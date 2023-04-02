PREROGATIvE Kitchen - Eat What You Want To Eat
271 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Open for lunch and dinner Friday through Monday, no reservations.
Location
104 South Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Red Lodge
More near Red Lodge