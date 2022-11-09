Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet

review star

No reviews yet

3904 Maple Road

Amherst, NY 14226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey and Bacon Club
Italian Job
Southwest Salad

Artisan Flatbread

Cheese and Pepperoni

Cheese and Pepperoni

$9.95
Steak and Arugula

Steak and Arugula

$9.95

White flatbread, Oil, House Mozzarella blend, Seasoned Steak, topped with Balsamic Dressed Arugula and Shaved Parmesan.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$9.95

White flatbread, BBQ Sauce, Smoked Gouda, BBQ Chicken, and Red Onion topped with Fresh Cilantro.

Caprese

Caprese

$9.95

Enjoy the classic flavors of Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Tomato on a crispy flatbread. Topped with Olio Bellissimo Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar.

Chicken Spinach and Artichoke

Chicken Spinach and Artichoke

$9.95

Sandwiches

Made exclusively with top-quality meats and cheeses from our famous Deli. Served on either our Ciabatta roll or Rosemary Focaccia. All sandwiches are lightly toasted.
Turkey and Bacon Club

Turkey and Bacon Club

$11.95
Italian Job

Italian Job

$11.95
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$11.95
Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.95

Salads

All salads are large enough to serve as a generous entrée for or can be served family style as a side for up to 4 people. All salads are served on a bed of Romaine and Spring Mix Lettuce.
Premier House Salad

Premier House Salad

$8.95
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95
Grilled Watermelon and Berry

Grilled Watermelon and Berry

$10.95Out of stock
Antipasto

Antipasto

$13.75

Deli Sandwiches (No Side)

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

A classic deli sandwich with Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on a fresh Ciabatta roll.

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Boar's Head Ham and Swiss Cheese with lettuce, tomato and mustard on our house ciabatta.

Homemade Soups

Chicken and Rice

Chicken and Rice

$5.50

Beverages

Harney & Sons Organic Green Tea- 16oz Bottle

$2.59

Desani Water- 20 oz Bottle

$1.75

Coffee- 16oz cup

$2.00

Coke (Cane Sugar)- 12oz Bottle

$2.25

Coke- 20 oz Bottle

$2.00

Diet Coke- 20 oz Bottle

$2.00

Essentia Water- 20oz Bottle

$1.49

Essentia Water- 23.7oz Bottle

$1.99

Harney & Sons Organic Black Tea- 16oz Bottle

$2.59

Harney & Sons Organic Blackberry Tea- 16oz Bottle

$2.59

Hot Tea-Earl Grey

$2.00

Hot Tea- English Breakfast

$2.00

Orange Fanta- 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Smart Water- 20oz Bottle

$1.75

Sprite- 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Cherry Coke- 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Jarritos- 12.5oz Glass Bottle

$2.49

Hot Tea- Irish Breakfast

$2.00

Hot Tea- Lady Grey

$2.00

Harney & Sons Organic Peach- 16oz Bottle

$2.59

Harney & Sons Organic Lemonade/Tea- 16oz Bottle

$2.59

Harney & Sons Organic Black Currant- 16oz Bottle

$2.59

Harney & Sons Organic Green Tea w/ Coconut- 16oz Bottle

$2.59

Harney & Sons Organic Cranberry- 16oz Bottle

$2.59

Evian Water- 11.2oz Bottle

$1.69

Voss Water- 27.05oz Bottle

$3.99

big ditch hayburner

$2.09

delicious

Soda (20oz bottle)

$2.00

Cafe Drinks

Espresso Dbl Shot

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Fresh Baked Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Heath Bar Crunch

$2.50

Peanut Butter

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$1.89

Scones

$3.99

2 Pack Cheesecake Slices

$3.99

Gourmet Cake Slices

$4.99

Gourmet Cheesecake Slices

$5.99

Banana Bread

$3.25

Zucchini Bread

$3.25

Tiramisu Slice

$3.79

Triple Berry Tarts

$3.99

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.99

Mango Mousse Cake Slice

$3.99

Baklava

$3.79

Spinach Feta Bear Claw

$2.99

Dessert Bars

$3.49

Catering

The Kitchen Combo

$12.00

Cater Deli Platter

$35.00+

Cater Prepared Sandwich Tray

$36.00+

Cater Antipasto Tray

$36.00+

Cater Pasta Tray

$40.00+

Cater Meatballs (per LB.)

$6.75

Cater Pizza

$14.95

Cater Salad Bowl

$25.00+

Cater Soup

$32.00

Cater Olive Platter

$30.00

Cater Cheese Platter

$30.00+

Cater Vegetable Tray

$20.00+

Cater Fruit Salad

$20.00+

Cater Bread

$14.95+

Cater Cookies

$1.00

Cater By the Tray

$45.00+

Plates / Utensils / Napkins

$5.00+

2 Liter - Coke Product

$3.00

Cater Individual

$12.95+

Private Events

$250 (3HR)

$250.00

$300 (3HR)

$300.00

Additional Hour

$100.00

Antipasto Platter

$36.00+

Olive Platter

$30.00

Cheese Platter

$30.00+

Vegetable Platter

$20.00+

Fruit Salad

$20.00+

#1 - 1 Primary, 2 Secondary

$11.95

#2 - 2 Primary, 2 Secondary

$13.95

#3 - 2 Primary, 3 Secondary

$15.95

Pizza

$13.95

Salad Bowl

$25.00+

Pasta Salad

$25.00+

Farro / Quinoa Salad

$30.00+

#1 - 1 Protein, 1 Starch, 1 Veg

$12.95

#2 - 2 Proteins, 1 Starch, 1 Veg

$15.95

#3 - 2 Proteins, 2 Starches, 1 Veg

$17.95

Breaded Chicken

$20.00

Roasted Lemon Chicken

$22.00

Roasted Pork Loin

$20.00

Stuffed Pork Chop

$24.00

NY Strip Steak

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Zucchini Supreme

$22.00

White Fish Bundles

$22.00

Grilled Citrus Salmon

$22.00

Individual Cookies

$1.00

Diletto's Chocolate Tray

$25.00+

Coffee Station

$1.50

Focaccia Tray

$14.95

Slider Rolls - Dozen

$5.00

Braided Loaf

$5.00

Roast Beef Sliders

$55.00

Baked Lemon Chicken

$45.00

Chicken Fingers / Wings

$45.00

Vegetable Side

$20.00

2 HR

$13.00

3 HR

$15.00

2 HR

$17.00

3 HR

$22.00

Mimosa Bar Package

$150.00

Bloody Mary Bar Package

$150.00

Additional Bloody Mary Mix

$10.00

Additional Champagne Bottle

$10.00

Sangria Punch

$85.00

Blueberry Mojito Punch

$65.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our house made sandwiches, salads and pizzas, all prepared with the highest quality ingredients from the Premier Gourmet Deli.

Website

Location

3904 Maple Road, Amherst, NY 14226

Directions

Gallery
The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet image
The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet image
The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jasmine Thai
orange star4.5 • 926
1330 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Niagara Falls Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,674
1395 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger
orange star4.4 • 3,274
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14228
View restaurantnext
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext
Pizza Delight Amherst NY
orange starNo Reviews
3324 sheridan drive amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Sweethome
orange starNo Reviews
3336 Sheridan Dr Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amherst

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amherst
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston