Pressed Drive Thru Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving breakfast and lunch. Coffee, espresso, cold brew, tea, breakfast sliders, paninis, salads
Location
1101 W Main Cross St, Findlay, OH 45840
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bourbon Affair - 121 B E Crawford St
No Reviews
121 B E Crawford St Findlay, OH 45840
View restaurant