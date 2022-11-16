Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Present Company

review star

No reviews yet

2 Tunxis Road

Suite 101

Tariffville, CT 06081

Smothered Pork Chops

$65.00+

Mushroom onion cream sauce, roasted garlic mashed potato, crispy brussels sprouts, a market salad and apple-pear pound cake

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Present Company | a unique, open kitchen restaurant featuring seasonal, American fare with a French influence

2 Tunxis Road, Suite 101, Tariffville, CT 06081

Present Company image
Present Company image

