauce
BBQ Shrimp (8)
Cast Iron Skillet Cooked Butterfly Shrimp
Boudin Ball (1)
Boudin Ball with Pepperjack Cheese in the middle
Cheese Sticks
Fried Mozzarel Cheese
Corn Nuggets
Fried Corn Nuggets
Crab Claws
Fried Crab Claws
Crawfish Tails
Fried Crawfish Tails
Fried Dill Pickles
Fried Green Beans
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Okra
Gator Bites
Fried Alligator Bites
Mexican Okra
Fried Jalapenos
Onion Rings
6ct Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken Wings
12ct Chicken Wings
Pulled Pork Nachos
Served on a bed of tortilla chips with pulled pork, white queso, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, diced tomatoes & onions, bean & corn salsa, shredded cheese, lettuce, and sour cream
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Boudin Link 1ct
Oysters
Half Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell (RAW)
Half Dozen Raw Oysters
Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell (RAW)
Dozen Raw Oysters
Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters with House Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Dozen Chargrilled Oysters with House Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
Boiled Shrimp
1 LB Boiled White Shrimp Plate
1 LB Boild White Shrimp with 1 Corn, 1 Sausage and 1 Potato
1/2 LB Boiled White Shrimp Plate
1/2 LB Boild White Shrimp with 1 Corn, 1 Sausage and 1 Potato
1 LB Boiled Royal Red Shrimp Plate
1 LB Boild Royal Red Shrimp with 1 Corn, 1 Sausage and 1 Potato
1/2 LB Boiled Royal Red Shrimp Plate
1/2 LB Boild Royal Red Shrimp with 1 Corn, 1 Sausage and 1 Potato
1 LB Boiled White Shrimp ONLY
1 LB Boild White Shrimp ONLY
1/2 LB Boiled White Shrimp ONLY
1/2 LB Boild White Shrimp ONLY
1 LB Boiled Royal Red Shrimp ONLY
1 LB Boild Royal Red Shrimp ONLY
1/2 LB Boiled Royal Red Shrimp ONLY
1/2 LB Boild Royal Red Shrimp ONLY
Soups & Salads
Seafood Gumbo
Garden Side Salad
Served with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheese and choice of dressing
Mississippi Salad
Served with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheese, bell peppers, eggs, olives, and choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Served with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, olives, blue cheese crumbles and choice of dressing
Pulled Pork Salad
Served with diced tomatoes and onions, black bean and corn salsa, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, BBQ sauce, and choice of dressing
Po-Boys
Popcorn Shrimp Po-Boy
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo
Catfish Po-Boy
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo
Crawfish Tail Po-Boy
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo
Soft Shell Crab Po-Boy
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo
Oyster Po-Boy
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo
Two Meat Po-Boy
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo
Two Meat Po-Boy with Oysters
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo
Chicken Po-Boy
Baskets
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Frog Leg Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Catfish Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Chicken Tender Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Soft Shell Crab Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Stuffed Crab Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Crawfish Tail Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Oyster Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Bang Bang Shrimp Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Crab Claw Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Two Meat Combo Basket
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Two Meat Combo Basket with Oysters
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Two Meat Combo Basket with Butterfly Shrimp
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Two Meat Combo Basket with Crab Claws
Served with french fries & hush puppies
12ct Wing Basket
8ct Wing Basket
Plates
Butterfly Shrimp Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Popcorn Shrimp Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Frog Leg Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Catfish Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Chicken Tender Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Soft Shell Crab Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Stuffed Crab Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Crawfish Tail Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Oyster Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Bang Bang Shrimp Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Crab Claw Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Two Meat Combo Plate
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Two Meat Combo Plate with Oysters
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Two Meat Combo Plate with Butterfly Shrimp
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Two Meat Combo Plate with Crab Claws
