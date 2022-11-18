Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prep Coffee

14 Reviews

$$

3996 Highway Route 516

Matawan, NJ 07747

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Peanut Butter Latte
Iced Mocha Latte
Iced PB&J Latte

Barista Favorites

Black Pineapple Iced Tea

$5.25

Hot Blueberry Muffin Latte 16oz

$7.60

Hot Caramel Apple Latte 16oz

$6.60

Hot Honey Pistachio Latte 16oz

$7.60

Iced PB&J Latte

$7.50

Hot Lavender Chai 16oz

$5.75

Hot Pumpkin Chai 16oz

$5.75

Whipped Pumpkin Cold Brew

$6.15

Coffee Drinks

Nitro Gold Brew 16oz

$5.50

Cold Brew + Edible Gold

Hot Coffee 12oz

$3.25

Hot Coffee 16oz

$4.15

Keto Coffee 12oz

$4.00

Intelligentsia Frequency Blend + MCT Oil + Kerrygold Butter

Keto Coffee 16oz

$6.00

Intelligentsia Frequency Blend + MCT Oil + Kerrygold Butter

Coffee Box

$35.00

Coffee box, serving 10 coffee cups to include sugar and milk of your choosing. Will come with 8oz cups, and lids, as well as stirrers to ensure everything you need for a meeting or event!

Hot 12oz Espresso Drinks

Espresso 2oz

$3.50

perfectly balanced 2oz shot of espresso

Cortado 4oz

$3.75

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:1 ratio

Macchiato 4oz

$3.75

espresso + milk foam in a 1:1 ratio

Hot Americano 12oz

$3.65

espresso + hot water

Hot Brown Butter Latte 12 oz

$5.40

espresso + house-made brown butte + caramel + choice of milk

Hot Brown Sugar Almond Latte 12oz

$5.40

espresso + brown sugar + almond + choice of milk

Hot Cappuccino 12oz

$4.60

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Hot Coconut Macaroon Latte 12oz

$5.40

coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon

Hot Flat White 12oz

$4.60

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Hot Honey Pistachio Latte 12oz

$5.40

Hot Latte 12oz

$4.60

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Hot Mayan Mocha 12 oz

$5.75

espresso + spicy mocha syrup + choice of milk

Hot Mocha Latte 12oz

$5.40

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Hot Peanut Butter Latte 12oz

$5.40

latte + peanut butter

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$5.75

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte 12oz

$5.60

Hot 16oz Espresso Drinks

Hot Americano 16oz

$4.25

espresso + hot water

Hot Brown Butter Latte 16oz

$6.40

espresso + house-made brown butte + caramel + choice of milk

Hot Brown Sugar Almond Latte 16oz

$6.40

espresso + brown sugar + almond + choice of milk

Hot Cappuccino 16oz

$5.60

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Hot Coconut Macaroon Latte 16oz

$6.25

coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon

Hot Flat White 16oz

$5.60

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Hot Latte 16oz

$5.60

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Hot Mayan Mocha 16oz

$6.75

espresso + spicy mocha syrup + choice of milk

Hot Mocha Latte 16oz

$6.40

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Hot Peanut Butter Latte 16oz

$6.40

latte + peanut butter

Hot Peppermint Mocha 16oz

$6.75

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte 16oz

$6.45

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Espresso 2oz

$3.50

perfectly balanced 2oz shot of espresso || served over ice

Iced Americano

$4.35

espresso + water

Iced Brown Sugar Almond Latte

$6.40

espresso + house-made brown sugar + almond syrup + milk of choice

Iced Cappuccino

$5.70

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Iced Coconut Macaroon

$6.35

coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon

Iced Flat White

$5.70

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Iced Honey Pistachio Latte

$6.75

Iced Latte

$5.70

espresso + frothed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Iced Mayan Mocha

$6.75

espresso + spicy mocha syrup + choice of milk

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.50

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Iced Peanut Butter Latte

$6.50

latte + peanut butter

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.45

Cold Protein Latte

$8.00

1st Phorm protein powder + whole milk + espresso

Tea

Hot Apple Spiced Chai 12oz

$5.00

kilogram chai + apple syrup + milk of choice

Hot Apple Spiced Chai 16oz

$6.00

kilogram chai + apple syrup + milk of choice

Hot Chai Latte 12oz

$4.50

black tea + cinnamon + clove + steamed milk + foam

Hot Chai Latte 16oz

$5.50

black tea + cinnamon + clove + steamed milk + foam

Hot Golden Milk Latte 12oz

$5.00

cardamom + ginger + cinnamon + turmeric + choice of milk

Hot Golden Milk Latte 16oz

$6.00

cardamom + ginger + cinnamon + turmeric + choice of milk

Hot London Fog Tea 12oz

$4.50

hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea+ steamed milk + vanilla syrup

Hot London Fog Tea 16oz

$5.50

hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea+ steamed milk + vanilla syrup

Hot Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.75

traditional-style matcha + steamed milk

Hot Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.75

traditional-style matcha + steamed milk

Hot Rose Matcha 12oz

$5.50

traditional-style matcha + whole milk + rose water

Hot Rose Matcha 16oz

$6.50

traditional-style matcha + whole milk + rose water

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.75

Hot Tea 16oz

$4.75

Iced Apple Spiced Chai

$6.00

kilogram chai + apple syrup + milk of choice

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$5.50

black tea + cinnamon + clove + milk + foam

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

cardamom + ginger + cinnamon + turmeric + choice of milk

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.75

traditional-style matcha + milk

Iced Rose Matcha Latte

$7.80

traditional-style matcha + whole milk + rose water

Shaken Iced Tea

$4.75

Choice of Crimson or Black Tea Crimson: Organic Hibiscus, Organic Rosehips, Organic Rooibos, Organic Licorice Root, Natural Flavors of Strawberry, Raspberry, and Blueberry

Other

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.25

Steamed Milk + Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.15

Steamed Milk + Chocolate

Juice

Milk

$4.50

Steamed Milk 12oz

$3.00

Steamed Milk 16oz

$4.50

Water

$2.00

Pastry

Apple Turnover

$3.50

Bagel

$2.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Cinnabon

$3.50

Clam Shell

$3.50

Cookies

Croissant

Danish

Mini Hazelnut Doughnuts

$3.00Out of stock

Deliciously fluffy hazelnut filled doughnuts. Two to an order!

Oh Sugar Cookie Kit

$6.00

@prepcoffeeco + @oh_sugar_cookie

Pan De Queso

$2.00Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Car Magnet

$4.00

Coffee Bags

Mugs + Cups

Pillow Blanket

$40.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Tshirt

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small town coffee shop with exceptional food and beverages!

Website

Location

3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan, NJ 07747

Directions

Gallery
Prep Coffee image
Prep Coffee image
Prep Coffee image

