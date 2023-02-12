Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Press Box Sports Lounge 2990 Jamacha Road suite 120

746 Reviews

$$

2990 Jamacha Road suite 120

El Cajon, CA 92019

Popular Items

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
PAPA JOE'S MEATBALLS SUB
BACON MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

PIZZA> MAC & CHEESE >FRIES

THE NORM

$10.50

macaroni |classic cheese sauce

THE ELVIS

$16.50

The Norm topped with crispy bacon |bourbon bbq sauce | pulled pork |crispy onion ring | sriracha

BUFFALO FRIES

$16.00

bleu cheese crumbles | crispy chicken |buffalo sauce | green onion | ranch

GREEK FRIES

$16.00

Sahara’s Gyros | tzatziki | green onion |tomato | pepperoncini | feta

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$7.00

BBQ PULLED PORK FRIES

$16.00

bourbon bbq sauce | pulled pork |crispy onion ring | ranch | green onion

LOADED TOTS

$12.00

nacho cheese | sour cream |bacon bits | green onion

BBQ CHICKEN

$15.50

MARGHERITA

$12.00

MEATLOVERS

$16.75

SALEM SPECIAL

$15.50

SPECIAL PIZZA

$16.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.50

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.50

SALADS/SOUPS

TORTILLA CUP

$5.50

TORTILLA BOWL

$8.00

CHOWDER CUP

$5.50

soup of the day

CHOWDER BOWL

$8.00

soup of the day

THE BALSAMIC

$11.00

organic mixed greens | romaine | cabbage |bleu cheese crumbles | candied walnuts |tomato | balsamic dressing

THE CASEAR

$11.00

romaine hearts | parmesan cheese | house-made croutons | classic caesar dressing

SMALL CAESAR

$5.50

romaine hearts | parmesan cheese | house-made croutons | classic caesar dressing

THE WEDGE

$12.00

iceberg lettuce | bleu cheese crumbles |bacon | tomato | green onion | ranch

HALF WEDGE

$7.50

iceberg lettuce | bleu cheese crumbles |bacon | tomato | green onion | ranch dressing

THE GREEK SALAD

$11.00

romaine hearts | organic spring mix | tomato | cucumber | red onion | pepperoncini | bell peppers | feta | kalamata olives | pita chips | greek dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

PRESS BOX HOUSE CHICKEN SALAD

$14.50

grilled tuscan chicken breast | organic spring mix| cucumber | tomato |onion | bleu cheese crumbles | balsamic vinaigrette

SOUP OF THE CUP

$5.50

SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL

$8.00

SANDWICHES | WAPS | BURGERS

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

$14.75

lettuce | tomato | white american | onion | pickle |papa joe’s spread

BACON MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$16.75

lettuce | tomato | caramelized onion |mushroom | swiss | bacon | papa joe’s spread

WESTERN BBQ BURGER

$16.75

cheddar | lettuce | tomato | bourbon bbq sauce |bacon | onion ring | chipotle aioli

SPECIAL BURGER

$10.00

PORK BAHN MI

$15.75

BLT

$13.00

crispy bacon | lettuce |tomato | sundried tomato aioli | toasted sourdough

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.50

crispy buttermilk chicken | pickle | cayenne aioli |buttery brioche bun

CHICKEN COBB WRAP

$14.75

blackened chicken | crispy bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato |cucumber| avocado | onion | hardboiled egg | romaine | caesar dressing |sun dried tomato wrap

CLUB SANDWICH

$15.75

sliced roasted turkey | ham |bacon | lettuce | tomato | cheddar | garlic aioli

PAPA JOE'S MEATBALLS SUB

$14.00

Papa Joe’s famous meatballs | marinara | mozzarella |toasted french baguette

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.75

PHILLY STEAK SANDWHICH

$17.00

thin sliced NY steak | mushroom |bell pepper | fried onion |mozzarella | french roll

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP WRAP

$14.75

grilled shrimp | guacamole | rice | tomato | romaine | salsa fresca |chipotle aioli

TURKEY SWISS

$14.75

sliced roasted turkey | swiss | lettuce | tomato | onion | garlic aioli |toasted sourdough

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

ENTREES

FETUCCINI ALFREDO w/ CRISPY CHICKEN

$18.00

panko chicken breast | garlic | butter | cream | vermouth | red pepper flakes | parsley | garlic bread

FILET MEDALLIONS

$21.50

two 3oz medallions| red wine mushroom peppercorn demi| includes choice of 1 side

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

LEMON CAPER SALMON

$20.50

basmati rice | roasted cauliflower puree | grilled kale | carrots | green beans | charred lemon

PESTO PENNE w/ BLACKENED SALMON

$20.50

RIBEYE

$21.50

10 oz| red wine mushroom peppercorn demi|includes choice of 1 side

FULL RACK RIBS

$29.50

12pc|slow roasted with our house made bourbon bbq sauce | kale slaw | french fries (falls off the bone, don’t even need the knife)

HALF RACK RIBS

$22.50

6pc|slow roasted with our house made bourbon bbq sauce | kale slaw | french fries (falls off the bone, don’t even need the knife)

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.50

(3pc) papa Joe's famous veal , beef &amp; pork meatballs | mozzarella |marinara | spaghetti

TEQUILA LIME SURF & TURF SPAGHETTI

$21.00

pesto grilled salmon | mozzarella | tomato

NEW YORK SPECIAL

$15.00

NEW YORK SURF & TURF

$24.00

SIDES

BASMATI RICE

$5.00

CARROTS

$2.00

CARROTS & CELERY

$4.00

CELERY

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

GARLIC PARMASEAN FRIES

$6.00

HOUSE CHIPS

$5.00

HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

KALE SLAW

$5.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

TATER TOTS

$5.00

VEGETABLES

$6.00

DESSERT

APPLE PIE

$8.00Out of stock

BAKLAVA SUNDAE

$9.00

GHIRADELLI TRIPLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$8.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$4.00

PIZOOKIE

$8.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$6.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER

$9.00

KIDS PASTA MARINARA

$9.00

BRUNCH

GREEK AVOCADO TOAST

$9.50

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$12.00

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$13.50

FARMERS BURGER

$16.00

#BASIC PLATE

$13.50

STEAK N EGGS PLATE

$21.50

OPEN FACED OMELET PLATE

$12.00

MEDIT. BRAISED LAMB HASH

$16.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$16.00

LEMON BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

SIDE BREAKFAST MEAT

$5.00

SHORT STACK

$5.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.00

SIDE 2 EGGS

$4.00

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES

$5.00

A LA CARTE

GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

1 FILET

$8.00

5 JUMBO SHRIMP

$7.00

GRILLED SALMON

$9.00

BLK SALMON

$9.00

GYRO

$6.00

VEGGIE PATTY

$5.00

BURGER PATTY

$5.00

CLOTHING

PB FLANNEL

$48.00

MEN'S T SHIRT

$18.00

WOMEN'S T SHIRT

$18.00

MEN'S BUTTON DOWN SHIRT

$30.00

PRESS BOX JACKET

$38.00

EMPLOYEE T SHIRT

$9.00

KID'S T-SHIRT

$12.00

LADIES HOODIE

$38.00

LADIES PULLOVER

$38.00

EMPLOYEE SWEATER

$21.00

Employee Apron

$20.00

OTHER

PRESS BOX GLASS

$6.50

PRESS BOX GOLD RIM GLASS

$8.00

PRESS BOX HAT

$20.00

PRESS BOX KUZIE

$2.00

PRESS BOX STICKER

$1.00

SLAM DIEGO GLASS

$8.00

PRESS BOX BLANKET

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Opened in March of 2009, Press Box Sports Lounge has quickly become San Diego's premier sports bar. With 22 high-definition TVs Press Box features every major sports package, so you can catch every pitch, pass or free throw from your favorite team all season long. With some of the best specialty craft beers in San Diego, from breweries such as Russian River, The Lost Abbey, and Stone. Combined with a broad wine and list and exciting cocktails as well as exceptional food, Press Box is not only the perfect place for beer connoisseurs but has something unique for every member of your party.

Location

2990 Jamacha Road suite 120, El Cajon, CA 92019

Directions

