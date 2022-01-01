Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Prema Organic Cafe

22 Reviews

$

3557 East County Highway 30A

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Order Again

Salad

CLEANSE Prema Salad

$14.25

CLEANSE Superfood Salad

$16.50

Prema Salad

$13.75

Greens, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Cranberries

Superfood Salad

$16.00

Greens, Purple Cabbage, Blueberries, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Seeds, Nuts, Cranberries

Smoothies

Berry Love Smoothie

$12.75

Chocolate Love Smoothie

$12.00

Banana, Zucchini, Avocado, Cashew Milk, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein, Himalayan Salt

COFFEE Smoothie

$11.75

Banana, Zucchini, Coffee, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Date Paste, Cacao Nibs

Green Love Smoothie

$12.00

Banana, Zucchini, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup

Keto Chocolate Love

$16.00

Keto Mint Smoothie

$16.00

Coconut Meat, Avocado, Zucchini, Ice, Coconut Milk, Fresh Mint, Peppermint Essential Oil, Whey Protein, MCT Oil, Monkfruit, Cacao Nibs

Nutter Butter Love Smoothie

$12.00

Banana, Zucchini, Cashew Milk, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon, Date Paste, Peanut Butter, Himalayan Salt, Ashwagandha

Turmeric Love Smoothie

$12.00

Banana, Zucchini, Cashew Milk, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Cashews, Almond Butter, Himalayan Salt

Clean Green Smoothie

$12.50

Clean Vanilla Smoothie

$12.50

Clean Chocolate Smoothie

$12.50

Dragonfruit SMOOTHIE

$13.00

Acai SMOOTHIE

$13.00

Custom Smoothie

$12.50

Soup

Soup Of The Day Chx

$12.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.50

Almond Butter Toast

$14.75

Yogurt Granola Oats

Coconut Yogurt Bowl

$12.00

Coyo Yogurt, Maple Syrup, Granola, Almond Butter, Seasonal Fruit, Banana, Hemp Hearts

Granola Bowl

$11.00

Keto Yogurt Bowl

$13.25

CLEANSE Coconut Yogurt Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Overnight Oats

$11.00

Bars

altereco Salted Almonds

$5.00

EqExch Dark Choc Carame! Crunch

$5.00

Evo Alm Sea Salt

$6.00

Evo Cashew But

$6.00

Evolved Keto Cups AB

$4.00

Green & Black Dark Choc

$3.00

Honey Mama Bar

$7.25

Hu Cashew Butter

$7.00

Hu Hunks

$8.00

Hu Salty Dark Chocolate

$7.00

Hu Simple Dark Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Lake Champlain Milk Chocolate

$1.00

Pascha Very Dark

$5.25Out of stock

Woodsrock Dark Choc Almonds

$10.00

Beverage

Cashew Milk

$4.00

Cold Brew Latte

$9.00

Mountain Valley 11.3oz

$3.00

Mt Valley 16.9oz

$4.00

Noli South Komcucha

$5.50

Water

$0.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mt Valley 1 Liter

$6.00

Dressing

Cilantro Lime 16oz Dressing

$14.00

Cilantro Lime Dressing

$0.75

Lime Juice, Maple Syrup, Cilantro, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Chipotle, EVOO

Garlic Lemon Dressing

$0.75

EVOO, Lemon Juice, ACV, Garlic, Salt, Pepper

Lemon Garlic 16 oz

$14.00

Juices

Celery Juice

$11.50

Celery

Cucumber Hydrate

$13.50

Cucumber, Green Apple, Kale, Lemon

Go Green

$12.50

Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger

Heart Beet

$13.25

Juice Of The Day

$13.00

Pineapple Apple Ginger

$11.50

Pineapple, Apple, Ginger

Pineapple Mint

$12.50

Pineapple, Cucumber, Green Apple, Mint, Blue Majik

Roots

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Greens

$13.50

Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, Kale, Lime

Vitality

$13.50

Summer Strawberry

$11.50

Orange Love

$13.50

Side

16oz Pesto Chicken Salad

$22.00

Broccoli Quinoa Salad

$6.75

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad 16oz

$20.00

Cut Veggies

$4.50

Greek Salad

$6.75

Healthy Slaw

$6.75

Purple Cabbage, Green Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Green Onion, with dressing of EVOO, Apple Cider VInegar, Maple Syrup, Garlic, Cayenne, Salt, Pepper

Hearts of Palm Ceviche

$8.50

Hummus

$6.75

Kale Carrot Avocado Salad

$5.25

Lentil Pasta

$6.50

Mixed Berry Jam

$7.00

Mixerd Berry Jam Quart

$30.00

Pad Thai Kelp Noodles

$6.75

Kelp Noodles, Cucumber, Carrot, Scallion, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts, with dressing of Almond Butter, Tahini, Coconut Aminos, Maple Syrup, Garlic, Ginger, Fish Sauce, Lime Juice, Himalayan Salt

Pesto Chicken Salad

$11.00

Pesto Kelp Noodle

$7.75

Tuna Salad

$7.25

Watermelon Salad

$9.00

Curry Chicken Salad

$11.50

Black Bean Burger

$9.50

Snack

Brad's Chips/Flats

$7.50

Lesser Evil Popcorn

$5.00

Mavuno -Dried Fruit

$4.50

Organic Marinated Olives

$32.00

Prema Organic Nuts

$12.00

Raisins

$7.00

Small Popcorn

$3.00

GF Sourdough

$16.00

Instant Oatmeal

$4.50

Treats

Chocolate Chia Pudding

$5.50

Clean Balls

$8.00

Fresh Pineapple

$4.50

Lemon Zest Protein Balls

$8.00

PB & C Protein Bar

$5.25

PB Protein Energy Balls

$8.00

Pumpkin Energy Balls

$8.00

Superfood Brownie

$8.00

House-Made Organic Granola

$12.95

Fresh Berries

$10.00

Salted Caramel Energy Balls

$8.00

Wellness Shot

Anti-Inflammatory, 2oz

$5.50

Ginger, Lemon, Carrot, Turmeric

Ginger, 2oz

$5.50

Red Apple, Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, BrainON

Happy Gut, 2oz

$5.50

Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger, Apple Cider Vinegar

Immunity, 2oz

$5.50

Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric

Shot Of The Day

$5.50

Breakfast

Orange Cranberry Scones

$7.50

Breakfast Cookies

$7.75

Coconut Oil, Coconut Sugar, Banana, Vanilla, Almond, Flax, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Salt, Oats, Chia, Blueberries, Walnuts, Dark Chocolate

Single Breakfast Cookie

$4.00

Zucchini Carrot Morning Muffins

$5.75

Egg Muffin

$5.25

Coffee

Cold Brew

$6.25

Drip, 12oz

$3.25

Drip, 16oz

$4.25

Drip: Butter, 16oz

$5.25

Drip: Butter, 12oz

$4.25

Drip, Butter MCT Collagen, 12oz

$6.00

Drip: Butter MCT Collagen, 16oz

$7.00

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$7.50

Espresso

Americano 12oz

$4.25

Americano 16 Oz

$6.25

Cappuccino 8oz

$6.25

Espresso: Double Shot

$4.25

Espresso: Single Shot

$2.25

Latte

Balance Latte, 12oz

$7.25

Balance Latte, 16oz

$7.75

Cashew Milk Latte, 12oz

$6.25

Cashew Milk Latte, 16oz

$6.75

Chai Latte 12 Oz

$6.75

Chai Latte 16 Oz

$7.25

Golden Milk Latte 12 Oz

$6.75

Golden Milk Latte 16 Oz

$7.25

Hot Chocolate, 12oz

$6.25

Hot Chocolate, 16oz

$6.75

Matcha Latte, 12oz

$6.75

Matcha Latte, 16oz

$7.25

Mocha, 12oz

$6.75

Mocha, 16oz

$7.25

Power Protein Latte, 12oz

$6.75

Power Protein Latte, 16oz

$7.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte12oz

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte, 16oz

$7.50

Repair Latte, 12oz

$7.25

Repair Latte, 16oz

$7.75

Rishi Tea

$3.25

Salted Caramel Cashew Milk 12oz

$6.75

Salted Caramel Cashew Milk 16oz

$7.25

Vanilla Cashew Milk Latte, 12oz

$6.75

Vanilla Cashew Milk Latte, 16oz

$7.25

CATERING

Herb Stuffing

$37.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$27.00

Pumpkin Pie

$50.00

Cranberry Orange Scones

$65.00

Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins

$75.00

Pumpkin Spice Energy Balls

$48.00

Salted Caramel Balls

$48.00

16 oz. Cilantro Lime

$12.00

16 oz. Lemon Garlic

$12.00

Olives

$32.00

Beet & Feta Salad

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

100% organic, gluten-free love!

Location

3557 East County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

