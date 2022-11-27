Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko (AZ)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We specialize in Matcha drinks and desserts. Our Ceremonial-grade Matcha is from Uji, Japan and we emphasize the importance of quality ingredients.
Location
920 East University Drive, Suite 106, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Houston Tx Hot Chicken 4 - Tempe - 927 E University
No Reviews
927 E University Dr Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant