Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$14.85

Steak Bites

$16.23

Ahi Poke Nachos

$14.25

Wings (Full Order)

$14.50Out of stock

Wings (1/2 Order)

$8.00

Boneless Wings (Full Order)

$13.75

Boneless Wings (1/2 Order)

$8.00

Potato Skins

$11.75

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.50

Chicken Nachos

$14.25

Steak Nachos

$16.50

Chicken and Steak Nachos

$18.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Steak Quesadilla

$13.20

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Garlic Bread Sticks

$11.25

Fries

$7.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.18

Garlic Fries

$9.95

Tater Tots

$7.95

Taco

$2.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.75

Avocado Smash Burger

$14.75

The Mother Of All Burgers

$19.75

Western Bacon Burger

$14.85

Salads

Press Box House Salad (1/2 Salad)

$7.00

Caesar Salad (1/2 Salad)

$7.00

Press Box House Salad (Full Salad)

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$14.25

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.25

Buffalo Wing Salad

$15.35

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.95

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Pizzas

Calzone

$12.75

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.25

8" All Meat Pizza

$12.25

8" G Thang Pizza

$12.25

8" Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.00

8" Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50

8" Margherita Pizza

$10.00

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

14" All Meat Pizza

$17.00

14" G Thang Pizza

$17.00

14" Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.00

14" Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$15.50

14" Margherita Pizza

$13.95

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$11.50

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

Sandwiches

TBA Sandwich

$13.25

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$14.25

Pastrami Melt

$14.50

French Dip Sandwich

$14.25

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Turkey Melt

$13.75

Slater's Breakfast Sandwich For Nick

$10.00

Beef Sliders

$14.25

Desserts

Open Faced Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$8.50

Ice Cream

$3.50

Chocolate Brownie

$8.50

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00