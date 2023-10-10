Salads

Mediterranean Hummus Salad

$10.50

house made hummus, baby spinach, pickled red onions, mint leaves, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, parsley, lemon vinaigrette, tortilla chips

Kale Salad

$11.50

kale, scallion mix, cabbage, quinoa, cranberries, shredded carrots, crushed peanuts, hemp seeds, house made peanut dressing

Smoky Salmon Bowl

$15.00

smoked wild caught salmon, lettuce, organic hard boiled eggs, cucumber, cilantro, pickled red onions, croutons, house made mustard dil vinaigrette

Best-Ever Farro Bowl

$12.50

organic farro, arugula, diced green apples, toasted pecans, golden raisins, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, house made honey dijon

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

quinoa, kale, avocado, shredded carrots, cucumber, bell pepper, tomatoes, chickpeas, scallion mix, house made lemon vinaigrette

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

roasted turkey breast, house made hummus, sliced avocados, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, lettuce, diced cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette, spinach tortilla

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.50

roasted chicken breast, spinach, lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, mozzarella, basil pesto, spinach tortilla

Greek Tuna Wrap

$10.50

organic tuna, shredded carrots, sriracha spread, kalamata olives, red onions, celery, lettuce, fresh lemon juice, spicy mayo, spinach tortilla

Kale Wrap

$9.50

kale, sliced avocados, hummus, quinoa, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, house made tahini, spinach tortilla

Egg Avocado Wrap

$10.50

organic hard-boiled eggs, sliced avocados, tomatoes, arugula, baby spinach, feta cheese, spinach tortilla

Smoothies

Power Up

$9.50

almond milk, bananas, cinnamon, chocolate protein, cacao, hemp seeds, walnuts, peanut butter

Veggie Blend

$8.50

coconut water, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, mint leaves, chia seeds

PB&J Blend

$8.50

almond milk, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, vanilla, peanut butter, dates

Rx Recovery

$10.00

almond milk, bananas, strawberries, vanilla protein, almond butter, maple syrup

Heart Start Blend

$9.00

oat milk, oats, spinach, cinnamon, bananas, kale, chia seeds

Amazonia

$9.50

orange juice, honey, camu camu powder, goji berries, strawberries, mango, raspberries

Pre-Workout Blend

$11.00

oat milk, bananas, hemp seeds, cinnamon, chlorophyll, vanilla protein, agave, kale

Soul Nourish

$9.50

almond milk, cashews, ginger, dates, probiotic, pineapple, blueberries

Gladiator

$9.50

oat milk, spinach, flax seeds, maca powder, goji berries, agave, vanilla, bananas

Blue Renew

$10.50

coconut water, ginger, blue spirulina, blueberries, bananas

Acai Bowls

Blue Heaven

$11.00

oat milk, organic honey, blue spirulina, pineapple, banana, topped with granola, strawberry, hemp seeds, cacao drizzle

Rise N Shine

$10.00

almond milk, organic honey, spirulina, pineapple, mango, topped with granola, blueberry, banana, cacao nibs, almond butter drizzle

Acai Bowl

$10.00

organic acai, coconut milk, dates, blueberries, cashews, banana, strawberries topped with bananas, coconut, gluten free granola & honey

Signature Acai Bowl

$12.00

our regular acai bowl topped with bananas, coconut, gluten free granola, honey, chia seeds, hemp seeds, goji berries, sliced almonds, blueberries

Juices

Mood Lifter

$9.00

pineapple, spinach, lemon, cucumber, celery

Fat Burner

$9.00

green apples, kale, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger, cayenne

Upbeet

$8.00

beetroot, red apples, parsley, lemon, ginger

Tropikale

$9.00

kale, carrots, pineapple, orange

Earth Tonic

$9.00

apple, beetroot, carrot, orange, lemon, turmeric

Pure Cleanse

$9.00

coconut water, pear, lemon, activated charcoal

Digest Best

$9.00

pineapple, apple, mint, lemon

Citrus Burst

$8.00

grape fruit, orange, ginger, lemon

Celery Juice

$8.00

fresh organic Celery juice

Watermelon Juice

$6.00

fresh organic watermelon juice

Pomengranate Juice

$10.00

fresh organic pomengranate juice

Orange Juice

$4.50

fresh organic orange juice

Almond Milk

$8.00

fresh organic almond milk

Charcoal Lemonade

$8.00

activated charcoal, lavender, lemon, agave, h2o

Toasts

Egg Avocado Toast

$6.50

organic hard-boiled egg, mashed avocados, scallion mix, garlic powder, dijon mustard, sprouted bread

Hummus Toast

$7.00

house made hummus, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, feta crumbles, sprouted bread

Salmon Toast

$8.50

smoked wild caught salmon, sliced avocados, pickled red onions, sprinkled dill, cracked pepper, sprouted bread

Almond Butter Toast

$6.00

sliced bananas, flax seeds, organic honey, almond butter, sprouted bread