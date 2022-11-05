A map showing the location of Prep Coffee Red Bank Red BankView gallery

Prep Coffee Red Bank Red Bank

review star

No reviews yet

95 Broad st

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Chai Latte 16oz
Hot Cinnamon Honey Latte 12 oz
Iced Latte

Barista Favorites

Black Pineapple Iced Tea

$5.25

Hot Blueberry Muffin Latte 16oz

$7.60

espresso + blueberry syrup + oat milk

Hot Caramel Apple Latte 16oz

$6.60

espresso + caramel syrup + apple syrup + milk of your choice

Hot Lavendar Chai 16oz

$5.75

Hot Pumpkin Chai 16oz

$5.75

Whipped Pumpkin Cold Brew

$6.15

Wicked Matcha Latte

$7.25

Matcha + Mocha Cold Foam + Activated Charcoal

Coffee Drinks

Nitro Gold Brew 16oz

$5.50

Cold Brew + Edible Gold

Hot Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.25

Hot Drip Coffee 16oz

$4.15

Keto Coffee 12oz

$4.00

Intelligentsia Frequency Blend + MCT Oil + Kerrygold Butter

Keto Coffee 16oz

$6.00

Intelligentsia Frequency Blend + MCT Oil + Kerrygold Butter

Pour Over 12oz

$4.25

Pour Over 16oz

$5.15

Travel Coffee Box

$35.00

Coffee box, serving 10 coffee cups. Includes: sugar, half + half, milk, cups, lids, stirrers. Additional non-dairy milk options can be added.

Hot 12oz Espresso Drinks

Espresso 2oz

$3.40

perfectly balanced 2oz shot of espresso

Cortado 4oz

$3.50

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:1 ratio

Macchiato 4oz

$3.50

espresso + milk foam in a 1:1 ratio

Hot Americano 12oz

$3.65

espresso + hot water

Hot Cappuccino 12oz

$4.60

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Hot Cinnamon Honey Latte 12 oz

$5.40

honey + vanilla + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk

Hot Coconut Macaroon Latte 12oz

$5.40

Hot Flat White 12oz

$4.60

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Hot Latte 12oz

$4.60

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Hot Cereal Milk Latte 12oz

$5.75

Cinnamon Toast Crunch house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso

Hot Mocha Latte 12oz

$5.40

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Hot Peanut Butter Latte 12oz

$5.40

latte + peanut butter

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte 12oz

$5.60

Hot Zesty Orange Latte 12oz

$5.75

vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest

Hot 16oz Espresso Drinks

Hot Americano 16oz

$4.25

espresso + hot water

Hot Cappuccino 16oz

$5.60

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Hot Flat White 16oz

$5.60

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Hot Latte 16oz

$5.60

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Hot Cereal Milk Latte 16oz

$6.75

house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso

Hot Cinnamon Honey Latte 16oz

$6.25

honey + vanilla + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk

Hot Coconut Macaroon Latte 16oz

$6.25

coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon

Hot Mocha Latte 16oz

$6.40

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Hot Peanut Butter Latte 16oz

$6.40

latte + peanut butter

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte 16 oz

$6.45

Hot Zesty Orange Latte 16oz

$6.75

vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Espresso 2oz

$3.50

perfectly balanced 2oz shot of espresso || served over ice

Iced Americano

$4.35

espresso + water

Iced Cappuccino

$5.70

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Iced Flat White

$5.70

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Iced Latte

$5.70

espresso + frothed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Iced Cereal Milk Latte

$6.85

house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso

Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte

$6.25

honey + vanilla + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk

Iced Coconut Macaroon

$6.35

coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.50

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Iced Peanut Butter Latte

$6.50

latte + peanut butter

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.45

Iced Zesty Orange Latte

$6.85

vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest

Cold Protein Latte

$8.00

1st Phorm protein powder + whole milk + espresso

Tea

Hot Chai Latte 12oz

$4.00

black tea + cinnamon + clove + steamed milk + foam

Hot Chai Latte 16oz

$5.00

black tea + cinnamon + clove + steamed milk + foam

Hot London Fog Tea 12oz

$4.50

hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea+ steamed milk + vanilla syrup

