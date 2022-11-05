Prep Coffee Red Bank Red Bank
No reviews yet
95 Broad st
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Barista Favorites
Black Pineapple Iced Tea
Hot Blueberry Muffin Latte 16oz
espresso + blueberry syrup + oat milk
Hot Caramel Apple Latte 16oz
espresso + caramel syrup + apple syrup + milk of your choice
Hot Lavendar Chai 16oz
Hot Pumpkin Chai 16oz
Whipped Pumpkin Cold Brew
Wicked Matcha Latte
Matcha + Mocha Cold Foam + Activated Charcoal
Coffee Drinks
Nitro Gold Brew 16oz
Cold Brew + Edible Gold
Hot Drip Coffee 12oz
Hot Drip Coffee 16oz
Keto Coffee 12oz
Intelligentsia Frequency Blend + MCT Oil + Kerrygold Butter
Keto Coffee 16oz
Intelligentsia Frequency Blend + MCT Oil + Kerrygold Butter
Pour Over 12oz
Pour Over 16oz
Travel Coffee Box
Coffee box, serving 10 coffee cups. Includes: sugar, half + half, milk, cups, lids, stirrers. Additional non-dairy milk options can be added.
Hot 12oz Espresso Drinks
Espresso 2oz
perfectly balanced 2oz shot of espresso
Cortado 4oz
espresso + steamed milk in a 1:1 ratio
Macchiato 4oz
espresso + milk foam in a 1:1 ratio
Hot Americano 12oz
espresso + hot water
Hot Cappuccino 12oz
espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance
Hot Cinnamon Honey Latte 12 oz
honey + vanilla + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk
Hot Coconut Macaroon Latte 12oz
Hot Flat White 12oz
espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency
Hot Latte 12oz
espresso + steamed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino
Hot Cereal Milk Latte 12oz
Cinnamon Toast Crunch house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso
Hot Mocha Latte 12oz
latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk
Hot Peanut Butter Latte 12oz
latte + peanut butter
Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte 12oz
Hot Zesty Orange Latte 12oz
vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest
Hot 16oz Espresso Drinks
Hot Americano 16oz
espresso + hot water
Hot Cappuccino 16oz
espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance
Hot Flat White 16oz
espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency
Hot Latte 16oz
espresso + steamed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino
Hot Cereal Milk Latte 16oz
house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso
Hot Cinnamon Honey Latte 16oz
honey + vanilla + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk
Hot Coconut Macaroon Latte 16oz
coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon
Hot Mocha Latte 16oz
latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk
Hot Peanut Butter Latte 16oz
latte + peanut butter
Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte 16 oz
Hot Zesty Orange Latte 16oz
vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest
Iced Espresso Drinks
Iced Espresso 2oz
perfectly balanced 2oz shot of espresso || served over ice
Iced Americano
espresso + water
Iced Cappuccino
espresso + milk foam || topped with a dash of cinnamon for the perfect balance
Iced Flat White
espresso + micro foam for a glossy & velvety consistency
Iced Latte
espresso + frothed milk in a 1:5 ratio with less foam than a cappuccino
Iced Cereal Milk Latte
house-infused cereal milk (made with whole milk) + vanilla + espresso
Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte
honey + vanilla + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk
Iced Coconut Macaroon
coconut + espresso + half & half + cinnamon
Iced Mocha Latte
latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk
Iced Peanut Butter Latte
latte + peanut butter
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Zesty Orange Latte
vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest
Cold Protein Latte
1st Phorm protein powder + whole milk + espresso
Tea
Hot Chai Latte 12oz
black tea + cinnamon + clove + steamed milk + foam
Hot Chai Latte 16oz
black tea + cinnamon + clove + steamed milk + foam
Hot London Fog Tea 12oz
hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea+ steamed milk + vanilla syrup
Hot London Fog Tea 16oz
Hot Matcha Latte 12oz
traditional-style matcha + steamed milk
Hot Matcha Latte 16oz
traditional-style matcha + steamed milk
Hot Tea 12oz
Hot Tea 16oz
Iced Chai Latte 16oz
black tea + cinnamon + clove + milk + foam
Iced Matcha Latte 16oz
traditional-style matcha + milk
Iced Pina Colada Matcha Latte
traditional-style matcha + whole milk + rose water
Shaken Iced Tea
Other
Overnight Oats
Sandwiches
Cali Burrito
egg + avocado + jersey tomato + corn + roasted red onion + salsa roja
Egg + Cheese
farm fresh eggs + American cheese
French Ham & Cheese
ham + gruyere cheese + croissant
Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup
house-made Tuscan tomato soup + grilled cheese
Pesto Chicken Panini
chicken + provolone + roasted red peppers + arugula + red onion + pesto + ciabatta
Toast
Avocado & Smoked Salmon Toast
smoked salmon + avocado + toasted garlic mayo + hard boiled egg + everything spice
Avocado BLT
avocado + bacon + arugula + tomato + garlic aioli + fried egg
Burrata Avocado Toast
Burrata Cheese + Avocado + Balsamic Glaze + Tomato + Sea Salt
Ricotta Toast
ricotta + marscapone cheese + honey + berries + mint
Other
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
95 Broad st, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Photos coming soon!