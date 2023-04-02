Restaurant header imageView gallery

PREROGATIvE Kitchen - Eat What You Want To Eat

271 Reviews

$$

104 South Broadway

Red Lodge, MT 59068

Popular Items

Fries (GF)
Buffalo Brussels Sprouts (GF)
PK Burger

FOOD MENU

To Go Silverware

Utensils

Please let us know how many sets you need!

Boards

Cheese Board

$15.00

Three cheeses, pickles, chutney and baguette.

Bone Marrow

$16.00

Roasted Bone Marrow, Salsa Verde, Pickled Pearl Onions, House Made Baguette.

Meat Board

$17.00

A Selection of Charcuterie, Pickles, Olives, Mustard & Baguette.

Trio Of Pots

$18.00

Our three pots consisting of pimento cheese, smoked trout mousse and chicken liver pate with berry compote and toasted baguette.

Flatbread

$12.00

Blueberries, blue cheese, bacon.

Snacks

Marinated Olives (GF)

$5.00

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Pimento cheese & baguette.

Edamame (GF)

$6.00

House umami dipping sauce.

Smoked Trout Mousse

$7.00

Smoked trout mousse & baguette.

Pate

$7.00

Chicken liver pate, berry compote & baguette.

Salads

Small PK Salad (GF)

$6.00

PK Small Salad w/ spring greens, cucumber, radish, dried apple and apricot, cinnamon vinaigrette

Large PK Salad (GF)

$12.00

PK Large Salad with spring greens, radish, cucumber, dried apple and apricot, cinnamon vinaigrette

Small Kale Caesar (GF without croutons)

$6.00

Baby kale, caesar dressing, brioche croutons, shaved pecorino, white anchovies.

Large Kale Caesar (GF without croutons)

$12.00

Baby kale, caesar dressing, brioche croutons, shaved pecorino, white anchovies.

Small Arugula Salad (GF)

$6.00

Arugula, roasted root vegetables, shallot vinaigrette, goat cheese.

Large Arugula Salad (GF)

$12.00

Arugula, roasted root vegetables, shallot vinaigrette, goat cheese.

Smalls

Fries (GF)

$6.00

House cut French fries, tarragon aioli.

Carrots (GF)

$8.00

Baby carrots roasted, truffle vinaigrette, parmesan.

Fried Shrimp (GF)

$8.00

Gluten Free fried shrimp, sweet and sour sauce.

Tuna Poke Nachos (GF)

$14.00

Ahi tuna, tortilla chips, spicy crema, seaweed salad, sesame seeds.

Buffalo Brussels Sprouts (GF)

$8.00

Flash fried Brussels sprouts, House made buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, like vegetarian chicken wings but better!

Bison Ravioli

$15.00

Mushroom cream sauce, pecorino, arugula.

Burrata

$14.00

Blood orange, coriander, lavender, honey, baguette.

Duck Bao Buns

$16.00

Hoisin, honey, scallions, sesame.

Proteins

One Chicken Thigh (GF)

$5.00

Marinated in Garlic & Honey, sous vide cooked and then oven roasted, these are a fan favorite.

Two Chicken Thighs (GF)

$9.00

Marinated in Garlic & Honey, sous vide cooked and then oven roasted, these are a fan favorite.

Mussels (GF without baguette)

$14.00

1lb mussels, Thai green curry, basil, toasted baguette.

Crispy Tofu

$10.00

Panko breaded fried tofu, garlic & chili sauce, herbs.

Bavette Steak (GF)

$18.00

8oz Montana Beef, scallion aioli, roasted red onions.

Ramen

$17.00

Pork Schnitzel

$15.00

Panko crust, mushroom cream sauce.

Sandwiches

PK Burger

$11.00

Montana beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun. Don't forget to add an order of our fries or house salad!

Foot Long Lobster Roll

$28.00

Knuckle and claw meat lightly tossed in mayo, pickled onions, lemon and herbs, foot long Cattail Bakery brioche bun.

Pork Belly Sliders

$11.00

Pork belly, apple compote, sage aioli.

Risotto Sliders

$11.00

Two mushroom risotto sliders, coated in panko and fried, lettuce, local goat cheese and pickled onions.

Lamb Sliders

$11.00

Two lamb sliders, plum chutney, goat cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce.

Kids Menu

Mini Burgers

$10.00

Two mini cheeseburgers, with choice of fries or roasted carrots.

Kids Steak (GF)

$10.00

A small cut of what ever steak we currently have on the menu, served with either fries, roasted carrots or brussel sprouts.

Kids Chicken (GF)

$8.00

One roasted chicken thigh with a choice of roasted carrots or house cut fries.

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake. Berry sauce. Mint.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Our signature dessert! Caramelized date cake, homemade caramel sauce and fresh cream! You Have to try it! Serve it hot!

Sticky Toffee Pudding GLUTEN FREE OPTION

$9.00

Our signature dessert! Caramelized date cake, homemade caramel sauce and fresh cream! You Have to try it! Serve it hot!

Cherry Crisp

$9.00

Raspberry ice cream.

Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate lava cake, vanilla ice cream.

DRINKS

BEER

41 Peaks IPA

$8.00

Athletic NA

$5.00

Bent Nail IPA

$5.00

Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer

$6.00

Czechmate Pilsner

$5.00

Exklusiv Lager

$7.00

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA

$6.00

Helio Hefeweizen

$5.00

Irish Red

$6.00

Mystery Machine Ipa

$5.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

Orchard Run Apple Cider

$5.00

Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Ol Gus Scottish Ale

$7.00

Pine Apparu Seltzer

$7.00

Pearfection

$5.00

Red Haze

$6.00

St Bernardus Xmas

$9.00

Wilson IPA

$8.00

Yamabiko Rice Lager

$7.00

Zymopunk Pilsner

$8.00

WINE

House Red - GLS

$7.00

House Red - CARAFE

$21.00

Bordeaux - GLS

$8.00

Bordeaux - CARAFE

$24.00

Photobomb Cab Sauv - GLS

$8.00

Photobomb Cab Sauv - BOTTLE

$32.00

Corkage

$20.00

From The Tank -BTG

$8.00

From The Tank - Carafe

$24.00

House White - GLS

$7.00

House White - Carafe

$21.00

Scarpetta - GLS

$8.00

Scarpetta - BOTTLE

$32.00

Sommariva - GLS

$9.00

ZILLA MINA ROSE GLS

$9.00Out of stock

PK FROSE

$9.00Out of stock

Frico Frizzante

$6.00

Lovely bubbles.

Lubanzi

$9.00

One Cup Sake

$9.00

Prisma Pinot Noir

$9.00

Prisma Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Vranken Champs

$18.00Out of stock

Prisma Rose

$9.00

Loverboy Spritz

$9.00

Bold Wine Pinot Noir

$46.00

Beaujolais

$39.00

Carlos Serres

$36.00

Dunkelbuntz

$45.00

Idlewild Barbera

$46.00

La Posta Paulucci Malbec

$30.00

Le Ptit Paysan Cab

$49.00

Le Clos De La Cerisaie Cab Franc

$54.00

Seppeltsfield Shiraz

$45.00

Ancient Peaks Zinfandel

$36.00

Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc

$41.00

Cinquante Cinq Viognier

$30.00

Joyce Chardonnay

$40.00

Loimer Gruner

$44.00

Mayu Pedro Ximenez

$29.00

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre

$59.00

Skins

$38.00

Sommariva Prosecco

$36.00

Stirm Riesling

$40.00

ZILLA MINA ROSE BTL

$34.00

Domaine De Fontsainte GDG Rose

$39.00

Azimut

$39.00

Ultraviolet

$28.00

SOFT DRINKS

Boylan Cola

$3.00

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.00

Jone's Root Beer

$3.00

Jone's Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Jone's Creme Soda

$3.00

Jone's Green Apple

$3.00

Jone's Berry Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

OJ/Grapefruit

$2.75

San Pel Lemon

$2.50

San Pel Blood Orange

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Irish Cream

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Open for lunch and dinner Friday through Monday, no reservations.

Website

Location

104 South Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Directions

Gallery
PREROGATIvE Kitchen image
PREROGATIvE Kitchen image

