Prelude Kitchen & Bar 1117 11th St

1117 11th St

Sacramento, CA 95814

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Blackberry Mint Lemonade

$7.00

Blood Orange Fruit Punch

$7.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.75

Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lg Pellegrino

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Spritz

$7.00

Passion Ice Tea

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Rasp Ice Tea

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sm Pellegrino

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tiger Woods

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Rasp Lemonade

$5.50

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.50

Blood Orange Lemonade

$5.50

Pomergranate Pellegrino

$5.00

Orange Pellegrino

$5.00

Employee Pellegrino

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Avion De Papel

$17.00

Patron Silver tequila with blackberry shrubs, fresh lime juice and Agave syrup served up

Gin Morrison

$17.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$16.00

Lap of Luxury

$18.00

Bulleit bourbon and sweet vermouth straight up with a cherry

Kansas City Shuffle

$18.00

Titos vodka, simple syrup, ginger beer and a squeeze of fresh lime

Water Lilly

$18.00

Red wine, brandy, peach schnapps, Cointreau, fresh lime squeeze and fruit

Drink Special

$18.00

Courvoisier and Cointreau with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Served up with a sugared rim and a lemon twist

Gold Rush

$16.00Out of stock

Stoli Vanilla Vodka and Kahlua with a shot of espresso, Dark Crème de Cacao and a splash of cream. Garnished with 3 espresso beans

Classic Cocktails

Negroni Sbagliato

$16.00

1738 Sidecar

$20.00

Piggy Back Old Fashion

$18.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$18.00

Rye Manhattan

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

BQT Gold Rush

$16.00

BQT Bramble

$16.00

BQT Old Fashion

$18.00

BQT Rye Manhatten

$18.00

White & Sparkling Wine

TASTE

BQT CORKAGE

$30.00

Magnum Corkage

$40.00

Bottle Sparkling Lamarca Rose (187 ML)

$10.00

Bottle Sparkling Lamarca Prosecco (187 ML)

$10.00

GLASS Sparking Sofia Blanc De Blancs

$12.00

GLASS Chard Poppy

$9.00Out of stock

GLASS Chard Sonoma Cutrer

$15.00

GLASS Chard Au Bon Climat

$21.00

GLASS Chard Rombauer

$24.00

GLASS Pinot Grigio Kettmier

$14.00

BQT GLASS Kith And Kin

$15.00

BQT GLASS Buena Vista Chard

$18.00

GLASS Banshee Ten Of Cups

$14.00

Bottle Sparkling Lamarca Prosecco (187 ML)

$10.00

Bottle Sparkling Lamarca Rose (187 ML)

$10.00

Bottle Sparkling Sofia

$44.00

Bottle Champ Veuve Clicqout Ponsardin

$99.00

Bottle Champ Guy De Forez Brut Rosé

$110.00Out of stock

Bottle Champ Andre Clouet Grande Reserve

$124.00

Bottle Champ Laurent Perrier

$134.00

Bottle Champ Telmont Reserve De La Terre

$140.00

Bottle Champ Dom Perignon 2012

$575.00

Bottle Chard Poppy

$32.00

Bottle Chard Kith And Kin

$48.00

Bottle Chard Simi

$50.00

Bottle Chard Sonoma Cutrer

$56.00

Bottle Chard Tilth

$58.00

Bottle Chard Patz & Hall

$72.00

Bottle Chard Au Bon Climat

$80.00

Bottle Chard Frank Family

$92.00

Bottle Chard Rombauer

$92.00

Bottle Chard Hibou

$104.00

Bottle S.B. Boeger

$40.00

Bottle S.B. Kim Crawford

$48.00

Bottle S.B. Galerie Naissance

$60.00

Bottle S.B. Stone Street Estate

$63.00

Bottle S.B. Freemark Abby

$64.00

Bottle S.B. - Sancerre - DOMAINE DES GRIFFES

$86.00

Bottle Albarino Paco & Lola

$40.00

Bottle Riesling A and Z

$48.00

Bottle Dopff And Irion Reisling

$52.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio Kettmier

$52.00

Bottle Chenin Blanc - Vouvray - CLOS DU GAIMONT

$80.00

Bottle S.B. - Sancerre - DOMAINE DES GRIFFES

$86.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio - Alsace - Trimbach Reserve

$88.00

Red Wine

TASTE

BQT CORKAGE

$30.00

GLASS Rose Willamette Valley

$12.00

GLASS Pinot Meiomi

$16.00

GLASS Pinot Au Bon Climat

$21.00

GLASS Pinot Hibou

$28.00

GLASS Cab Intrinsic

$16.00

GLASS Cab Justin

$20.00

GLASS Cab Daou Reserve

$28.00

GLASS Super Tuscan Brancaia

$18.00

GLASS Malbec La Posta

$15.00

GLASS Zin Earthquake

$15.00

GLASS Special Simi Cab

$16.00Out of stock

GLASS Special Chianti

$14.00

Bottle Rose Willamette Valley

$44.00

Bottle Pinot Meiomi

$60.00

Bottle Pinot La Crema

$60.00

Bottle Pinot Siduri

$68.00

Bottle Pinot Dutton Estate

$68.00

Bottle Pinot Au Bon Climat

$80.00

Bottle Pinot Delmore

$84.00

Bottle Pinot Outer Bound

$92.00

Bottle Pinot Hibou

$108.00

Bottle Pinot Willamette Bernau Block

$130.00

Bottle Cab Intrinsic

$60.00

Bottle Cab Simi

$62.00

Bottle Cab Unshackled

$64.00

Bottle Cab Justin

$76.00

Bottle Cab Iconoclast

$80.00

Bottle Cab Daou Reserve

$108.00

Bottle Justin Isosceles

$125.00

Bottle Cab Jordan

$140.00

Bottle Cab Silver Oak

$150.00

Bottle Cab The McNab

$175.00

Bottle Cab Stag's Fay

$320.00

Bottle Cab HIBOU - STAR VINEYARD

$385.00

Bottle Cab HIBOU - GEORGE III VINEYARD

$395.00

Bottle Cab Stag's SLV

$420.00

Bottle Cab Opus One

$525.00Out of stock

Bottle Zin Tilth

$55.00

Bottle Zin Earthquake

$56.00

Bottle Zin St Francis "Old Vine"

$58.00Out of stock

Bottle Zin Green & Red Vintners

$72.00

Bottle Zin Rombauer

$93.00

Bottle Merlot Markham (375 ML)

$24.00

Bottle Merlot Hill Family

$60.00

Bottle Syrah HIBOU - KOBLER VINEYARD

$108.00

Bottle Syrah HIBOU - ALDER SPRINGS VINEYARD

$133.00

Bottle Syrah Bonterra The Butler

$165.00

Bottle Masi Brolo CampoFiorin Oro

$52.00

Bottle Brancaia Tre

$68.00

Bottle Il Fauno Di Arganum

$70.00Out of stock

Bottle Brunello - Antinori PIAN DELLE VIGNE

$176.00

Bottle Barolo - Prunotto

$133.00

Bottle Chianti - Antinori BADIA A PASSIGNANO

$152.00

Bottle Chianti - Castello Di Ama Vigneto La Casuccia

$400.00

Bottle Bordeaux - La Pavillon Champ Fleury

$56.00

Bottle Bordeaux - Chateau Mangot

$82.00

Bottle Bordeaux - Chateau Grand-Puy Ducasse

$182.00

Bottle Chateauneuf-du-Pape - Famille Perrin Les Sinards

$154.00

Bottle Burgundy - Domaine Arnoux Pere Et Fils

$94.00

Bottle Rioja - Marques De Caceres

$40.00

Bottle Malbec - Trapiche

$54.00

Bottle Malbec - La Posta

$64.00

Dessert

Brown Sugar Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Whipped Almond Mascarpone & Burnt Caramel Poached Pears

Masala Chai Crème Brulee

$14.00

Amaretto Cherry Mirliton Cake

$13.00

Pear Rosemary Croustade

$15.00

Pots de Creme, Dine Dowtown

$15.00Out of stock

Limoncello Tiramisu

$14.00

Affagoto

$14.00

GELATO

$8.00

SORBET

$8.00

Birthday Gelato

$5.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

KIDS

CHICKEN STRIP & FRIES

$9.00

MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Buttered Pasta

$10.00

SIDES

Broccolini

$5.00

Delicata Squash

$5.00Out of stock

Polenta

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Hot Hors D'Ouvres

Pork Belly Skewers

$6.00

House Focaccia (30 pieces)

$100.00

Pancetta Wrapped Shrimp

$6.50

Arancini

$6.50

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Meatballs Sliders

$8.00

Beef And Ricotta Meatballs

$5.50

Cold Hors D'Ouvres

Large Charcuterie (serves 60)

$400.00

Small Charcuterie (serves 30)

$250.00

Crudite With Bagna Cauda Large(serves 60)

$225.00

Small Crudite With Bagna Cauda (serves 30)

$150.00

Pear & Bleu Flatbread

$4.50

Roasted Chicken Salad

$5.50

Prosciutto Wrapped Arugula

$6.50

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Concerto Menu

Concerto Menu

$50.00

Soup

Caesar

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Mushroom Ravioli's

Roasted Pork Shoulder

Braised Beef Risotto

Tiramisu

Vanilla Gelato

Sonata Menu

Sonata Menu

$70.00

Soup

Caesar

Chicken Al Mattone

Grilled Salmon

Braised Short Ribs

Chitarra

Tiramisu

Vanilla Gelato

Symphony Menu

Symphony Menu

$90.00

Soup

Caesar

Mixed Greens

Scallops

Filet Mignon

Veal Picatta

Mushroom Ravioli's

Butterscotch Pudding

Tiramisu

Vanilla Gelato

Wine by glass

Glass Sonoma Chard

Glass Meiomi P.N.

TASTE

Glass Napa Cellars Cab

$16.00

BTL Napa Cellars Chard

$60.00

Bottle Barbera Boeger

$48.00Out of stock

Bottle Pinot Tilth

$72.00Out of stock

Bottle Cab Iconoclast

$80.00

Bottle Cab Jordan

$140.00

Bottle Cab Justin

$76.00

Bottle Cab Martin Ray

$130.00

Bottle Cab Simi

$62.00

Bottle Cab Opus One

$525.00Out of stock

Bottle Cab Intrinsic

$60.00

Bottle Cab Silver Oak

$150.00

Bottle Cab Unshackled

$64.00

Bottle Chianti Da Vinci

$32.00

Bottle Il Fauno Di Arganum

$70.00Out of stock

Bottle Justin Isosceles

$125.00

Bottle Malbec Ar Guentota

$48.00Out of stock

Bottle Merlot Hill Family

$60.00

Bottle Merlot Markham (375 ML)

$24.00

Murphy Goode Cab

$30.00

Bottle Pinot Delmore

$84.00

Bottle Pinot Dutton Estate

$68.00

Bottle Pinot Willamette Bernau Block

$130.00

Bottle Pinot La Crema

$60.00

Bottle Pinot Meiomi

$60.00

Bottle Zin Tilth

$55.00

Bottle Pinot Siduri

$68.00

Bottle Rioja - Marques De Caceres

$40.00

Bottle Brancaia Tre

$68.00

Bottle Syrah HIBOU - ALDER SPRINGS VINEYARD

$133.00

Bottle Zin Earthquake

$56.00

Bottle Zin Green & Red Vintners

$72.00

Bottle Zin Rombauer

$93.00

Bottle Zin Shenandoah

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Zin St Francis "Old Vine"

$58.00Out of stock

Bottle Cab HIBOU - STAR VINEYARD

$385.00

Bottle Albarino Paco & Lola

$40.00

Bottle Sparkling Lamarca Prosecco (187 ML)

$10.00

Bottle Champ Telmont Reserve De La Terre

$140.00

Bottle Rose Willamette Valley

$44.00

Bottle Champ Sofia Blanc De Blancs

$44.00

Bottle Champ Veuve Clicqout Ponsardin

$99.00

Bottle Chard Ferrari Carano

$52.00Out of stock

Bottle Chard Kith And Kin

$48.00

Bottle Chard Patz & Hall

$72.00

Bottle Chard Poppy

$32.00

Bottle Chard Rombauer

$92.00

Bottle Chard Simi

$50.00

Bottle Chard Sonoma Cutrer

$56.00

Sea Chard

$30.00Out of stock

Bottle Pinot Grigio Kettmier

$52.00

Bottle Riesling A and Z

$48.00

Bottle Rose Studio By Miraval

$40.00Out of stock

Bottle S.B. Boeger

$40.00

Bottle S.B. Stone Street Estate

$63.00

Bottle S.B. Freemark Abby

$64.00

Bottle S.B. Galerie Naissance

$60.00

Bottle S.B. Kim Crawford

$48.00

Bottle S.B. Ziata

$60.00

Bottle Sparkling Lamarca Rose (187 ML)

$10.00

Pasta Buffet

Mary's Chicken Buffet

$260.00

Cocktails

Pasta Dinner

$60.00

Chicken Piccata

Shrimp Pappardelle

Penne Bolognese

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli's

Spring Salad

Caesar Salad

Tiramisu

Vanilla Gelato

Concerto Menu New Price

Concerto Menu New Price

$60.00

Soup

Caesar

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Butternut Squash Ravioli's

Roasted Pork Shoulder

Braised Beef Risotto

Dessert

$12.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$5.00

Sonata Menu New Price

Sonata Menu New Price

$80.00

Soup

Caesar

Mary's Half Chicken

Grilled Salmon

Braised Short Rib

Chitarra

Dessert

$12.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$5.00

Symphony Menu New Price

Symphony Menu New Price

$100.00

Soup

Caesar

Mixed Greens

Scallops

Filet Mignon

Chili Pork Loin

Butternut Squash Ravioli's

Dessert

$12.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$5.00

Pasta Buffet New Price

Pasta Buffet for 10

$700.00

Extra Pasta for 10

$400.00

Dessert

$12.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern American cuisine inspired by seasonal and local farm to fork bounty.

Location

1117 11th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