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Crab Leg Plate
Tacos
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Cheeseburger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Double Cheeseburger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Bell Road Burger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, comeback sauce, and an onion ring. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Broadway Burger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Delta Blue's Burger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Rico Burger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, swiss cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, bacon, and mayo. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Ryan Burger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with jalapeno pimento and cheese, fried green tomato, comeback sauce, and spring mix. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Yates Burger
Served with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Chicken BLT Sandwich
Served with french fries & comes dressed with bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, and pepper jack cheese. Can be fried or grilled. Choice of traditional or sour dough bun
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Served on Po-Boy Bread with french fries & comes dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo
Pulled Pork Sandwich Basket
Served with french fries & comes dressed with cole slaw and BBQ sauce
Bang Bang Chicken Sliders
3 Sliders. Served with french fries & comes dressed with bang bang sauce and pickles
Southern Catfish Sliders
3 Sliders. Served with french fries & comes dressed with cole slaw and comeback
Entrees
16 oz Ribeye
Each Ribeye is cut to order & served with your coice of cheesy house poatoes, baked or loaded potato, a garden side salad, and a piece of steak bread
20 oz Ribeye
Each Ribeye is cut to order & served with your coice of cheesy house poatoes, baked or loaded potato, a garden side salad, and a piece of steak bread
16oz Surf & Turf
16 oz Ribeye cut to order served with your choice of boiled, fried or grilled shrimp & served with your coice of cheesy house poatoes, baked or loaded potato, a garden side salad, and a piece of steak bread
BBQ Shrimp Plate (8)
Cooked in a cast iron skillet. Your choice of Original or New Orleans seasoning. Served with a garden side salad and a piece of steak bread
BBQ Shrimp Plate (12)
Cooked in a cast iron skillet. Your choice of Original or New Orleans seasoning. Served with a garden side salad and a piece of steak bread
Hamburger Steak
Topped with gravy and grilled onions, served with french fries and a piece of steak bread
Seafood Platter
Served with Butterfly Shrimp, Oysters, Catfish and 2 Stuffed Crabs. Also comes with french fries, hush puppies and cole slaw
20oz Surf & Turf
$7.00 S&T Split
Crab Cakes w/ Side Salad & Boiled Potatoes
Kids
Kid's Butterfly Shrimp
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Kid's Popcorn Shrimp
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Kid's Chicken Tender
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Kid's Catfish
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Kid's Crawfish Tail
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Kid's Oyster
Served with french fries & hush puppies
Kid's Hamburger
Served with french fries and comes dressed as wanted
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with french fries and comes dressed as wanted
Kid's Grilled Cheese ONLY
Grilled Cheese ONLY
Kid's Grilled Cheese with French Fries
Served with french fries
Sides
Baked Potato
Served with butter and sour cream
Loaded Baked Potato
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese and bacon bits
Cheesy House Potatoes
Roughly mashed boiled potatoes, cheese and ranch
French Fries
Sidewinder French Fries
Hush Puppies (6)
French Bread (3)
Sliced French Bread Toasted
Cole Slaw
Piece of Corn
Boiled Piece of Corn
Piece of Sausage
Boiled Piece of Sausage
Boiled Potato
Boiled Red Potato
Extra Cup of Sauce
Add Ons
Individual Frog Leg
Individual Oyster
Individual Chicken Tender
Individual Piece of Shrimp
Individual Stuffed Crab
Individual Soft Shell Crab
Individual Piece of Catfish
Individual Hushpuppy
Individual Bang Bang Chicken Slider
Individual Southern Catfish Slider
Individual Crab Cake
Dessert
Chocolate Chess Pie Slice
Cheese Cake
Cheese Cake. Choice of plain or add chocolate sauce and/or whipped cream
Brownie Sundae
Brownie Sundae. Served with ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Brownie Plain
Coconut Creme Pie Slice
Banana Pudding
Chocolate Chess Whole Pie
Wine & Beer
Beer
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Infusion
Bud Lite
Miller Lite
Coors Lite
Budweiser
Heineken
Busch
Dos Exis
Corona Light
Domestic Beer Bucket (8)
Imported Beer Bucket (8)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
P-Reaux's Cajun Mudbugs Yazoo's Little ORANGE Hut @ the TRACKS on Broadway!
305 W. Broadway Street, Yazoo City, MS 39194