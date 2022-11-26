Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Press and Plow

review star

No reviews yet

2596 West Tecumseh Rd

Suite 118

Norman, OK 73069

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Pour Over

$4.25

French Press

$4.25

Espresso

$3.50+

Ristretto

$3.50+

Flat White

$5.25+

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$5.25+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Mocha

$5.95+

Cortado

$4.00+

Affogato

$6.25+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Box Coffee

$25.00

Undertoe

$3.00

Shaken Iced Espresso

$4.25

Bulk Order For Gina

$680.21

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Basically Fall

$5.50+

Butterscotch Brule espresso latte

$5.50+

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$6.00+

Crème Brulatte

$6.00+

Iced Caramel Apple

$4.50+

Lavender Kiss

$6.00+

Loco Coco

$6.00+

Nutty Professor

$6.00+

Oatmeal Latte

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Bomb

$6.00+

Smores

$6.00+

Sweater Weather

$5.50+

The Honey Bee

$6.00+

The Plow

$6.00+

The Press

$6.00+

The Tribute

$7.00+

Tiramisu

$6.00+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Vanilla Steamer

$3.00

Glass of Milk

$2.00

Lavender Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Cider

$4.50+

Tea

Black

Green

OOLong

White

Herbal

Fruit

Rooisbos

Tea Of The Week

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

London Fog

$6.00

Peach Delight

$6.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Apple Fog Latte

$6.00

Blueberry Crumble Tea latte

$6.00

Butterscotch Brulee Tea Latte

$6.00

Chocolate covered strawberry tea latte

$6.00

Autumn sunshine matcha

$7.00+

Bottled Bev.

Apple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice Sparkling

$3.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.00

House OJ

$7.00

Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dt. Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

OKC Soda

$3.00

Webers Rootbeer

$4.00

Cock ' n Bull

$3.00

Izzie Soda

$2.50

IBC Cream Soad

$3.00

Aqua Panna small

$3.00

Aqua Panna Large

$4.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Voss Sparkling Water

$4.00

Voss Still Water

$4.00

Cold Brew TOGO

$12.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Devine Water

$2.00

Breakfast Taco

Bacon Taco

$3.00

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Brownie

Brownie

$4.25

Chocolate Babka

Chocolate Babka

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Cookie

Cookie

$5.00

Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.50

Danish

Danish

$5.75

G.F Muffin

Blueberry

$4.75

Chocolate

$4.75

Maui

$4.75

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$4.75

Pumpkin

$4.75

Lemon Poppy

$4.75

Harvest bars

Harvest bar

$4.25

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$5.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$6.50

Rice Crispy

Rosemary Crispy

$4.00

Sausage roll

Suusage Roll

$8.00

Scone

Scone

$5.50

Brunch Food

Another Good Salad

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado Toast with Eggs

$13.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00+

Bobka French Toast

$9.00

Burrito

$13.00

Croissant Sandwich

$10.00

Croque Madame

$12.00

Florentine Omelette

$12.00

Ham&Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Pancakes

$8.00+

Pesto Sandwich

$13.00

Press Breakfast

$10.00

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Waffles

$11.00

Biscuit Bowl

$14.00

Sides

Meats

$4.00+

Breads

$2.00+

Eggs

$4.00

Berries

$4.00

Tomatoes And Avocado

$2.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Pecan Butter

$0.50

Jam

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Cheese

$0.50

House Chips

$6.00

Green Salsa

$0.50

Red Salsa

$0.50

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Only

$6.00

Side of Ranchero Sauce

$0.75

Kids Brunch

Kid Waffle

$6.00

Kid Pancake

$5.00

Kid Breakfast

$6.00

Coffee

4 Hatiti

$18.00

Afrique

$16.00

Aurora

$16.00

Bleu

$18.00

Bowery Blend

$17.00

Brazil Beleza

$17.00

Brazil Blue Diamond

$16.00

Brazil San Paulo

$18.00

Bridge

Bucktown

$17.00

Burundi

$19.00

Colombia

$18.00

Columbia San Roque

$17.00

Congo

$19.00

Corsica

$16.00

Corsica LARGE BAG

$112.00

Ecuador La Baisa

$19.00

El Salvador El Escorpion

$18.00

Ethiopia Guji

$20.00

Ethiopia Yirgachefe

$19.00

Ethiopia Yirgachefe

$19.00

Ethiopia Yirgachefe

$19.00

Ever Wild

$16.00

Fishtown

$18.00

Frogtown

$17.00

Guatemala Cerro Grande

$15.00

Honduras Luna

$17.00

Java Tilu

$19.00

Lioness

$16.00

Louisiane

$16.00

Lyon

$16.00

Malawi

$17.00

Mexico

$20.00

Mixtape

$28.00

Monaco

$16.00

Monte Carlo Decaf

$16.00

Nizza

$16.00

Nizza LARGE BAG

$112.00

Peppermint Tea Boxed

$14.00

Peru

$19.00

Phocea

$15.00

RIP

$28.00

Rouge

$18.00

Rwanda Early Riser

$18.00

Sumatra

$20.00

Summer Haze

$19.00

The New Yorker

$18.00

Winter Toast

$17.00

Tea

RETAIL Camomile Blossom Tea

$15.00

RETAIL Mate

$15.00

RETAIL Peppermint

$14.00

Retail

1883 Syrups

$16.00

Book

$14.95

Coffee Filters Small

$14.95

Jam

$6.50

Jam Refill

$5.50

Kalita Pour Over Cup

$40.00

Milk

$7.00

Monin Lavender Syrup

$19.00

Mug

$20.00

Non-Dairy Milks

$10.00

Olive Oil

$26.00

Tea Canister

$25.00

Spice mix

$16.00

Snacks

Nut ' Pip

$3.50

Blue Social

$8.00

Chips

$1.75

Blue Social Pretzel

$8.00

Pecans

$15.00

Biscotti

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A great day starts with a great cup of coffee!

Location

2596 West Tecumseh Rd, Suite 118, Norman, OK 73069

Directions

