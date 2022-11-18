Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Pizza
Precita Park Cafe
1,170 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:50 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:50 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
****NEW**** Pasta made from Scratch meal Park Packs Pre-madeAmazingly Deliciious Lunch and Dinner Packs Pasta w/Meatballs (Vegan Option) Lemon Chicken Piccata
Location
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco, CA 94131
Gallery