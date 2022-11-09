The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy our house made sandwiches, salads and pizzas, all prepared with the highest quality ingredients from the Premier Gourmet Deli.
Location
3904 Maple Road, Amherst, NY 14226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Niagara Falls Blvd
4.4 • 1,674
1395 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurant