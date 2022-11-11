Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Precarious Beer Hall

448 Reviews

$$

110 S Henry St

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Popular Items

FRIES
SWEET AND SPICY PORK BELLY
THEE O.D.B.

PACKAGED

Order the most recent Precarious Beers in cans! Always limited, always delicious! Online Beer Order's must be picked up from the bar. Please bring a valid ID, as everyone's ID's will be checked up pick-up.
CHUG RUG 4PK - WEST COAST IPA WITH SIMCOE, MOSAIC, CITRA, & EL DORADO

$16.99

West Coast Style IPA with Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra and El Dorado hops. Bright hop character balanced with a soft malty West Coast body.

DIPPED IN ICE 4PK - COLD IPA W/ STRATA & SIMCOE

$16.99

Cold IPA with Simcoe & Strata Hops. 7.5% ABV

FEEL DAZED 4PK - HAZY DIPA W/ CITRA & STRATA

$18.99

This Hazy Double IPA was originally brewed in honor of our annual beer festival Field Dayz. Not satisfied with only having this beer once a year we decided to bring it back! Chock full of Citra & Strata hops, this juice bomb is sure to have you feeling dazed!

GHOST RIDE THE JUICE WHIP 4PK - HAZY IPA WITH AZACCA, STRATA, & SIMCOE

$16.99

This spirited Hazy IPA, brewed with Ghoulish amounts of Strata, Azacca, and Simcoe will invoke spooky notes of dank passionfruit, underripe strawberry, and nectarine. 6.66%

HIGHGATE 4PK - WEST COAST COLD IPA

$16.99

CTZ, Amarillo, Cascade, & Strata hops paired with an intergalactic yeast strain known as Star Party for an otherworldly West Coast IPA. 7.0% ABV

JERK BAIT 4PK - SESSION IPA WITH STRATA & CALLISTA

$15.99

This session IPA is designed to be consumed in a Sip, Sip, Pause... fashion. Disguised as an everyday hazy IPA this bait is effective for driving the largemouth beer geeks absolutely wild. Irresistible aromas of dank resiny citrus and ripe strawberry from Strata and Callista hops helps keep em hooked! Here’s to reeling in the big ones! Tight Lines!!

KUNG FU KITTEN 4PK - HAZY IPA W/ EL DORADO & CITRA

$16.99

Hazy IPA that is heavily hopped with El Dorado and Citra hops. This badboy is soft, fluffy and dangerous! 6.6% ABV

LEAVEN TO REST 4PK - KVASS LAGER

$13.99

Kvass Lager brewed with Appalachian wildflower honey and rye bread. 5% ABV

ECT TACOS

Seasonally inspired street tacos, served on hand made tortillas! It doesn't get any more delicious!
BEEF BULGOGI

$4.95

braised beef . kimchi . tajin crema . cilantro

CATFISH

$4.95

fried cornmeal dusted catfish . dill pickle . red onion . cabbage . hot sauce aioli

CHICKEN

$3.25

grilled chicken thigh . lettuce . pico de gallo . cheddar

CHORIZO (NEW)

$5.95

hominy . pickled corn . kale . fajita veggies . tajin crema . cotija

GRINGO

$3.25

ground beef . iceberg . pico de gallo . cheddar . corn tortilla

PORK CARNITAS

$3.95

citrus braised pork . pickled red onion slaw . honey chipotle mojo . scallion

ROASTED SQUASH

$3.95

kale . fajita veggies . pepita salsa macha . cotija . cilantro

SHRIMP

$4.95

adobo . pineapple . scallion & avocado crema . radish . cilantro

SMASHVILLE CHICKEN

$4.95

cabbage slaw . dill pickles . gold sauce

SWEET AND SPICY PORK BELLY

$4.95

sweet & spicy glaze . ginger slaw . sriracha aioli . cilantro

ECT SNACKS

Don't feel like a taco!? No worries! Our selection of chips & dips, smoked pork nachos or Mexican street corn will satisfy!

LAMB BIRRIA

$12.95
CHIPS & DIPS

$1.95

house tortilla chips . choice of guacamole or electric beer queso . or both! *(choice of guac or queso adds final price)*

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.95

house tortilla chips . electric circus salsa

CHORIZO CON QUESO

$6.95
PAPAS BRAVAS

PAPAS BRAVAS

$9.95

twice cooked potatoes . fried egg . pepita salsa macha . tajin crema . cotija . scallion

QUESADILLA

$8.95
E.C. NACHOS

$12.95

tortilla chips . pico de gallo . pickled black beans . guacamole . beer queso . cilantro . Add-ons include: Chicken, Beef, and Chorizo

SMALL WINGS

$8.95

6 wings . smoked and fried . adobo spice . sweet pickled jalapeño . chipotle ranch

LARGE WINGS

$14.95

12 wings . smoked and fried . adobo spice . sweet pickled jalapeño . chipotle ranch

ELECTRIC CHURRO

$2.95

EXTRA DIPS!

$1.95

Choose a small side of any salsa, guacamole or electric queso

ELECTRIC CIRCUS CHIPS

$1.25

Bag of our uber delicious lime & sea salt tortilla chips.

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.50

12" Flour Tortilla

$1.50

(x2) 6" Corn Tortilla

$1.00

(x2) 6" Flour Tortilla

$1.00

ODB SANDWICHES

THEE O.D.B.

$9.00

cheese . dirty sauce . shredded lettuce . pickles

FIRST RODEO

$10.00

cheese . bacon jam . fried onions . house que

BLACK & BLUE

$10.00

bacon jam . blue cheese sauce . mushrooms . caramelized onion

SNOB-BURGER

$10.00

fresh goat cheese . pepper relish (hots) . pickled red onion . arugula

SIMPLE FOLK

$9.00

cheese. . lettuce . sun-dried tomato jam . shaved onion . pickle

DIRTY BIRD

$13.00

fried chicken thigh . dirty sauce . shredded slaw . pickles

BUFF BIRD

$13.00

fried chicken thigh . house buffalo sauce . blue cheese . slaw . pickles

OL' CONEY

$8.00

1/4lbs. dog . coney chili and cheese . white onion . yellow mustard

BASIC DOG

$6.00

undressed 1/4lb. dog . bun

BACKYARD BBQ

$14.00

smash patty . BBQ brisket . pickle . slaw . maple cheddar . fried onion

HAMBURGUESA

$10.00

beef and chorizo blend . lettuce . guacamole . pickled jalapeño . crispy mozzarella

PIZZA BURGER

$10.00

sundried tomato jam . arugula . crispy mozzarella . bacon . mushroom

PIT PARTY

$10.00

ODB SNACKS AND SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

DIRTY FRIES

$12.00

ODB WINGS

$9.00+

choice of chicken or cauliflower with traditional buffalo or cola glaze and served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

FALL SALAD

$12.00

butternut squash . arugula . honey vinaigrette . pickled craisin . goat cheese . spiced pepita

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$11.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.00

SIDE DIRTY SAUCE (4OZ)

$3.00

SIDE PICKLES

$0.75

SIDE CHEESE SAUCE (2OZ)

$0.75

SIDE OF LETTUCE

$0.75

SIDE HOT SAUCE AIOLI

$0.75

SIDE BARBECUE

$0.75

SIDE PEPPER RELISH

$0.75

Croquettes

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Precarious Beer Hall is the home of the Precarious Beer Project, Electric Circus Taco and Ol' Dominion Burger!

Website

Location

110 S Henry St, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

