Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Prema Organic Cafe
22 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
100% organic, gluten-free love!
Location
3557 East County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Bear Bread Company - Grayton Beach
No Reviews
26 Logan Lane Units G & H Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurant
Black Bear Bread Company - Grand Boulevard
No Reviews
325 Grand Blvd, Suite 100 Miramar Beach, FL 32550
View restaurant
Clean Juice - Market Shops
4.5 • 112
9375 Emerald Coast Pkwy W #15B Miramar Beach, FL 32550
View restaurant