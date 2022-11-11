Restaurant header imageView gallery

Preslee's 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008

663 Reviews

$$

1430 W 19th

Houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Tender Basket
Gigi's Banana Pudding

Sharables

Fried Pickled Chips

Fried Pickled Chips

$7.95

Basket sized serving with housemade ranch

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Hand-cut Fries, Queso, Jalapenos, bacon, green onions, and ranch.

Mac N' Cheese Skillet

Mac N' Cheese Skillet

$8.95

Skillet sized serving of our famous Mac N' Cheese. Add BBQ smoked brisket for $5.95

Southwestern Queso

Southwestern Queso

$7.95

Texas sized bowl served with tortilla chips add Brisket extra 5.95

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$9.95

My Girlfriends Not Hungry

$10.95

Wings & Tenders

Wing Combo (8)

$13.95

Wing Combo (16)

$22.95

Wing & Tender Combo

$15.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.95

25 Traditional/25Boneless

$72.95

Chicken Wings (25)

$36.95

Chicken Wings (50)

$72.95

Chicken Wings (100)

$145.00

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Citrus Explosion

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Vindaloo

$0.50

Side Lemon Pepper (Dry)

$0.50Out of stock

Side Cajun (Dry)

$0.50

Side Siracha Lemon Pepper (Dry)

$0.50

Soups

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.95+

Your choice of cup or bowl. Served with warm rice.

Chili

$6.95+

House-made chili with ground beef, sausage, beans, diced onions, and shredded cheddar

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.95+

Romaine, Spring Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Onions, Purple Cabbage, Cucumbers, House-made Croutons and your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95+

Romaine, House-made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing.

Stacked Wedge

Stacked Wedge

$9.95

Half a wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon and ranch dressing.

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$10.95

Baby Spinach, Spring Mix, Seasonal Berries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Red Onions, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Seafood Baskets

Fish & Shrimp Basket

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$15.95

1 Fried Catfish Filet and 4 Fried Shrimp served with French Fries, Tartar, Ketchup and Cocktail Sauce.

Fried Fish Basket

Fried Fish Basket

$13.95

2 fried catfish filets served with French fries, ketchup, tartar, and cocktail sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.95

6 jumbo fried shrimp served with French fries, ketchup, tartar, and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp & Tender Basket

$14.95
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$21.95

1 fried catfish, 3 jumbo fried shrimp, 1 stuffed crab and 4 hushpuppies served with fries, ketchup, tartar, and cocktail sauce.

Fried Fish Filet

$5.95

Grilled Fish Filet

$5.95

Sandwiches

The Classic

The Classic

$11.95

100% Angus patty, shredded lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, diced onions and Preslee's sauce

The Preslee's

The Preslee's

$13.95

Crispy Onions, Bacon Jam, House-made pickles, American cheese, Preslee's sauce

The Smokehouse

$13.95
The Hangover

The Hangover

$14.95

100% Angus patty, topped with a fried egg, avocado, bacon and jack cheese

The Black Bean

The Black Bean

$11.95

Chipotle black bean patty, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions and Preslee's sauce

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.95

BBQ brisket, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ sauce, grilled on Texas toast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Blackened chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles andPreslee's sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Southern style fried chicken, House-made pickles, and Preslee's sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.90
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.90Out of stock

Specialty Entrees

Smoked Turkey Leg

Smoked Turkey Leg

$15.95

In house smoked turkey leg

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

Texas sized chicken fried chicken, served with creamed corn, mashed potatoes, white gravy, and Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double. ***PLEASE LEAVE ROUTING CHECKED***

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

Texas sized chicken fried steak, served with creamed corn, mashed potatoes, white gravy, and Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double. ***PLEASE LEAVE ROUTING CHECKED***

Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$15.95

Texas sized chicken breast blackened and served over a bed of mashed potatoes with green beans, served with Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.95

Flaky & buttery crust, creamy sauce and a hearty mix of chicken and vegetables **Limited Quantity** Please Allow 15 minutes for cook time

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$17.95Out of stock

Served over Garlic mashed potatoes, Green beans, and Texas toast

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Okra

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Sautéed with onions and crispy bacon

Hush Puppies

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Creamed Corn

$3.95

Side Brisket

$5.95

Side White Rice

$0.95

Side Avocado

$0.95

Kids

Kids Corn Dog Bites

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$7.95

Corn dog bites served with french fries and a kids drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

American cheese grilled on white bread served with french fries and a kids drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

3 hand battered chicken tenders served with french fries and a kids drink

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Mac N cheese served with french fries and a kids drink

Kids Burger

$7.95

Burger, plain and dry served with french fries and a kids drink

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke Float

$4.95

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95
ICEE Cherry

ICEE Cherry

$2.95
ICEE Coke

ICEE Coke

$2.95
ICEE Cotton Candy

ICEE Cotton Candy

$2.95

ICEE Yard

$7.95

ICEE Yard Refill

$3.95

Katz Coffee

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.95

Kids Yard

$5.95

OJ

$2.75

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Cranberry

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Non-Alcoholic Bottles

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.75
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Mexican Orange Fanta

$3.75

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.75Out of stock

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.75Out of stock

Mango Jarritos

$2.75Out of stock

IBC Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$3.75

Lunch Specials

Classic Burger

$10.95

100% Angus patty, shredded lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, diced onions and yum yum sauce served with a drink

Lunch Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

House Salad with Chicken

$10.95

Fresh greens, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, onions, purple cabbage, grilled chicken and your choice of dressing, served with a drink

Soup and House Salad

$10.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Blackened Chicken

$10.95

Desserts

Gigi's Banana Pudding

Gigi's Banana Pudding

$4.95
Choco Pudding

Choco Pudding

$4.95
Coconut Cream Pudding

Coconut Cream Pudding

$4.95Out of stock
Gigi's Chocolate Cake

Gigi's Chocolate Cake

$5.95
Gigis Vanilla Cake with Pineapple Filling

Gigis Vanilla Cake with Pineapple Filling

$5.95Out of stock

Gigi's Neopolitan Cake

$5.95

Gigi's Oreo Cake

$5.95

Gigi's German Chocolate

$5.95Out of stock

Gigi's Lemon Poppyseed Bundt Cake

$5.95

Gigi’s Strawberry Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Gigi’s Lemon Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Cupcake

$1.25Out of stock
Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.25

Hersey's ice cream

Ice Cream Shake

Ice Cream Shake

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1430 W 19th, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
Preslee's image
Preslee's image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat Local Texas - DRIFT BAR HTX
orange starNo Reviews
1207 West 20th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
The Boot
orange starNo Reviews
1206 W 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Deck - 1239 W. 19th Street
orange star4.1 • 129
1239 W. 19th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
King's BierHaus - The Heights
orange star4.5 • 1,685
2044 E. T.C. Jester Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
EggHaus Gourmet
orange star4.4 • 1,854
2042 E TC Jester Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1802 W 18th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Coltivare
orange star4.4 • 3,927
3320 White Oak Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Squable
orange star5.0 • 3,586
632 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
orange star4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston