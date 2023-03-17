Press Box Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
DINE LOCAL. DRINK LOCAL. Press Box Grill is an independent, locally-owned and family-owned establishment that features a gallery of 36 draft beers (24 of them dedicated to Texas beers), a 112" HD 1080p big screen, and 16 more TVs for catching the games on. Often called the "Cheers" of Dallas, we aim to make you feel at home with our friendly staff, great food and relaxed atmosphere. We are located in the historic Wilson Building on the SW corner of Elm & Ervay in downtown Dallas.
Location
1623 Main St, Suite 101 - SW Corner of Elm & Ervay, Dallas, TX 75201
