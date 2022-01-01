Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

M'tucci's Presbyterian Menu

review star

No reviews yet

4939 Pan-American FWY

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shrub

Mini Shrub Kits

$6.50

Strawberry bottle

$6.50

blackberry bottle

$6.50

pineapple bottle

$6.50

blue/rasp bottle

$6.50

simple syrup

$1.00

Mixed Shrub Case

$78.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Pick Up Locations are: **M’tucci’s Twenty-Five @ 4939 Pan American Fwy, Albuquerque 87109** **M’tucci’s Moderno 1908 Wellspring Ave SE Rio Rancho 87124**

Website

Location

4939 Pan-American FWY, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Directions

Gallery
M'tucci's Provisions image
M'tucci's Provisions image
M'tucci's Provisions image
M'tucci's Provisions image

Similar restaurants in your area

M'tucci's Twenty - Five
orange starNo Reviews
4939 Pan American Fwy NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria- Green Jeans
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3 Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurantnext
Happy Accidents
orange starNo Reviews
3225 Central Ave. NE Suite A Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
M'tucci's Italian
orange star4.4 • 2,064
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Heights
orange starNo Reviews
11225 MONTGOMERY NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Two Cranes Bistro & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
901 Rio Grande Blvd. NW Albuquerque, NM 87104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
orange star4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
La Reforma
orange star4.7 • 884
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurantnext
Restoration Pizza
orange star4.3 • 217
5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Marigold Cafe
orange star4.7 • 117
5161 Lang Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
North Valley/Los Ranchos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Midtown/University
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston