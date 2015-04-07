Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prelude Breakfast Bar

509 West Spring Street ##210

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Food

Pancakes

Simplicity

$12.61

Simple Batter, Butter, Syrup

This is Sin

$13.13

Sin Batter, Swirl, Cin Butter, Caramel, Bac pieces

Monkey Chip

$12.36

Sin Batter, Choc chips, Bannana Whip, syrup

Milk & Cereal

$12.26

Sin Batter, Blueberries, Strawberries, cereal, blonde butter

Flight

$14.42

3 choices

Coffee Cake

$12.36

Sin Batter, Coffee swirl, almond syrup, crumbly stuff

Strawbery Fields

$12.36

poppyseed pancake batter, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, strawberry caramel

Sam's Stack

$8.50

pbc

$12.36

chocolate butter, peanut butter whipped cream, candied peanuts, caramel

And then Eggs…

3 eggs any style

$11.07

Protein Scramble

$14.42

Tacos

$14.42

Da Mornin Skillet

$15.42

Huevos Rancheros

$15.45

Avocado Toast

$14.42

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.96

the chill bear

$13.75

greek yogurt, 2 poached eggs, popped quinoa, chilli butter, feta, sour dough

Love & Hollandaise

Forest Wanderer

$16.51

Basic

$16.99

Special Benedict

$13.00

Roja

$18.54

Southern Vibe

$16.48

no nova

$18.54

smoked salmon, cream cheese, wheat muffin, dill, capers, hollandaise sauce

Beaten

Me love greens

$14.42

Denver

$14.42

B.Y.O.O.

$15.45

Piggy Back

$14.93

Mr Typical

$13.00

Sweet Rocket

$14.93

Baked Potato

$14.00

Reddy Goat

$14.42

#7

$14.93

Rafter

$14.93

Sides

Bacon

$6.69

Toast

$3.09

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Chicken Chorizo (side)

$6.00

Potatoes

$6.06

Salsa

$2.57

Fruit Bowl

$5.92

Country Sausage (side)

$6.69

Hollandaise

$3.09

Hollandaise (side)

$4.12

Maple Syrup

$3.09

Daily Salad

$8.24

Avocado as side

$2.50

Wheat Muffin

$2.06

English Muffin

$2.06

Ham (side)

$6.69

Biscuit

$3.00

Blonde Butter

$1.95

Caramel

$1.95

Almond Syrup

$1.95

Banana Whip

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sin Butter

$2.06

Honey

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$5.15

Butter

$0.50

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

Citrus Ginger Green Tea

$4.00

Green Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Lavender Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Genmaicha Tea

$4.00

Blue Lady Tea

$3.00

Herbal Revive Tea

$4.00

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.75

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25

N/A Drinks

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Oatmilk as drink

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Prelude Breakfast Bar. Eat good food. Support local. Drink some mimosas.

Website

Location

509 West Spring Street ##210, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Directions

