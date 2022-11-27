Restaurant header imageView gallery

Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko (AZ)

review star

No reviews yet

920 East University Drive

Suite 106

Tempe, AZ 85281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soft-serve Ice Cream Selection

Soft-serve Ice Cream

Soft-serve Ice Cream

$5.50

Your choice of our current ice cream flavors served in a waffle cone or cup

Golden Sho-gun

Golden Sho-gun

$9.80

Made with only the finest ingredients, the "Shogun" is our ultimate soft serve topped off with a sheet of genuine 24K gold leaf served on a crispy homemade waffle cone or in a cup

Trio (3) - Flavors

$5.99

Float Selection

Matcha Float

Matcha Float

$6.99

Your choice of soft-serve on top of Iced Matcha Tea

Matcha Latte Float

Matcha Latte Float

$7.50

Your choice of soft-serve on top of Iced Matcha Latte

Hojicha Float

Hojicha Float

$6.99

Your choice of soft-serve on top of Iced Hojicha Tea

Hojicha Latte Float

Hojicha Latte Float

$7.50

Your choice of soft-serve on top of Iced Hojicha Latte

Matcha Lemon Float

Matcha Lemon Float

$7.30

Your choice of soft-serve on top of Iced Hojicha Latte

Black Sesame Latte Float

Black Sesame Latte Float

$7.50

Your choice of soft-serve on top of Iced Black Sesame Latte Float

Latte Selection

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.20+

Lightly sweetened Iced Matcha Latte that uses Ceremonial-grade matcha (contains dairy)

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$5.20+

Lightly sweetened Iced Hojicha (roasted green tea) Latte (contains dairy)

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.95+

Strawberry syrup base (made with fresh strawberries) topped with lightly sweetened Iced Matcha Latte that uses Ceremonial-grade matcha (contains dairy)

Black Sesame Latte

Black Sesame Latte

$5.20+

Nutty, rich, and lightly sweetened Iced Black Sesame Latte (contains dairy)

Frappe Selection

Matcha Frappe

Matcha Frappe

$5.99+

Iced blended drink that includes sweetened Matcha, ice, and milk (contains dairy)

Hojicha Frappe

Hojicha Frappe

$5.99+

Iced blended drink that includes sweetened Hojicha (roasted green tea), ice, and milk (contains dairy)

Yuzu Frappe

Yuzu Frappe

$5.99+

Iced blended drink that includes sweetened Yuzu powder/puree, ice, and milk (contains dairy)

HOT MENU Selection

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.50

Lightly sweetened Hot Matcha Latte that uses Ceremonial-grade matcha (contains dairy)

Hot Hojicha Latte

Hot Hojicha Latte

$5.50

Lightly sweetened Hot Hojicha (roasted green tea) Latte (contains dairy)

Pure Matcha

Pure Matcha

$4.50
Pure Hojicha

Pure Hojicha

$4.50

Tea Selection

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$4.50

Lightly sweetened Iced Matcha Tea that uses Ceremonial-grade Matcha

Iced Matcha with Lemon

Iced Matcha with Lemon

$4.80

Lemon juice and lightly sweetened Iced Matcha Tea that uses Ceremonial-grade Matcha, topped with fresh lemon slice

Iced Matcha with cheese foam

Iced Matcha with cheese foam

$5.50+

Lightly sweetened Iced Matcha Tea that uses Ceremonial-grade Matcha, topped with sweetened cream cheese foam (contains dairy)

Iced Hojicha

Iced Hojicha

$4.50

Lightly sweetened Iced Hojicha (roasted green tea) Tea

Iced Hojicha with cheese foam

Iced Hojicha with cheese foam

$5.50+

Lightly sweetened Iced Hojicha (roasted green tea) Tea, topped with sweetened cream cheese foam (contains dairy)

Iced Strawberry Matcha

Iced Strawberry Matcha

$5.50

Strawberry syrup base (made with fresh strawberries) topped with lightly sweetened Iced Matcha Tea that uses Ceremonial-grade matcha

Topping Selection

Shiratama x 2 (mochi ball)

$0.85

Store-made mochi rice balls made out of glutinous rice flour

Azuki Bean (red bean)

$0.85

Store-made sweetened red bean

Matcha Cake x 2

$1.00

Store-made Japanese dark brown sugar syrup, also known as "black honey"

Cheese Foam

$1.00

Store-made sweetened cream cheese foam

Kokotu Jelly

$1.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$0.75

Strawberry 🍓

$1.00

Chestnut 🌰

$1.25

Japenese chestnut

Waffle Cone

$1.00

24K Golden Leaf

$5.00

Maiko Cakes

Matcha Towel cake

Matcha Towel cake

$8.99
Snowslide Matcha Chiffon cake

Snowslide Matcha Chiffon cake

$6.99

Matcha Tiramisu (Dine-in Only)

$5.99

Grab & Go

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water 14 fl oz (414 ml)

$4.50

WAIAKEA (Hawaiian Volcanic Water) 16.9 fl oz (500 ml)

$2.85

Fever-Tree Ginger Bear 9.3 fl oz (275ml)

$3.50
Matcha Powder 50g

Matcha Powder 50g

$22.00
Matcha Powder 30g

Matcha Powder 30g

$15.00
Hojicha Powder 50g

Hojicha Powder 50g

$20.00
Hojicha Powder 30g

Hojicha Powder 30g

$13.00
Matcha Ice Cream Pint

Matcha Ice Cream Pint

$8.99
Black Sesame Ice Cream Pint

Black Sesame Ice Cream Pint

$8.99
Strawberry Ice Cream Pint

Strawberry Ice Cream Pint

$7.99
Ube Ice Cream Pint

Ube Ice Cream Pint

$7.99
Hojicha Ice Cream Pint

Hojicha Ice Cream Pint

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We specialize in Matcha drinks and desserts. Our Ceremonial-grade Matcha is from Uji, Japan and we emphasize the importance of quality ingredients.

Location

920 East University Drive, Suite 106, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Houston Tx Hot Chicken 4 - Tempe - 927 E University
orange starNo Reviews
927 E University Dr Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki at ASU/Tempe
orange starNo Reviews
1015 S Rural Rd #107 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Snakes & Lattes - Tempe
orange starNo Reviews
20 W. 6th Street Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Postino Annex
orange star4.8 • 2,783
615 South College Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Shady Park
orange star4.6 • 313
26 E University Dr Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Handlebar Tempe
orange starNo Reviews
680 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tempe

Crêpe Bar
orange star4.6 • 3,786
7520 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
orange star4.6 • 3,399
3330 S. Price Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Postino Annex
orange star4.8 • 2,783
615 South College Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
414 Pub & Pizza
orange star4.2 • 2,652
414 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
orange star4.4 • 2,100
730 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Daily Jam - Tempe
orange star4.3 • 1,329
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tempe
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston