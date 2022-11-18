Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Pizza

Precita Park Cafe

1,170 Reviews

$$

500 Precita Ave

San Francisco, CA 94131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Grass Fed Burger
Hot Chicken Chipotle

Sandwiches

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$13.95

Fried Chickpea tofu, arugula, carrots, radishes, snap peas, sunflower seeds, avocado, orange citrus vinaigrette wrapped with lavash

Hot Chicken Chipotle

Hot Chicken Chipotle

$13.95

Caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, bacon, monterey jack, sriracha mayo. Served on a baguette

Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

$13.95

Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.95

A classic on pain de mie. Double cheese with tomato.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles

Tuna Melt

$13.95

Spicy Tuna Melt

$13.95

Classic BLT

$13.95

Zoes nitrite free bacon, garlic aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Soy marinade, tapioca batter on a brioche bun with radish, shredded carrots, pickled onion, sriracha mayo

Curried Chicken Sandwich

Curried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast

Vegan Banhmi

Vegan Banhmi

$13.95

Shredded carrots, jalapeno, red onions, cabbage, cilantro, grilled pineapple, vegan mayo sriracha. Served on a baguette

Pastrami Sando

Pastrami Sando

$15.95

Big 6oz. nitrite-free pastrami, melted swiss, caramelized onion, spicy Russian dressing. Served on a toasted rye w/pickle on the side. Yummmm

Turkey Reuben

$15.95

Divine veggie

$13.95

Burgers

Grass Fed Burger

Grass Fed Burger

$15.95

Grass fed beef over flame, arugula, fried onions, cheddar, garlic aioli. Served on a brioche bun

Vegan Burger (Impossible Burger)

$14.95

Salads

Buddha Bowl (Vegan)

Buddha Bowl (Vegan)

$14.95

Wheat Berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing. (This is a cold salad)

Paradise Salad

Paradise Salad

$14.95

Customer Favorite packed w/vitamins. Organic Greens w/hot&cold seasonal veggies (grilled asparagus), carrots, radish, mint, sugar snap peas, pickled red onion, fried onions, toasted peanuts citrus vinaigrette. Choice of Vietnamese Style ground chicken sausage, grilled chicken, or chickpea tofu

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Hearty salad packed with protein. Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles

Curried Chicken Salad

Curried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.95

House made hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad. Served with warm pita

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.95

Dana's Favorite! Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata, olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil

House Special Salad

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.95

Soup and Salad Combo

$17.95

Breakfast

Bagel Toasted

$2.50
Bagel w/ Lox

Bagel w/ Lox

$13.95

Cream cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers

Bagel Deluxe

$8.95

Bagel Sandwich

$9.95

Egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, mayo, smashed tots. Bacon or Ham $3 Avocado $2 Bacon $3

Precita Egg Sandwich

Precita Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Popular Item. Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or english muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli

Veggie Egg Sandwich

$9.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.95

Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant

French Toast

$11.95
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Avocado, poached egg, radish pepita, organic mixed greens on 9 grain bread

Herb Scramble

$12.95

Soft cooked eggs, chives, goat cheese, Served w/toast & tots.

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$13.95

Soft cooked eggs with sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, cotija cheese, Served w/toast & tots

Lox Scramble

$14.95

Precita Breakfast Plate

$13.95

Traditional eggs, bacon, and tots.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Hearty Customer Favorite. Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots

SF Croque

$12.95

Granola Fruit & Yogurt

$9.95

House-made Granola. Customer Favorite Greek yogurt, fresh cut fruit

Organic Oatmeal with Fruit

$8.95

Fruit Bowl

$7.95Out of stock

Breakfast Tacos

$13.95

Desserts

Kids Scoop

$3.75

1 Scoop

$4.75

2 Scoops

$8.75

3 Scoops

$12.75

Pint

$15.00

Milk Shake

$9.95

Affogato

$7.00

Kids

PB & J

$9.00Out of stock

Sunflower butter and banana sandwich.

Beef Hot Dog

Beef Hot Dog

$9.00

Nitrite free dog with chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Gluten Free Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Crudite

$9.00

Mini hummus plate w/cut veggies

Pizza

Procuitto And Mozzerella

$18.95

Truffle oil, dried mission figs, mozzarella, prosciutto, pecorino, arugula

Margherita

$16.95

Mozzarella, basil, tomato

Spicy Italian

$18.95

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce

Juices

Apple Juice

$7.00

Carrot Juice

$7.00

Freshly juiced carrots

Orange Juice

$7.00

Freshly squeezed oranges

Pear Juice

$7.00

Pears, freshly juiced

Big Red

Big Red

$9.00

Beet, ginger, apple, carrots

Mighty Cleanse

Mighty Cleanse

$9.00

Beet, kale, spinach, cucumber, carrots

Revival

$9.00

Customer Fave! Beet, lemon, ginger, cucumber, apple, carrots

Bunny Rappit

$9.00

Celery, carrots, ginger, spinach

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Annie Palmer

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Pellegrino Lrg

$5.00

Pellegrino Sm

$2.75

Kombucha, Bottle

$5.95Out of stock

Glass of Milk (12oz)

$4.00

Glass of Milk (16oz)

$5.00

Pathwater

$5.00

Olipop Root Beer

$3.00

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$3.00

Limonata/Aranciata

$2.75

Hot Drinks

House Coffee 12oz

$3.00

House Coffee 16oz

$3.75

Seasonal Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Seasonal Coffee 16oz

$3.75

Decaf Coffee 12oz

$3.00

Decaf Coffee 16oz

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$5.50

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Chai Latte

$6.00

Cubano Latte

$5.00

Espresso, honey, condensed milk, organic milk

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.00

Tumeric, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.75

Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$5.75

Hot Cider

$6.00

Espresso Macchiato

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

96oz Box Coffee

$18.00

Steamed Vanilla Milk (12oz)

$4.00

Pumkin Spice

$5.00

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

Steamed Milk 12oz

$3.50

Smoothies

Kale Crush

$8.95

Kale, almond butter, banana, almond milk

K2 Smoothie

K2 Smoothie

$8.95

Orange juice, banana, honey, protein powder, strawberry. Pineapple juice added upon request

Pear Smoothie

$8.95

Pear, pineapple juice, bee pollen, ginger, honey

Chai Crush

$8.95

Blended house brewed chai, w/banana, soy, honey

Face Lift

$8.95

Blended mocha w/double shot of espresso, chia seeds, cocoa, cinnamon, almond milk (soy optional)

Green Machine

Green Machine

$8.95

Fresh spinach, ginger, apple juice, lemon juice, honey

Seasonal Smoothe

$8.95

Mixed Drinks

Soju Lemonade

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa, Bottle

$24.00

Retail Coffee

Beans For Ukraine

$14.95
Ethiopia Medium Roast - Yirgacheffe

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Yirgacheffe

$14.95
Columbia Dark Roast

Columbia Dark Roast

$14.95
Espresso Roast

Espresso Roast

$14.95

Decaf Columbia

$14.95

El Salvador Medium Roast

$14.95

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Guji

$14.95

PRIDE Espresso

$14.95

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Sidamo

$14.95

Retail Items

Chips

$2.00

Good Crisp

$3.50
Tony's Large Chocolate Bars

Tony's Large Chocolate Bars

$6.50

Choice of: Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate w/Pretzel Chocolate Honey Almond Chocolate Almond Sea Salt

TCHO choc

$6.00

Clif Protein

$4.00

Justins Peanut Butter Cups

$3.00

Kind Bars

$3.00

Dutch Carmel Wafels

$2.95

Camper Mug, 12oz

$25.00

Tumbler, 12oz

$20.00

Polar Tumbler, 20.9oz

$31.00

Thats It Apple Straw

$3.95

Beef Jerky

$3.95

Retail, Gluten Free and Vegan

Mint Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate

$4.00

Paper Cups

Paper Cups - 12oz

$0.50

Paper Cups - 16oz

$0.75

Grab n Go

Banana

$1.25

Oranges

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Bottled Water, Reusable

$4.00
Minor Figures Oat Milk

Minor Figures Oat Milk

$5.25

Fruit Cup

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:50 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

****NEW**** Pasta made from Scratch meal Park Packs Pre-madeAmazingly Deliciious Lunch and Dinner Packs Pasta w/Meatballs (Vegan Option) Lemon Chicken Piccata

Website

Location

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco, CA 94131

Directions

Gallery
Precita Park Cafe image
Precita Park Cafe image
Precita Park Cafe image
Precita Park Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

BrewVino, SF - 2706 24th street
orange star5.0 • 45
2706 24th street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
orange star4.6 • 337
3193 Mission St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Barzotto - Mission District
orange star4.6 • 1,704
1270 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Quik Dog
orange starNo Reviews
3010 20th Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Goat Hill Pizza - Potrero
orange star3.7 • 1,544
300 Connecticut Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
orange star4.3 • 3,963
3218 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Embarcadero
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lower Haight
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston