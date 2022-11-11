Precarious Beer Hall

FEEL DAZED 4PK - HAZY DIPA W/ CITRA & STRATA

$18.99

This Hazy Double IPA was originally brewed in honor of our annual beer festival Field Dayz. Not satisfied with only having this beer once a year we decided to bring it back! Chock full of Citra & Strata hops, this juice bomb is sure to have you feeling dazed!