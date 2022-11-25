PRESS Coffee Crêpes Cocktails 359 Blackwell St, Suite 135
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
European Inspired. Carolina Made.
Location
359 Blackwell Street, Suite 135, Durham, NC 27701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai@MainStreet - 317 West Main Street
No Reviews
317 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering - 530 Foster Street
No Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location - 5055 Arco Street
No Reviews
5055 Arco Street Cary, NC 27519
View restaurant