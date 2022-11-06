Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Premier Cafe and Roasters

76 Reviews

$$

1037 South State Road 7

Wellington, FL 33414

Popular Items

Latte
Fruit Bowl
B.L.A.S.T

Breakfast /Lunch

Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Smashed avocado with diced tomato, olive oil, salt and pepper on toasted ciabatta bread

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.00

Toasted bagel of your choice with cream cheese

Bagel with Butter

$3.75

Bacon egg and cheese croissant

$8.00

B.L.A.S.T

$8.00

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Oatmeal bowl

$6.00

Egg and cheese croissant

$7.00

Turkey Sausage egg and cheese croissant

$8.00

Quiche

$5.00

Ham and cheese croissant

$7.00

Pastry Case

Guava Pastry

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Pastry

$4.00

Muffin of the Day

$3.75

Gluten Free Almond Cake

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Fruit Tart

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Donuts

$2.75

mini cookie

$1.50

Grab and Go

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Breakfast Bowls

$7.25

Bottle Water

$1.45

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Caesar

$8.00

Potato Chips Bag

$1.75

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Natalies Orange Juice

$3.25

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Orange/Lime

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.50

Greek Salad

$7.50

Chopped salad

$8.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$8.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Arizona Green tea

$3.50

Parfait

$6.50

Mini Pie

$3.75

Apple juice

$3.00

Sides

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of bacon

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of spicy mayo

$1.00

Side of caesar

$1.00

Side of balsamic

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Hot Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Pour Over

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Americano

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Premier Employee Drip coffee

$1.00

Cold Coffee

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Iced Pour Over

$4.00

Mocha Frappe

$7.00

Vanilla Frappe

$7.00

Coconut Caramel Frappe

$7.00

Mint Chocolate Frappe

$7.00

Caramel Frappe

$6.00+

Iced Americano

$2.75+

Ice water

Cold brew

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla cream Cold brew

$6.00Out of stock

Tea

Earl Grey

$3.50

English Breakfast

$3.50

Lemon Ginger

$3.50

Hibiscus

$3.50

Tropical Green

$3.50

Chamomile

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.50

Matcha latte

$5.00+

Smoothies

Classic Strawberry

$7.00

Tropical Banana Bliss

$7.00

The Powerhouse

$8.00

Super Powerhouse

$8.00

Peanut Butter Shake

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving extraordinary specialty coffee drinks and homemade baked goods. We can't wait to serve you!

Location

1037 South State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414

Directions

