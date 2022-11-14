Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Press Burger New Canaan

19 South Avenue

New Canaan, CT 06840

Build Your Own Single Burger:
Fries
Build Your Own Double Burger:

Build Your Own Single Burger:

$6.99

You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?

Build Your Own Double Burger:

$9.99

You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?

House Burger

$7.99

American cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce and House Sauce

Double House Burger

$11.99

American cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce and House Sauce.

K-Town

$7.99

Hamburger, fresh pickled carrot, fresh pickled cucumber, gochujang and mayo

Double K-Town Burger

$10.99

Hamburger, fresh pickled carrot, fresh pickled cucumber, gochujang and mayo

Ram Burger

$9.99

American cheese, thick cut bacon, potato chips and House Sauce

Double Ram Burger

$13.99

American cheese, thick cut bacon, potato chips and House Sauce

Buffalo Burger

$7.99

Blue Cheese, Celery and Buffalo Sauce

Double Buffalo Burger

$11.99

Blue Cheese, Celery and Buffalo Sauce

Reuben Burger

$7.99

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Dill Relish Aioli

Double Reuben Burger

$11.99

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Dill Relish Aioli

Chili Cheese Dog with Crunchy Fried Onions

$7.65

Your choice of an all beef or veggie hot dog - topped with our house made cheese sauce, chili, and crunchy fried onions.

Build Your Own Hotdog

$4.65

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot and Cucumber. Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing on the Side.

Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chili Fries

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Ultra Fries

$5.99

Our crinkle cut fries, cheese sauce, grilled onions and House Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Small Shake

$5.99

Large Shake

$7.99

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Seagram's Ginger Ale, Barq's Root Beer

Small

$3.29

Large

$4.29

PB Bottled Water

$2.99

Del's All Natural Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Steaz Organic Peach Iced Green Tea

$3.75

Blue Gatorade

$2.99

Apple & Eve Apple Juice

$2.99

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Horizon Organic Vanilla Milk

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

12 Ounce House Sauce Bottle

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
You Pick It, We Press It, You Top It - Build Your Own Favorites Today!

Website

Location

19 South Avenue, New Canaan, CT 06840

Directions