Hot London Fog Tea 16oz

$5.50

Hot Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.50

traditional-style matcha + steamed milk

Hot Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.75

traditional-style matcha + steamed milk

Hot Tea 12oz

$4.60

Hot Tea 16oz

$5.60

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$5.10

black tea + cinnamon + clove + milk + foam

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.75

traditional-style matcha + milk

Iced Pina Colada Matcha Latte

$6.50

traditional-style matcha + whole milk + rose water

Shaken Iced Tea

$4.75

Other

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.25

Steamed Milk + Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.15

Steamed Milk + Chocolate

Steamed Milk 12oz

$3.00

Steamed Milk 16oz

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Kali

$6.60

Laura

$5.60

Eggs

Egg Bites

$5.00

Quiche

$6.00

Overnight Oats

house-made overnight oats: oat milk + cranberry + raisin + almonds + berries + mint + honey

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Sandwiches

Cali Burrito

$12.00

egg + avocado + jersey tomato + corn + roasted red onion + salsa roja

Egg + Cheese

$6.00

farm fresh eggs + American cheese

French Ham & Cheese

$8.00

ham + gruyere cheese + croissant

Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

$12.00

house-made Tuscan tomato soup + grilled cheese

Pesto Chicken Panini

$15.00

chicken + provolone + roasted red peppers + arugula + red onion + pesto + ciabatta

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Toast

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

smoked salmon + avocado + toasted garlic mayo + hard boiled egg + everything spice

Avocado BLT

$13.00

avocado + bacon + arugula + tomato + garlic aioli + fried egg

Burrata Avocado Toast

$13.00

Burrata Cheese + Avocado + Balsamic Glaze + Tomato + Sea Salt

Ricotta Toast

$11.00

ricotta + marscapone cheese + honey + berries + mint

Pastry

Apple Turnover

$3.50

Bagel

$2.75

Biscotti: Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Cinnabon

$3.50

Clam Shell

$3.50

Cookie

$4.00

Croissant

$3.50

Danish

$3.50

Mini Hazelnut Doughnuts

$3.00

Deliciously fluffy mini stuffed doughnuts with a hazelnut filling. Two to an order!

Ready to Drink / Ready to Eat

Fuji Apple Juice

$3.00

Intelligentsia Cold Coffee

$3.50

La Fermiere Yogurt

$3.50

Raw Juice

$6.99

Saratoga Water

$2.50

Spendrift Sparkling Water

$2.00

String Cheese

$1.50Out of stock

Banana

$1.00

MERCHANDISE

Car Magnet

$4.00

Coffee Bags

Glass Cold Brew Cup

$20.00

Hats

Prep Coffee Sticker

$0.50

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Tshirt

Coffee Drinks

Nitro Gold Brew 16oz

$6.18

Cold Brew + Edible Gold

Hot Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.90

Hot Drip Coffee 16oz

$4.98

Cafe au Lait 12oz

$4.80

Cafe au Lait 16oz

$6.60

Keto Coffee 12oz

$4.80

Intelligentsia Frequency Blend + MCT Oil + Kerrygold Butter

Keto Coffee 16oz

$7.20

Intelligentsia Frequency Blend + MCT Oil + Kerrygold Butter

Travel Coffee Box

$42.00

Coffee box, serving 10 coffee cups. Includes: sugar, half + half, milk, cups, lids, stirrers. Additional non-dairy milk options can be added.

Hot 12oz Espresso Drinks

Espresso 2oz

$4.08

perfectly balanced 2oz shot of espresso

Cortado 4oz

$4.20

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:1 ratio

Macchiato 4oz

$4.20

espresso + milk foam in a 1:1 ratio

Hot Americano 12oz

$4.38

espresso + hot water

Hot Cappuccino 12oz

$5.52

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Hot Coconut Macaroon Latte 12oz

$6.48

Hot Flat White 12oz

$5.52

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Hot Latte 12oz

$5.52

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Hot Banana Split Latte 12oz

$7.26Out of stock

cherry + mocha + banana milk

Hot Cereal Milk Latte 12oz

$6.90

Cinnamon Toast Crunch house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso

Hot Creamsicle Latte 12oz

$6.48

cherry or orange + espresso + half & half

Hot Mocha Latte 12oz

$6.48

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Hot Peanut Butter Latte 12oz

$6.48

latte + peanut butter

Hot Zesty Orange Latte 12oz

$6.90

vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest

Hot 16oz Espresso Drinks

Hot Americano 16oz

$5.10

espresso + hot water

Hot Cappuccino 16oz

$6.72

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Hot Flat White 16oz

$6.72

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Hot Latte 16oz

$6.72

espresso + steamed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Hot Banana Split Latte 16oz

$8.34Out of stock

Hot Cereal Milk Latte 16oz

$8.10

house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso

Hot Coconut Macaroon Latte 16oz

$7.50

coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon

Hot Creamsicle Latte 16oz

$7.50

Hot Mocha Latte 16oz

$7.68

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Hot Peanut Butter Latte 16oz

$7.68

latte + peanut butter

Hot Zesty Orange Latte 16oz

$8.10

vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Espresso 2oz

$4.20

perfectly balanced 2oz shot of espresso || served over ice

Iced Americano

$5.22

espresso + water

Iced Cappuccino

$6.84

espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance

Iced Flat White

$6.84

espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency

Iced Latte

$6.84

espresso + frothed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino

Iced Banana Split Latte

$8.46Out of stock

Iced Cereal Milk Latte

$8.22

house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso

Iced Creamsicle Latte

$7.62

Iced Coconut Macaroon

$7.62

coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon

Iced Mocha Latte

$7.80

latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk

Iced Peanut Butter Latte

$7.80

latte + peanut butter

Iced Zesty Orange Latte

$8.22

vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest

Cold Protein Latte

$9.60

1st Phorm protein powder + whole milk + espresso

Tea

Hot Chai Latte 12oz

$4.80

black tea + cinnamon + clove + steamed milk + foam

Hot Chai Latte 16oz

$5.80

black tea + cinnamon + clove + steamed milk + foam

Hot Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.40

traditional-style matcha + steamed milk

Hot Matcha Latte 16oz

$6.90

traditional-style matcha + steamed milk

Hot Tea 12oz

$5.52

Hot Tea 16oz

$6.72

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$6.12

black tea + cinnamon + clove + milk + foam

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$7.02

traditional-style matcha + milk

Iced Pina Colada Matcha Latte

$7.80

traditional-style matcha + whole milk + rose water

Shaken Iced Tea

$5.70

Other

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.90

Steamed Milk + Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$6.18

Steamed Milk + Chocolate

Steamed Milk 12oz

$3.60

Steamed Milk 16oz

$5.40

Milk

$5.40

Eggs

Egg Bites

$6.00

Quiche

$6.00

Sandwiches

Cali Burrito

$14.40

egg + avocado + jersey tomato + corn + roasted red onion + salsa roja

Egg + Cheese

$7.20

farm fresh eggs + American cheese

French Ham & Cheese

$9.60

ham + gruyere cheese + croissant

Pesto Chicken Panini

$18.00

chicken + provolone + roasted red peppers + arugula + red onion + pesto + ciabatta

Sides

Bacon

$3.60

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Toast

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.80

smoked salmon + avocado + toasted garlic mayo + hard boiled egg + everything spice

Avocado BLT

$15.60

avocado + bacon + arugula + tomato + garlic aioli + fried egg

Burrata Avocado Toast

$15.60

Burrata Cheese + Avocado + Balsamic Glaze + Tomato + Sea Salt

Ricotta Toast

$13.20

ricotta + marscapone cheese + honey + berries + mint

Pastry

Bagel

$3.30

Biscotti: Chocolate Chip

$2.40

Danish

$4.20

Cookie

$4.80

Croissant

$4.20

Oh Sugar Cookie

$4.80

@prepcoffeeco + @oh_sugar_cookie

Sfogliatelle

$3.90

Ready to Drink / Ready to Eat

Fuji Apple Juice

$3.60

Intelligentsia Cold Coffee

$4.20

La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.20

Saratoga Water

$3.00

Spendrift Sparkling Water

$2.40

String Cheese

$1.80Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

Car Magnet

$4.80

Coffee Bags

Glass Cold Brew Cup

$22.00

Hats

Prep Coffee Sticker

$0.60

Sweatshirt

$60.00

Tshirt

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

95 Broad st, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Neapoli Restaurant - Red Bank
orange starNo Reviews
10 Wallace Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Char Steak - Redbank
orange star4.3 • 3,708
33 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Tacoholics - Red Bank
orange starNo Reviews
90 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
ViaSposito - Red Bank
orange starNo Reviews
20 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Birravino - Red Bank
orange star4.4 • 6,624
183 Riverside Ave Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Elli's Backyard - 45 Broad St
orange starNo Reviews
45 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Red Bank

Birravino - Red Bank
orange star4.4 • 6,624
183 Riverside Ave Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Surf Taco - Red Bank - Red Bank
orange star4.5 • 4,823
35 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Char Steak - Redbank
orange star4.3 • 3,708
33 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
KITCH Organic
orange star4.9 • 2,752
75 Leighton Ave Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Catch 19
orange star4.3 • 1,602
19 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Red Bank NJ
orange star4.4 • 1,402
2 Bridge Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Red Bank
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Rumson
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston