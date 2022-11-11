Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pressed by Spanglish North Raleigh

960 Reviews

$$

10630 Durant Rd

#104

Raleigh, NC 27614

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Empanadas
Spanglish Cuban
Two Empanadas

Pick2

Pick your choice of two items: empanada, 1/2 sandwich, 1/2 salad or small soup. NOTE: WE WILL ADD AN ADDITIONAL $1.49 CHARGE WHEN CHOOSING 2 SANDWICHES

Pick2

$11.99

Sandwiches

All sandwiches include chips (Excluded from Pick2 Selections)

Spanglish Cuban

$10.99

Slow roasted pork (pernil), Black Forest ham, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed buttered sobao bread

Chicken Chimi Panini

$11.49

Marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, basil mayo, pressed agua bread

Ropa Vieja Grilled Cheese

$11.49

ropa vieja (cuban-style shredded beef), cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, grilled country white

Pressed Caprese

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, herb roasted cherry tomatoes, pesto spread, baby spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, garlic aioli, pressed whole wheat

Turkey BLT Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, salad greens, tomato, chipotle aioli, griddled sourdough

Club'wich

Club'wich

$12.19

*choose one meat (RB, TK, Chicken), mixed greens, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli, crispy onions, whole wheat or grilled flour tortilla

Fried Chicken

$12.99

Jalapeño-pickle slaw, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, hot sauce, crispy onions, brioche bun

La Revolución - Jackfruit Cuban

$12.99

jack-nil (jackfruit pernil), vegan ham, vegan cheese, crunchy pickle,  ground mustard, pressed sobao bread

Tripleta

$12.99

Chopped pernil, ham and roast beef with lettuce, tomato, tomato aioli, potato strings

Signature Dishes & Bowls

Southern Gentleman

$11.99

white rice, pernil (slow roasted pork), sweet potato tots, purple slaw, bbq sauce  

Old Havana

$12.99

steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado

Dirty Dancing - Castle

$12.99

white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado

Dirty Dancing - Baby (Formerly Don Jacinto)

$13.99

white rice, black beans, jack-nil (jackfruit prepared like pulled pork), maduros, avocado

La Fonda - Metro (Formerly Chuleta Frita)

$14.99

Two seasoned fried pork chops, served with choice of sides

La Fonda - Isla (Formerly Carne Frita)

$14.99

Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides

RDU to San Juan

$14.99

white rice, pink beans, pork belly confit, maduros, fresh sliced avocado, guava maple sauce

Ahí Está

$16.49

white rice, black beans, seared ahi tuna, mango salsa, chipotle ranch, avocado

Buenos Aires

$17.49

white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$17.99

a whole avocado, choice of meat (ropa vieja, pernil, chicken chimi), white rice, pink beans, tostones

El Coqui - Campo

$19.49

mofongo (plantain bowl), pernil, maduros, fresh sliced avocado

El Coqui - Marino (El Capitan)

$22.49

mofongo (plantain bowl), shrimp in a Puerto Rican creole sauce, avocado

Empanadas

Your choice of beef & maduros, abuela's chicken, buffalo chicken, pork-u-pineapple, pinky and the bean (vegan) or smore's empanada. Mix and match!

One Empanada

$3.99

Two Empanadas

$7.49

Three Empanadas

$10.99

Empanada Platter

$11.49

Your choice of two empanada flavors, paired with rice and beans, and a side salad!

Crafted Salads

Country Cobb Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Pear Salad

$11.99

Field greens, spice roasted pears, Dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

La Diáspora

$12.49

salad mix, fried cheese, cherry tomatoes, maduros, savory plantain croutons,  mk sauce

El Robusto

$12.99

jack-nil, maduros, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, country fried chicken, roasted corn salsa, avocado, tri-color tortillas, queso fresco, buttermilk chipotle ranch

Fountain of Youth

$12.99

salad mix, chicken chimichurri, maduros, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado, red wine vinagrette

Shareables & Sides

Housemade Fries

$3.79

w/sea salt & pepper

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.69

w/sugar & cinnamon

Yucas Bravas

$4.99

w/brava seasoning

Tostones

$4.99

w/adobo seasoning

Maduros

$4.99

w/queso fresco

Queso Frito

$5.99

w/guava maple sauce

Crispy Pork Belly

$7.99

w/guava maple sauce

Mofongo

$7.99

fried savory plantains, smashed in chicken broth with garlic

Bagged Chips

$1.99

Steamed White Rice

$2.99

Steamed White Rice w/Pink Beans

$4.19

Steamed White Rice w/Black Beans

$4.19

Potato Tots

$3.49
Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread

Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread

$2.99

House-made honey cornbread with jalapeños and applewood smoked bacon baked right in

Make it a Combo

$4.49

Make any meal a combo! Includes Fries or Chips + a Fountain Drink

Soups

Cuban Black Bean Soup

$5.49

stewed cuban-style black beans in a tangy sofrito reduction

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.49

chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast

Special (If Available)

$5.49

Kid's Menu

Hammy

$6.99

buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar and black forest ham

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

panko-breaded chicken breast tenders

Cheesy Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

grilled tortilla with cheddar and swiss cheeses

Empanada Kid's Meal

$6.99

One Empanada, Choice of Kid's Size Side

Kid's Rice Bowl

$6.99

bowl of white rice topped with pink beans and grilled chicken

Specials

The Ketolicious Bowl

$14.99

Delicious thin-sliced crispy pork belly, queso frito, guacamole and fresh avocado slices. A Keto dream!

Mar y Tierra

$21.99

steak tips w/chimichurri, 6 garlic butter jumbo shrimp. served w/rice & pink beans, side salad, and choice of side

Can-Can Pork Chop

Can-Can Pork Chop

$24.99

The Can-Can Pork Chop is a thick cut pork loin chop, with the rib and pork belly attached, made famous in the Southwestern part of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷at Restaurant La Guardarraya (@laguardarraya). Topping this beautiful cut of meat off is the attached skin, which is a crunchy treat when prepared with love (the only way we know how).

La Fonda - Isla (Formerly Carne Frita)

$14.99

Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides

La Fonda - Metro (Formerly Chuleta Frita)

$14.99

Two seasoned fried pork chops, served with choice of sides

Plantain Canoe (Canoa De Platano)

$11.99

whole sweet plantain topped w/ropa vieja and melted cheese served w/rice, pink beans, and sliced avocado

Ensalada de Pulpo (Octopus Salad)

$18.99

Steamed Octopus "escabeche"-style, with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with choice of side

Cuajo Guisado (Stewed Hog Maw)

$11.99

Sweets & Desserts

House Baked Cookies

$1.69+

Flan - Vanilla

$3.99

Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate

$3.99

Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse

Tres Leches Cake - Coquito

$3.99

Delicious butter rum cake and smothered it in a creamy coquito mix, topping it off with a velvety mousse and dusted with cinnamon.

Flancocho - Chocolate

Flancocho - Chocolate

$4.99

Creamy vanilla flan layered over rich chocolate cake

Guava Pastry

$2.49

Guava + Cheese Pastry

$3.29

Quesito Pastry

$2.29

Kinder Bueno

$2.00Out of stock

Nutella Sticks

$2.29Out of stock

Panky

$1.50Out of stock

Tronky

$1.00Out of stock

Apple Sauce

$1.59

The Lunch Break

Follow us on instagram so see our weekly specials! https://www.instagram.com/eatspanglish/ Note: if you select an item from outside the day you ordered it (i.e. ordering a Monday special on a Wednesday), a $3 upcharge will be assessed to the item being ordered

MONDAY - Empanada Lunchbox

$8.99

TUESDAY - El Yukiyú

$8.99

WEDNESDAY - Caribbean Warrior Sandwich

$8.99

FRIDAY - Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$37.99

Includes a choice of protein, choice of side and rice & pink beans. Serves 4-5.

Sauces

Sauce Selections

Housemade Hot Sauces

Salad Dressings

Sandwiches

The Menorca

$5.99

ham, fried egg, cheddar, pressed brioche, dusted with powdered sugar

The Mallorca

$7.39

Black Forest ham, fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, Foundersauce, brioche bun. Pressed and dusted with powdered sugar.

Lil' Cuban

$7.89

Slow-roasted pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, stone ground mustard, dill pickle, sobao bread.

Pica Power

$8.59

Fried cheese bricks, fried egg, bacon, guava maple sauce, on mallorca bread

Baja Bacon Cheddar

$8.59

Sharp cheddar, avocado mash, bacon, egg, Texas toast

Garden Breakfast

$8.79

fresh mozzarella, spinash, tomato, pesto spread, pickled onions, fried egg, pressed sourdough

The Carolinian

$8.99

Fried chicken, maple aioli, bacon, fried egg, brioche bun

Steak & Egg'wich

$9.29

Avocado Toasts

Delight Avocado Toast

$8.99

texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocado, over-easy egg, roasted red peppers

Rocky Mountain Avocado Toast

$9.69

texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, over-easy egg, roasted corn salsa, goat cheese

Machete Avocado Toast

$10.99

texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, pernil, bacon, over-easy egg, roasted red peppers, hot sauce

French Toasts

Island Bakery French Toast

$9.29

sobao bread, honey crema drizzle, guava maple sauce, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)

Roasted Pear French Toast

$9.99

sobao bread, maple syrup, dried cranberries, roasted pears, candied walnuts, honey crema drizzle, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)

Platters

Breakfast of Champions

$9.39

Eggs (scrambled of fried), choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), sobao bread toast, potato tots

The Conquistador

$9.99

eggs (scrambed or fried), choice if meat (ham, turkey, bacon), maduros, pressed sobao toast

Maduros Benedict-ish

$12.99

toasted sobao bread, maduros, ham, over-easy eggs, hollandaise, paprika sprinkle, parsley

18-Wheeler Eggs Platter

$13.99

choice of meat (steak tips w/chimichurri, crispy pork belly w/guava-maple sauce, or 2 fried pork chops), topped with two eggs any style, potato tots, sobao toast

Crafted Omelettes

Keep It Classic

$10.49

eggs, choice of cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella), peppers, onions, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), tomatoes, spinash

Sol y Luna

$10.99

eggs, fresh mozarella, maduros, tomatoes, spinash, roasted red peppers

The Welterweight Champion

$11.79

eggs, bacon, ham, turkey, roast beef, roast pork, mozarella, cheddar

Just for Kids

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Melted Cheddar Cheese on buttered Texas Toast

Cheesy Jr. Omellette

$5.99

egg, cheddar, mozzarella, buttered toast

Lil' Champion

$6.99

scrambled eggs, bacon, buttered toast

Lil' Sailor

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Buttered Toast

$1.99

Eggs Any Style

$1.59+

Sliced of Ham (Grilled)

$2.79+

Strips of Bacon

$2.79+

Queso Frito

$5.99

w/guava maple sauce

Maduros

$4.99

w/queso fresco

Add Potato Tots & Coffee

$4.29

Specials

Caprese Avocado Toast

$9.49

Toasted sourdough bread, avocado mash, fresh avocado slices, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, hard-boiled egg, balsamic reduction

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink (20oz)

$2.29

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.49

BAI Juice (18oz)

$2.99

Bottled Water (16.9oz)

$1.89

Bottled/Canned Soda

$1.89

Cheerwine (12oz)

$1.89

Jarritos (12.5oz)

$2.99

MX, Coca-Cola (16.9oz)

$2.99

PR, Coco Rico (12oz)

$2.99

PR, Malta INDIA (12oz)

$2.99

PR, OK Kola (12oz)

$2.99

PR, Old Colony (12oz)

$2.99

Loty Juices

$2.99

Tropicana Juice - Apple

$1.49

Tropicana Juice - Orange

$1.49Out of stock

Yoo-Hoo

$1.89

Water Cup

$0.10

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$1.50

Espresso

$2.50

Cortado

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

LoLo GIFTS

Spanglish Cuban

Slow roasted pork (pernil), Black Forest ham, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed buttered sobao bread

Two Empanadas

BREAD

Pan Sobao (2pk)

$2.49

Mallorca Bread (4pk)

$3.29

Face Mask

$2.19

Pasteles

$35.00Out of stock

One dozen pasteles.

$2.50 Empanadas

One Empanada

$2.50

Two Empanadas

$5.00

Three Empanadas

$7.50

Empanadas787

Empanadas787 - Signature

$4.00

Empanadas787 - Chef's Creations

$4.00

Empanadas787 - Sweet Treats

$4.00

Empanadas787 - Platter

$11.49

Order More and Save!

Empanadas787 - 5 Count Box

$19.00

If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)

Empanadas787 - 10 Count Box

$36.00

If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)

Empanadas787 - 20 Count Box

$68.00

If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Puerto Rican food with Southern charm.

Website

Location

10630 Durant Rd, #104, Raleigh, NC 27614

Directions

Banner pic
Pressed by Spanglish image

