PRESS Coffee Crêpes Cocktails 359 Blackwell St, Suite 135

No reviews yet

359 Blackwell Street

Suite 135

Durham, NC 27701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Latte
Turkey Havarti Panini
Classic

Coffee & Espresso

Daily Brew

Daily Brew

$3.00+

Fresh brewed Counter Culture coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with a touch of milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Flat White

Flat White

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$4.75
Americano

Americano

$3.25
Au Lait

Au Lait

$3.50+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Nitro-infused Flash Brew coffee on draft, served over ice

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Espresso poured over tonic water and ice

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00
Redeye

Redeye

$4.00

Pour Overs

Slow Motion Decaf

$3.50

This year’s harvest has rich notes of almond, accented by brown sugar, and finishes with a baked apple flavor.

Sipacapa - Guatemala

$5.00

Wenago, Ethiopia Sweet melon, orange, floral.

Okolu Natural Sundried - Ethiopia

$5.10

La Labor, Honduras Dark chocolate, roasted marshmallow, thick

Tea

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00
Iced Hibiscus Berry

Iced Hibiscus Berry

$3.75
English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.50

Organic black tea with brisk flavor, chocolatey sweet undertones

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.50
Jasmine Pearl Tea

Jasmine Pearl Tea

$4.00

Hand-rolled green tea buds scented with fresh jasmine blossoms

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

$3.75

Organic, caffeine-free pure peppermint

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

$3.75

Organic, caffeine-free golden chamomile blossoms

Blueberry Rooibos Tea

Blueberry Rooibos Tea

$3.75Out of stock
Turmeric Ginger Tea

Turmeric Ginger Tea

$3.75

Organic, caffeine-free herbal blend with golden turmeric, ginger and citrus

Ginger Lime Rooibos Tea

Ginger Lime Rooibos Tea

$3.75

Bright and zesty citrus of lime, lemon myrtle and ginger blended with rooibos, caffeine-free

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$5.00

Tea latte with your choice of milk.

London Fog (Earl Grey Tea Latte, Vanilla Syrup)

London Fog (Earl Grey Tea Latte, Vanilla Syrup)

$5.00

More Drinks

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Affogato

Affogato

$5.00
Kombucha (Draft)

Kombucha (Draft)

$5.00
Kombucha (Canned)

Kombucha (Canned)

$4.00+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.25
Steamer

Steamer

$2.50
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
House Seltzer Water

House Seltzer Water

$2.00

Seasonal Drinks

Cherry Blossom Iced Latte

Cherry Blossom Iced Latte

$5.75

A perfect spring latte made with house-made rose lavender syrup, cherry bitters, and garnished with dried rose petals.

Burnt Mallow Latte

Burnt Mallow Latte

$6.00

limited time only. sweet, smokey and salty with espresso, milk and dehydrated marshmallow.

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$5.75

A beautiful and refreshing lemonade with butterfly pea flower, honey, and mint bitters.

Spicy Hot Chocolate

Spicy Hot Chocolate

$5.00

with house-made mocha, allspice, and a hint of cayenne.

Blueberry Latte

Blueberry Latte

$5.50

subtle blueberry flavored latte with milk of your choice.

Spiced Cider

Spiced Cider

$4.50

a warming cider with cranberry, ginger, and cinnamon.

Growlers/Coffee Boxes

Latte Growler

Latte Growler

$16.00Out of stock
Cold Brew Growler

Cold Brew Growler

$11.00Out of stock
Nitro Cold Brew Growler

Nitro Cold Brew Growler

$13.00Out of stock
Chai Growler

Chai Growler

$15.00Out of stock
Box of Coffee - 96oz

Box of Coffee - 96oz

$25.00

Box of freshly brewed coffee for 8-10 people. Includes cups, sugar, cream & oat milk

Breakfast Crepes

South by Southwest

South by Southwest

$14.00

chicken, sausage, eggs, swiss cheese, green onions, and our chipotle hot sauce. Topped with house-made crème fraiche, corn salsa fresca, and feta cheese.

Garden

Garden

$11.50

Scrambled Eggs, baby spinach, mushroom, blistered cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted red pepper and goat cheese

Crepe 'B

Crepe 'B

$13.00

Choice of bacon, sausage, country ham, or chicken, Swiss cheese, topped with over-easy eggs, goat cheese & house-made hollandaise sauce.

Down Home

Down Home

$12.00

Choice of bacon, country ham, or sausage with scrambled eggs and hoop cheese.

Country Hash

Country Hash

$15.00

Choice of bacon or country ham with hoop cheese, breakfast potatoes, avocado, green onions, cherry tomatoes & mojo sauce, topped with sausage gravy and two over-easy eggs.

Southern Style

Southern Style

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with green peppers, roasted red peppers, red onion, breakfast potatoes & hoop cheese, topped with sausage gravy

Carolina Comfort

Carolina Comfort

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of applewood smoked bacon, house breakfast sausage, or country ham. Topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge

$13.50

Ham, hoop cheese, scrambled eggs with maple syrup-based granny smith apples. Topped with spicy maple mustard.

Crepe Specials

Olde World

Olde World

$13.50

corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, swiss cheese and pub mustard, topped with two froached eggs and horseradish gravy.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$11.50

house-made banana pudding with Nilla wafers, whipped cream.

The Spicy Vegan

The Spicy Vegan

$14.00

buckwheat crepe with grilled portabella mushrooms, hummus, corn salsa fresca, arugula, kale, roasted red peppers & green onions, topped with chipotle hot sauce and vegan queso.

Sweet Crepes

Classic

Classic

$8.00

With the choice of Nutella, Peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.

Berries & Cream

Berries & Cream

$11.00

Fresh assorted seasonal berries with house-made whipped cream & powdered sugar. Served Cold. Can be made with Strawberries only for additional fee.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$12.00

Our house-made tres leches custard with vanilla cream and strawberries. Topped with house-made Chocolate and Strawberry sauces.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Egg battered crepe served cool with cheesecake custard, maple syrup, cinnamon, and homemade whipped cream. For an additional charge may top with your choice of Strawberries, Bananas, or Fresh Berries (Strawberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Blueberries in a fresh Lemon Zest).

The Elvis

The Elvis

$11.50

peanut butter, banana, bacon with crumbled pretzels and honey.

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Savory Crepes

Avocado Club

Avocado Club

$14.50

Turkey, ham, bacon, and hoop cheese with spinach, tomatoes, house-made chipotle aioli and topped with avocado.

Veggie Medley

Veggie Medley

$12.50

Sweet potatoes & baked pears with arugula, red onions, roasted red peppers, goat cheese & spicy maple mustard.

Herbivore

Herbivore

$12.00

Blistered cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, goat cheese w/ a choice of red pepper ranch or balsamic reduction. Option to add protein.

Chick & the Pig

Chick & the Pig

$12.00

chicken, applewood smoked bacon, NC smoked ham, swiss cheese & baby spinach with brew pub mustard.

Turkey Brie

Turkey Brie

$13.50

roasted turkey w/ mild brie, sliced granny smith apples, honey, walnuts, & house-made cranberry sauce.

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

La Farm Bakery sourdough with avocados, kale, radish, olive oil and lemon.

Tucson Toast

Tucson Toast

$13.00

La Farm Bakery sourdough with pesto, kale, zucchini, cannellini beans, red onion, roasted red peppers and blistered tomatoes. Topped with kalamata olives, capers, parmesan and lemon vinaigrette.

Lox & Toast

Lox & Toast

$16.50

La Farm sourdough with lox, chipotle cream cheese, pickled onions, capers and microgreens. topped with olive oil, fresh dill and lemon.

Steel-Cut Oatmeal Bowls

Banana Blue

Banana Blue

$8.00

banana, blueberries, almond butter, and granola.

Cran Apple

Cran Apple

$8.00

house-made cranberry sauce, granny smith apples, almond butter, and granola.

Kids Crepes

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese

PB & J

PB & J

$6.00

Peanut butter & jelly. Your choice of Grape or Strawberry Jelly. Option to add strawberries.

Sides

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$3.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Chicken

$4.00

Country Ham

$3.50

Crepe Shell (plain)

$4.00

Eggs

$3.50

Onions & Peppers

$2.50

Sausage

$3.50
Sausage Gravy

Sausage Gravy

$3.00
Side of fruit

Side of fruit

$3.00

Toast (plain)

$2.00

Tofu

$4.00
Tots

Tots

$3.50

Turkey

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Salmon - WEEKEND ONLY

$5.00Out of stock

Lox

$6.00

Sauce

Balsamic

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Berry Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Chipotle Hot

$0.50

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Creme Fraiche

$1.00

Hollandaise

$0.50

Ketchup

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Mojo

$0.50

Nutella Side

$1.00

Pub Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Pepper Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Maple Mustard

$0.50

Strawberry Sauce

$0.50

Texas Pete

Vanilla Cream

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Grape Jelly

$0.50

Strawberry Jelly

$0.50

Salads

Starting at 11am
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

fresh romaine hearts, shaved parmesan with house-made croutons & Caesar dressing.

Kale & Quinoa

Kale & Quinoa

$13.00

kale, quinoa, blueberries, granny smith apples, red onions, avocados, toasted almonds, chickpeas, and goat cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Salmon Cake Nicoise

Salmon Cake Nicoise

$14.50

spring mix with green beans, potatoes, radish, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled eggs topped with two house made salmon cakes, remoulade sauce.

Sandwiches

Caprese

Caprese

$12.50

mozzarella, blistered cherry tomatoes, pesto & balsamic glaze with arugula.

Turkey Havarti Panini

Turkey Havarti Panini

$13.00

nine-grain bread with turkey and havarti cheese, spring mix greens, roma tomatoes, & basil aioli.

Carolina Reuben Sandwich

Carolina Reuben Sandwich

$13.50

a southern take on the classic with corned beef, pimento cheese, and chow chow all made in-house. served on rye bread.

Grilled Portabella

Grilled Portabella

$13.00

grilled portabella mushrooms, zucchini, roasted red peppers, red onions, arugula with cucumber dill sauce, balsamic reduction, and goat cheese on toasted ciabatta.

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
White Chocolate Baguette

White Chocolate Baguette

$5.00Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Berry Scone

Berry Scone

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
European Inspired. Carolina Made.

Website

Location

359 Blackwell Street, Suite 135, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

