Press Coffee & Crepes Raleigh 400 Hillsborough Street Suite 108
400 Hillsborough Street Suite 108
Raleigh, NC 27603
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverage Menu
Coffee & Espresso
- Daily Brew
Fresh brewed rotating Counter Culture coffee$3.50
- Espresso
double shot of espresso. served hot.$3.25
- Macchiato
double shot of espresso and a touch of steamed milk. 3oz drink. served hot only.$3.50
- Cortado
equal parts espresso and steamed milk. 4oz drink. served hot only.$4.00
- Flat White
double shot of espresso and steamed milk. 5oz drink. served hot only.$4.25
- Cappuccino
equal parts espresso, steamed and foamed milk. 6oz drink. served hot only.$4.50
- Latte
double shot of espresso and steamed milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$4.75
- Americano
double shot of espresso and water. 8oz drink. served hot or iced.$3.50
- Espresso Tonic
double shot of espresso, tonic water, lemon wedge. 12oz drink. served iced only.$5.00
- Cold Brew
12oz drink. served iced only.$5.50
- Nitro Cold Brew
nitrogen infused cold brew coffee on draft. 12oz drink. served cold without ice.$5.75
- Au Lait
equal parts drip coffee and steamed milk. 12oz drink. served hot only.$3.75
- Red Eye
drip coffee with a double shot of espresso. served hot only.$5.00
Seasonal Drinks
- Spearmint Lime Hibiscus Tea
iced hibiscus tea, spearmint syrup, lime juice. 10oz drink. served iced only.$3.50
- Blackberry Ginger Latte
espresso, blackberry-ginger syrup, milk of choice. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Peach Latte
espresso, peach, vanilla, milk of choice. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Salted Pistachio Mocha
espresso, pistachio syrup, mocha syrup, salt, milk of choice. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Cherry Tonic
espresso, tonic water, cherry syrup. 12oz drink. served iced only.$5.50
Pour Overs
- Cueva De Los Llanos - Colombia
Nariño, Colombia Notes: green grape, almond, milk chocolate Process: washed$5.90
- Nueva Llusta - Bolivia
Caranavi, Bolivia Notes: black cherry, hazelnut, creamy Process: washed$5.80
- Sharbo Maro - Ethiopia
Wenago, Ethiopia Notes: black tea, honeydew, limeade Process: washed$5.90OUT OF STOCK
- Decaf K'uychi - Colombia
Nariño, Colombia Notes: black cherry, dried date, molasses Process: decaffeinated washed$5.50
Tea
- Black Iced Tea$3.00
- Iced Hibiscus Berry
fruity, tart. 16oz drink. served iced only.$3.75
- English Breakfast
brisk, chocolaty. served hot or iced.$3.50
- Earl Grey
robust, floral. served hot or iced.$3.50
- Jasmine
green tea, floral. served hot or iced.$4.00
- Tropical Coconut
oolong tea, creamy, tropical. served hot or iced.$4.50
- Peach Blossom
white tea, juicy. served hot or iced.$4.00
- Blueberry Rooibos
sweet, robust. caffeine-free. served hot or iced.$3.75
- Turmeric Ginger
spicy, zesty. caffeine-free. served hot or iced.$3.75
- Ginger Lime Rooibos
bright, cirtusy. caffeine-free. served hot or iced.$3.75
- Tea Latte
choice of tea, oat milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.00
- London Fog
earl grey, vanilla, steamed oat milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
More Drinks
- Purple Rain
lemonade, butterfly pea flower, honey, mint. 12oz drink. served iced only.$5.75
- Chai Latte
chai concentrate, choice of milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Matcha Latte
matcha, choice of milk. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$5.75
- Orange Matcha Latte
matcha, orange syrup, milk of choice. 12oz drink. served hot or iced.$6.00
- Hot Chocolate
chocolate, vanilla, choice of milk. 12oz drink. served hot.$4.00
- Affogato
double shot of espresso, vanilla ice cream.$5.50
- Kombucha (Draft)$5.00
- Kombucha (Canned)$5.00
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Milk
8oz drink.$3.25
- Steamer
steamed milk of choice. 12oz drink.$2.50
- Milk
8oz drink.$2.00
- Orange Juice
8oz drink.$3.25
- Lemonade
8oz drink.$3.25
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- House Seltzer Water
16oz drink. served with ice.$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Box of Coffee
All Day
Breakfast Crepes
- South by Southwest
Chicken, sausage, scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, green onions, and our chipotle hot sauce. Topped with house-made crème fraiche, corn salsa fresca, and feta cheese.$15.00
- Steak and Eggs
House marinated flank steak**, red onions, green bell peppers, house-made marinated mushrooms, spinach, and mojo sauce. Topped with goat cheese and froached eggs. **contains dairy$16.00
- Garden
Scrambled eggs, baby spinach, mushroom, blistered cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted red pepper and goat cheese$13.00
- BBJ&M
Bourbon bacon jam, grilled portabella mushrooms, marinated mushrooms, brie cheese, arugula, and tater tots. Topped with hurricane eggs, hot honey, and goat cheese.$16.50
- Down Home
Your choice of bacon, sausage, country ham, or turkey bacon with scrambled eggs and hoop cheese.$12.00
- Country Hash
Choice of bacon, sausage, country ham, or turkey bacon with hoop cheese, breakfast potatoes, avocado, green onions, cherry tomatoes and mojo sauce. Topped with sausage gravy** and two over-easy eggs. **contains pork and dairy$16.50
- Southern Style
Scrambled eggs with green peppers, roasted red peppers, red onion, breakfast potatoes and hoop cheese. Topped with sausage gravy** **contains pork and dairy$13.50
- Carolina Comfort
Sweet crepe shell with your choice of smoked bacon, sausage, country ham, or turkey bacon with scrambled eggs. Topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.$12.50
- Crepe 'B
Choice of bacon, sausage, country ham, or turkey bacon with swiss cheese. Topped with over-easy eggs, goat cheese and hollandaise sauce.$13.50
Crepe Specials
- BLT Morning
smoked bacon with pimento cheese, shredded romaine, blistered grape tomatoes, and basil aioli. topped with over easy eggs, crumbled bacon, and avocado.$15.00
- Hawaiian Sunrise
Ham and smoked bacon, grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese, hoop cheese, and red onion, and fresh arugula. topped with over easy eggs, house made barbecue sauce and cilantro.$15.00
- Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
sweet streusel over cheesecake custard. topped with warm peach compote, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. serve cold with warm compote.$12.50
- Chicken Florentine
chicken, onions, mushrooms, and spinach sautèed in lemon vinaigrette with fresh arugula. Topped with froached eggs, hollandaise, and green onions.$15.50
Sweet Crepes
- Classic
With the choice of Nutella, Peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.$10.00
- Berries & Cream
Fresh assorted seasonal berries with house-made whipped cream & powdered sugar. Served Cold. Can be made with Strawberries only for additional fee.$12.00
- Stuffed French Toast
Egg battered crepe served cool with cheesecake custard, maple syrup, cinnamon, and homemade whipped cream. For an additional charge may top with your choice of Strawberries, Bananas, or Fresh Berries (Strawberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Blueberries in a fresh Lemon Zest).$12.50
- Blueberries and Lemon Curd
Biscoff crumbled over house-made lemon curd and whipped cream, topped with warm blueberry compote, whipped cream, powdered sugar. Served cold with warm compote.$12.50
- The Harvest
Cider glazed Granny Smith apples, bananas, and blueberries served warm with our house-made maple bourbon syrup. Topped with granola, goat cheese and hot honey.$12.50
Savory Crepes
- Avocado Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, and hoop cheese with spinach, tomatoes. Topped with house-made chipotle aioli and avocado.$15.50
- Herbivore
Blistered cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, goat cheese w/ a choice of ranch, red pepper ranch, balsamic reduction or mojo sauce.$13.00
- Carne Asada
House-marinated flank steak**, house-made carne asada, shredded romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled onions, and chipotle hot sauce. topped feta cheese and lime crema. **contains dairy$16.00
- Wannabe Kimchi
spicy cabbage, fresh spinach, sauteed carrots and zucchini, pickled onions, chipotle hot sauce and black bean hummus served on a buckwheat shell. topped with tomato cucumber dill relish. vegan and gluten free by default.$15.50
- Peach Chutney and Turkey
turkey and smoked bacon with mozzarella, mixed greens and peach chutney. topped house-made avocado horseradish$14.00
Toasts
- Avocado Toast
LaFarm Bakery sourdough with avocado mousse**, lemon vinaigrette dressed baby arugula, heirloom tomatoes, and sliced avocado. topped with balsamic glaze and goat cheese. **contains dairy$14.50
- Lox & Toast
La Farm sourdough with lox, chipotle cream cheese, pickled onions, capers and microgreens. Topped with olive oil, fresh dill and lemon.$16.50
- Farmers' Market Ricotta Toast
LaFarm Bakery sourdough with whipped ricotta, kale, house-made pico de gallo, and slices of avocado. topped with green onions, lemon vinaigrette, and spicy micro greens.$13.00
- Breakfast Bruschetta
Guglhupf sourdough with house made pesto** and whipped ricotta, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomatoes, and sliced hard boiled eggs, topped with balsamic glaze, basil, and crushed red pepper flakes.$14.50