Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

8600 West Bryn Mawr

Chicago, IL 60631

Cafe Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea (Assorted Flavors)

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

Juice (Assorted)

$2.75

La Croix (Assorted Flavors)

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

San Pellegrino (Any Flavor)

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.50

Daily Crunch Snacks

$3.99

Think Jerky Packs

$5.50

Think Jerky Stick

$2.25

Yes Bars

$3.50

Grab N Go

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Flour Tortilla, Diced Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Romaine Lettuce. Served Cold in our Grab N Go Cooler.

Casear Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Cesar Dressing Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread. Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato on Multigrain Bread. Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.99

Fresh chopped seasonal fruit. Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

12" Spinach Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cesar Dressing, Romaine Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.25

Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

House Salad

$7.99

Spring Mix, Diced Cucumber, Diced Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.25

Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla. Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh made Tuna Salad, Romaine Lettuce, and Tomato on Multigrain Bread. Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich

$9.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Multigrain Bread. Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Seasonal Berries Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We're Back!!! Come in and enjoy!

Location

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago, IL 60631

Directions

