Press Waffle Co - East Cobb 4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1810
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
As seen on ABC's Shark Tank! Press Waffle Co. specializes in fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles, savory waffle creations, and locally roasted coffee. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dessert, any time of day. Let us teach you A New Way To Waffle®!
Location
4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1810, Located in the "Jewel Box" building in the center of The Avenue, Marietta, GA 30062
