Pita Pita Commissary 1278 East Dundee Road

review star

No reviews yet

1278 East Dundee Road

Palatine, IL 60074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma
6oz Portion Of Lamb
Chicken Shish Tawook

Beef

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shish Kebab

Beef Kufta

Chicken

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shish Tawook

Chicken Kufta

Falafel & Spreads

Falafel

Hummus

Muthawama

Baba Ghanouj

Bowls and Disposable Plates

12.5" Oval Dinner Plates

$112.00

10.25" Oval Large app plate

$95.00

10" Circle lunch plate

$86.00

7" Circle small app plates

$75.00

8oz Dessert Containers

$67.00

16oz Bowls

$43.00

32oz Bowls

$60.00

Spices

Sumac 10Lbs

$30.00

Veggie Maggie

$100.00

Citric Acid 5Lbs

$17.00

Dry Mint

$15.00

Black Pepper

$36.00

Falafel Mix

$40.00

Cumin

$25.00

Turmeric

$22.00

Baking soda Individual box 1lb

$3.00

Baking Soda Full Case 24 1lb units

$40.00

Canned Items

Grape leaves

$55.00

Al gazal

$65.00

Pickles

$28.00

Olive Oil

$130.00

Green Olives

$32.00

Chili Paste

$45.00

Yogurt Drink

$37.00

Single Food Items

Egg Plant/Pc

$3.00

Tilapia

$1.75

6oz Portion Of Lamb

$5.50

5Lbs Chicken Sautee

$15.00

Sweet Rice

$1.25

Lamb Fat

$18.00

Bucket/Bagged Items

Yogurt

$53.00

Tahini

$80.00

Lentil 50Lbs

$53.00

Cracked Wheat

Tahini Al Kanater

$110.00

Uniforms

Trucker Hat

$15.00

Dad Hats

$12.00

T-Shirt

$12.00+

Manager Polos

$14.00+

Visor Hat

$12.00

Non Food

Gift Cards

$1.00

2000 Contact Fliers

$65.00

Baklava Stickers 100

$12.00

Falafel Scoop

$6.00

Catering Coupon 500

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pita Pita Prep is your go-to commissary!

1278 East Dundee Road, Palatine, IL 60074

