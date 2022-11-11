Pressed by Spanglish North Raleigh
10630 Durant Rd
#104
Raleigh, NC 27614
Popular Items
Pick2
Sandwiches
Spanglish Cuban
Slow roasted pork (pernil), Black Forest ham, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed buttered sobao bread
Chicken Chimi Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, basil mayo, pressed agua bread
Ropa Vieja Grilled Cheese
ropa vieja (cuban-style shredded beef), cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, grilled country white
Pressed Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, herb roasted cherry tomatoes, pesto spread, baby spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, garlic aioli, pressed whole wheat
Turkey BLT Grilled Cheese
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, salad greens, tomato, chipotle aioli, griddled sourdough
Club'wich
*choose one meat (RB, TK, Chicken), mixed greens, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli, crispy onions, whole wheat or grilled flour tortilla
Fried Chicken
Jalapeño-pickle slaw, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, hot sauce, crispy onions, brioche bun
La Revolución - Jackfruit Cuban
jack-nil (jackfruit pernil), vegan ham, vegan cheese, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, pressed sobao bread
Tripleta
Chopped pernil, ham and roast beef with lettuce, tomato, tomato aioli, potato strings
Signature Dishes & Bowls
Southern Gentleman
white rice, pernil (slow roasted pork), sweet potato tots, purple slaw, bbq sauce
Old Havana
steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
Dirty Dancing - Castle
white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado
Dirty Dancing - Baby (Formerly Don Jacinto)
white rice, black beans, jack-nil (jackfruit prepared like pulled pork), maduros, avocado
La Fonda - Metro (Formerly Chuleta Frita)
Two seasoned fried pork chops, served with choice of sides
La Fonda - Isla (Formerly Carne Frita)
Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides
RDU to San Juan
white rice, pink beans, pork belly confit, maduros, fresh sliced avocado, guava maple sauce
Ahí Está
white rice, black beans, seared ahi tuna, mango salsa, chipotle ranch, avocado
Buenos Aires
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
Stuffed Avocado
a whole avocado, choice of meat (ropa vieja, pernil, chicken chimi), white rice, pink beans, tostones
El Coqui - Campo
mofongo (plantain bowl), pernil, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
El Coqui - Marino (El Capitan)
mofongo (plantain bowl), shrimp in a Puerto Rican creole sauce, avocado
Empanadas
Crafted Salads
Country Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette
Roasted Pear Salad
Field greens, spice roasted pears, Dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
La Diáspora
salad mix, fried cheese, cherry tomatoes, maduros, savory plantain croutons, mk sauce
El Robusto
jack-nil, maduros, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, country fried chicken, roasted corn salsa, avocado, tri-color tortillas, queso fresco, buttermilk chipotle ranch
Fountain of Youth
salad mix, chicken chimichurri, maduros, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado, red wine vinagrette
Shareables & Sides
Housemade Fries
w/sea salt & pepper
Sweet Potato Tots
w/sugar & cinnamon
Yucas Bravas
w/brava seasoning
Tostones
w/adobo seasoning
Maduros
w/queso fresco
Queso Frito
w/guava maple sauce
Crispy Pork Belly
w/guava maple sauce
Mofongo
fried savory plantains, smashed in chicken broth with garlic
Bagged Chips
Steamed White Rice
Steamed White Rice w/Pink Beans
Steamed White Rice w/Black Beans
Potato Tots
Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread
House-made honey cornbread with jalapeños and applewood smoked bacon baked right in
Make it a Combo
Make any meal a combo! Includes Fries or Chips + a Fountain Drink
Soups
Kid's Menu
Hammy
buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar and black forest ham
Classic Grilled Cheese
buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar
Chicken Tenders
panko-breaded chicken breast tenders
Cheesy Cheese Quesadilla
grilled tortilla with cheddar and swiss cheeses
Empanada Kid's Meal
One Empanada, Choice of Kid's Size Side
Kid's Rice Bowl
bowl of white rice topped with pink beans and grilled chicken
Specials
The Ketolicious Bowl
Delicious thin-sliced crispy pork belly, queso frito, guacamole and fresh avocado slices. A Keto dream!
