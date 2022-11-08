Restaurant header imageView gallery

Press Gourmet Sandwiches Boca Raton

19 Reviews

$$

5030 Champion Blvd

Boca Raton, FL 33496

Order Again

Popular Items

Sentinel w/ side marinara
Observer w/ side marinara
Daily

Sandwiches

Bugle

Bugle

$10.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Coleslaw, and Homemade Buffalo Sauce

Bulletin

$10.50

"The Caprese Press" Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Basil, Pesto, & Balsamic Glaze

Chronicle w/ side marinara

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Chopped Philly Style, Caramelized Onions, And White American Cheese

Daily

Daily

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, and Apricot Jam

Gazette

Gazette

$10.50

Pesto Goat Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Crispy Eggplant, and Balsamic Glaze

Guardian

$10.50

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Candied Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Herald

Herald

$10.50

"The Cubano" Black Forest Ham, Garlic & Herb Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Fried Pickles, & Honey Mustard

Journal

Journal

$10.50

12 hour Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Southern Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, and Sweet BBQ Sauce

Ledger

Ledger

$10.50

"Roasted Pork Press" Garlic & Herb Roasted Pork, Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, and Press Sauce

Observer w/ side marinara

$10.50

Mama D's Chicken Cutlets, Mozzarella Cheese, Herb Whipped Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, and Marinara

Reporter

Reporter

$10.50

Panko Crusted Avocado, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Spicy Mayo

Sentinel w/ side marinara

Sentinel w/ side marinara

$10.50

Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak Chopped Philly Style, Caramelized Onions, and White American Cheese

Telegraph

Telegraph

$10.50

"The Fontina Press" Fried Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Arugula, and Press Sauce

Tribune

Tribune

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Truffle Mayo

Burgers

California Burger

$10.50

House Blend Burger, Candied Bacon, Swiss cheese, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, and Press Sauce

Mac Daddy Burger

$10.50

House Blend Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Candied Bacon, Fried Mac'n Cheese Ball, Spicy Ketchup, and Press Sauce

Original BCB Burger

$10.50

House Blend Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Ketchup

Post

Post

$10.50

House Blend Burger, White American Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions, and Spicy Mayo

Sunny Side Burger

$10.50

House Blend Burger, Yellow American Cheese, Candied Bacon, Fried Egg, Crispy Hash Browns, Spicy Ketchup, and Maple Syrup

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Candied Bacon, Ciabatta Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$6.75+

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, and Salt & Pepper on Baby Spinach

CD Salad

CD Salad

$6.99+

Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Strawberries, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$6.99+

Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Ham, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Candied Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Diced Tomato, and Ranch Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Greek Spiced Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Diced Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, and Greek Dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$6.99+

Chopped Kale, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Butternut Squash, Toasted Almonds, Dried Currants, and Apple Cider Vinaigrette

RC Salad

RC Salad

$6.99+

Baby Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Candied Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Plain Bread

$1.50

Sides

French Fry - Reg Seasoned

$3.50

Crispy Fries tossed with Salt & Pepper

French Fry - Parmesan Truffle

French Fry - Parmesan Truffle

$5.99

Crispy Fries tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan and topped with Parsley

French Fry - Buffalo Blue Cheese

French Fry - Buffalo Blue Cheese

$5.99

Crispy Fries tossed with Salt & Pepper and topped with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Mac'n Cheese Ball

Mac'n Cheese Ball

$4.99

8 Gourmet Cheese Mac'n Cheese, rolled into a ball a fried. Served on top Creamy Marinara Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley

H

Press Chips - Regular Seasoned

$3.99

Housemade Potato Chips tossed with Salt & Pepper

Press Chips - Parmesan Truffle

Press Chips - Parmesan Truffle

$5.99

Housemade Potato Chips tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan, and Topped with Parsley

Press Chips - Buffalo Blue Cheese

Press Chips - Buffalo Blue Cheese

$5.99

Housemade Potato Chips tossed with Salt & Pepper and Topped with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Onion Straws w/ press sauce

Onion Straws w/ press sauce

$5.00

Thinly Sliced Onions, Lightly Breaded and Fried. Served with a side of Press Sauce

H

Tater Tot - Reg Seasoned

$3.99

Tater Tots tossed with Salt & Pepper

Tater Tot - Parmesan Truffle

Tater Tot - Parmesan Truffle

$5.99

Tater Tots tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan topped with Parsley

Tater Tot - Buffalo Blue Cheese

Tater Tot - Buffalo Blue Cheese

$5.99

Tater Tots tossed with Salt & Pepper and topped with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$8.25

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$8.25

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$8.25

Kids Ham & Swiss w/ Fries

$8.25

Desserts

Caramel Crunch Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Funfetti Cookies

$2.00
S'mores Stuffed Cookie (Cheech's Sweets)

S'mores Stuffed Cookie (Cheech's Sweets)

$4.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Lovers Stuffed Cookie (Cheech's Sweets)

Peanut Butter Lovers Stuffed Cookie (Cheech's Sweets)

$4.00

Red Velvet Stuffed Cookie (Cheech's Sweets)

$4.00Out of stock

Side Sauces

Extra Side of Caesar

$0.50

Extra Side of Ranch

$0.50

Extra Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Side of Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Side of Greek Dressing

$0.50

Extra Side of Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Extra Side of Honey Mustard

Extra Side of Buffalo Sauce

Extra Side of Spicy BBQ Sauce

Extra Side Of BBQ

Extra Side of Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Extra Side of Press Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Extra Side of Spicy Ketchup

Extra Side Of Reg Mayo

Extra Side Of Pesto

$1.00

Extra Side of Maple Syrup

$0.50

Extra Side Of Apricot Jam

$1.00

Extra Side Of Marinara

$0.50

Side Of Carmelized Onions

$1.00

Side Of Pesto Goat Cheese

$1.50

Side Of Coleslaw

$1.00

Fountain Drink

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Fuze Raspb. Tea

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Teas

Rand's Southern Sweet Tea

$2.00

UnSouthern Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Bottles

AquaPanna Bottle Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Bottle Water

$2.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta Grape

$3.00

Mexican Fanta Orange

$3.00

Mexican Fanta Pineapple

$3.00

Mexican Fanta Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji Water Bottle

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$3.00

Jaritos - Pineapple

$3.00

Jaritos - Madarin

$3.00

Apple Soda

$3.00

Jaritos - Lime

$3.00

Vapor Water Bottle

$2.50

Arizona - Watermelon

$2.00

Arizona - Fruit Punch

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Corona Extra

$3.75

Stella Artois

$3.75

Sailfish Brewing Co - Tag & Release

$4.75

Barrel of Monks - The Wizard

$4.75

Barrel of Monks - Single in Havanna

$4.75

Wynwood Brewing - Father Francisco

$4.75Out of stock

Wynwood Brewing - Laces IPA

$4.75

Cigar City - Jai Alai

$4.75

Wines

Copa DiVino Chardonnay

$5.50

Copa DiVino Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Copa DiVino Merlot

$5.50

Seltzers Drinks

Funky Buddha Seltzer - Mango

$3.75

Funky Buddha Seltzer - Star Fruit

$3.75

Craft Beer

Cigar City Lager

$5.00

Father Francisco

$5.00

Floridan

$5.00

Jai Alai IPA

$5.00

La Rubia

$5.00

Laces IPA

$5.00

Single In Havana

$5.00

Tropical Seltzer

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5030 Champion Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Directions

