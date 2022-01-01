Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Grandma Style Chicken Soup
Bi Partisan Soup
Spicy Hangover Chicken Soup

Soups and Challah Sliders

Grandma Style Chicken Soup

Grandma Style Chicken Soup

$12.00

Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sautéed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls, or BOTH! (BiPartisan)

Bi Partisan Soup

Bi Partisan Soup

$14.00

Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision! If you'd like another style of broth just choose below!

Chicken Bone Broth

Chicken Bone Broth

$12.00

This rich and roasty sipping broth is packed with vitamins and minerals. We call it our SUPERbroth!

Chickenless (Vegetarian) Soup

Chickenless (Vegetarian) Soup

$12.00

Not a chicken to be found...rich flavor and a golden delicious broth. Served with sautéed veggies and your choice of added goodies below!!

Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup

Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup

$12.00

Cold/Frozen soup so you can pop it back in the freezer and stock up!

Creamy Pot Pie

Creamy Pot Pie

$13.00

Pot pie in soup form? Yes, please! Seasoned with fresh thyme and rosemary; served with corn, potatoes, sautéed veggies and pulled chicken breast. Cannot be modified.

Pho-In-One (GF)

Pho-In-One (GF)

$14.00

Pho with an RxTwist! Our spiced chicken broth is seasoned to perfection with fish sauce, GF hoisin, sriracha and lime. Served with rice noodles, chicken, scallions, and bean sprouts. Cannot be modified. Gluten Free.

Ramen (Ish)

Ramen (Ish)

$15.00

Um YUM. This rich ramen broth has fresh ramen egg noodles, a matzah ball, corn, hand-pulled chicken breast and a nice pop of spice. Cannot be modified.

Herby Chicken and Wild Rice (GF)

Herby Chicken and Wild Rice (GF)

$13.00

Our brothy wild and long grain rice soup served with sautéed kale and onion, hand-pulled chicken breast and a pop of herby Parmesan. Cannot be modified.

Spicy Hangover Chicken Soup

Spicy Hangover Chicken Soup

$13.00

This soup is made with ingredients that help cure a hangover (like jalapeno, habanero, horseradish, turmeric, ginger), we promise! Served with pulled chicken and sautéed veggies, your choice of starch!

Vegan Bone Broth

Vegan Bone Broth

$12.00

A flavorful vegan sipping broth that gets its rich umami flavor from mushrooms, ginger and turmeric.

Turkey Cheddar Challah Slider

Turkey Cheddar Challah Slider

$5.00

Sliced turkey with cheddar cheese, arugula, and garlic mayo on our mini challah roll. Cannot be modified.

Old Bay Chicken Salad Challah Slider

Old Bay Chicken Salad Challah Slider

$5.00

Homemade Old Bay chicken salad and iceberg lettuce on our mini challah roll.

Hummus and Veggie Challah Slider

$5.00

Hummus, arugula and cucumber on our mini challah roll.

Greeting Card

$3.00

Sending to a friend? Add a card! Be sure to write your note and recipients name in the notes!

Drinks!

Water

Water

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Packages (for you OR a Friend!)

Away with the Allergies

Away with the Allergies

$20.00

Bless you! This package includes one quart of soup, a pack of tissues, a throat lozenge, and some saltines.

DeStress Package

DeStress Package

$40.00

Life can be..uh...a little stressful sometimes. This package includes 2 quarts of Grandma Style soup, 6 chocolate chip cookies, and a stressbusting tea pack.

Dinner for 4

Dinner for 4

$35.00

This package includes 2 quarts of soup (Grandma Noodle and Grandma Matzah Ball), 4 of our challah style rolls and 4 salted chocolate chip cookies.

Kids Meal!

$10.00

This kids pack, also for adults- no judgement here!- has a pint (small) of our classic noodle soup, a pack of Oreos, a pack of Goldfish and an Orange Juice!

Large Soup, Mini Challah and Cookie Combo

Large Soup, Mini Challah and Cookie Combo

$15.00

Quart of soup, one mini challah roll and a salted chocolate chip cookie. Soup choice required.

New Mama Package

New Mama Package

$40.00

You take care of that cute baby, we’ll take care of you! This package comes with one quart bone broth and one quart Grandma Style, 6 New Mama cookies (good for both breastfeeding and non breastfeeding moms (and dads), and a tea crafted specially to help with post partum mommy stuff.

Small Soup, Challah Slider and Cookie Combo

Small Soup, Challah Slider and Cookie Combo

$12.00

Pint of soup, challah slider and a salted chocolate chip cookie.

Super Sick Package

Super Sick Package

$40.00

This package will make you feel all better! Included are two quarts of soup (one grandma noodle, one grandma matzah ball), orange juice, a sickie tea bag, tissues, and a throat lozenge.

Ultimate Hangover CURE Package

Ultimate Hangover CURE Package

$20.00

A quart of our Spicy Hangover Soup that will cure lasts nights shenanigans, a packet of Pedialyte, crackers, and your choice of a tea or a Ginger Ale.

Extra Goodies!

Handful of Candy

$2.00

Sometimes you just need a little candy...and a handful will do! Your Choice: Chocolate or Fruity!

Cutest Mini Challah in Town!

Cutest Mini Challah in Town!

$2.00

Handmade mini challah rolls!

Greeting Card

$3.00

Send a little note to a loved one! Be sure to put in the instructions WHO the card goes to and a NOTE to be included.

Pack of Goldfish

$1.50
Broth Only

Broth Only

$8.00

Do you love sipping on broth? Need it to cook? Order BROTH ONLY- one quart of pure liquid gold. Choices below.

Matzah Balls

$10.00

A quart of our hand rolled matzah balls swimming in broth (usually 6-10 pending size, they are hand rolled!). PLEASE NOTE if you are vegetarian!

Matzah Toffee

$4.00

A bag of homemade Matzah Toffee! Smothered in caramel and dark chocolate, topped with fun goodies like sprinkles, M & M's and more!

DIY Cooking Kits!

Make Your Own Challah!

$18.00

This DIY Challah Kit gives you all the measured out ingredients you need to make challah in the comfort of your own home! It's an easy recipe that will give you a light, sweet and eggy bread! Makes up to two large challah. The cost of this kit includes $5 to go to our #SoupSupport fund: We’re bringing soup to those on the front lines.

Prescription Chicken Swag

Prescription Chicken Mug

Prescription Chicken Mug

$7.00

The cutest little mug you ever did see! Get some swag because eating soup out of a mug makes everything better!!!

Onesie

$15.00

Our little chickie fans need to rep too! Grab your onesie now!

Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Better than homemade* chicken soup delivered right to your door...judgement free! *because you didn't have to make it yourself!

Location

1819 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