Mar y Tierra
steak tips w/chimichurri, 6 garlic butter jumbo shrimp. served w/rice & pink beans, side salad, and choice of side
Can-Can Pork Chop
The Can-Can Pork Chop is a thick cut pork loin chop, with the rib and pork belly attached, made famous in the Southwestern part of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷at Restaurant La Guardarraya (@laguardarraya). Topping this beautiful cut of meat off is the attached skin, which is a crunchy treat when prepared with love (the only way we know how).
La Fonda - Isla (Formerly Carne Frita)
Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides
La Fonda - Metro (Formerly Chuleta Frita)
Two seasoned fried pork chops, served with choice of sides
Plantain Canoe (Canoa De Platano)
whole sweet plantain topped w/ropa vieja and melted cheese served w/rice, pink beans, and sliced avocado
Ensalada de Pulpo (Octopus Salad)
Steamed Octopus "escabeche"-style, with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with choice of side
Cuajo Guisado (Stewed Hog Maw)
Sweets & Desserts
House Baked Cookies
Flan - Vanilla
Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate
Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse
Tres Leches Cake - Coquito
Delicious butter rum cake and smothered it in a creamy coquito mix, topping it off with a velvety mousse and dusted with cinnamon.
Flancocho - Chocolate
Creamy vanilla flan layered over rich chocolate cake
Guava Pastry
Guava + Cheese Pastry
Quesito Pastry
Kinder Bueno
Nutella Sticks
Panky
Tronky
Apple Sauce
The Lunch Break
Family Meal Deal
Sandwiches
The Menorca
ham, fried egg, cheddar, pressed brioche, dusted with powdered sugar
The Mallorca
Black Forest ham, fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, Foundersauce, brioche bun. Pressed and dusted with powdered sugar.
Lil' Cuban
Slow-roasted pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, stone ground mustard, dill pickle, sobao bread.
Pica Power
Fried cheese bricks, fried egg, bacon, guava maple sauce, on mallorca bread
Baja Bacon Cheddar
Sharp cheddar, avocado mash, bacon, egg, Texas toast
Garden Breakfast
fresh mozzarella, spinash, tomato, pesto spread, pickled onions, fried egg, pressed sourdough
The Carolinian
Fried chicken, maple aioli, bacon, fried egg, brioche bun
Steak & Egg'wich
Avocado Toasts
Delight Avocado Toast
texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocado, over-easy egg, roasted red peppers
Rocky Mountain Avocado Toast
texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, over-easy egg, roasted corn salsa, goat cheese
Machete Avocado Toast
texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, pernil, bacon, over-easy egg, roasted red peppers, hot sauce
French Toasts
Platters
Breakfast of Champions
Eggs (scrambled of fried), choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), sobao bread toast, potato tots
The Conquistador
eggs (scrambed or fried), choice if meat (ham, turkey, bacon), maduros, pressed sobao toast
Maduros Benedict-ish
toasted sobao bread, maduros, ham, over-easy eggs, hollandaise, paprika sprinkle, parsley
18-Wheeler Eggs Platter
choice of meat (steak tips w/chimichurri, crispy pork belly w/guava-maple sauce, or 2 fried pork chops), topped with two eggs any style, potato tots, sobao toast
Crafted Omelettes
Keep It Classic
eggs, choice of cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella), peppers, onions, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), tomatoes, spinash
Sol y Luna
eggs, fresh mozarella, maduros, tomatoes, spinash, roasted red peppers
The Welterweight Champion
eggs, bacon, ham, turkey, roast beef, roast pork, mozarella, cheddar
Just for Kids
Breakfast Sides
Specials
Soft Drinks
Fountain Drink (20oz)
Arizona Iced Tea
BAI Juice (18oz)
Bottled Water (16.9oz)
Bottled/Canned Soda
Cheerwine (12oz)
Jarritos (12.5oz)
MX, Coca-Cola (16.9oz)
PR, Coco Rico (12oz)
PR, Malta INDIA (12oz)
PR, OK Kola (12oz)
PR, Old Colony (12oz)
Loty Juices
Tropicana Juice - Apple
Tropicana Juice - Orange
Yoo-Hoo
Water Cup
Coffee Bar
Empanadas787
Order More and Save!
Empanadas787 - 5 Count Box
If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)
Empanadas787 - 10 Count Box
If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)
Empanadas787 - 20 Count Box
If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Puerto Rican food with Southern charm.
10630 Durant Rd, #104, Raleigh, NC 27614