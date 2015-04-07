Prelude Breakfast Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Prelude Breakfast Bar. Eat good food. Support local. Drink some mimosas.
Location
509 West Spring Street ##210, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
641-DELI - 401 West Mountain Street
No Reviews
401 West Mountain Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurant
Big Box Karaoke - Fayetteville - 115 North Block Avenue
No Reviews
115 North Block Avenue Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
More near Fayetteville