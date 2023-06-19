Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pressed Drive Thru Cafe

1101 W Main Cross St

Findlay, OH 45840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Breakfast

2 - Bacon, egg, & cheese sliders

$4.50

Bacon, egg, & cheese on a hawaiian roll, with butter glaze and toasted.

2- Sausage, egg, & cheese sliders

$4.50

Sausage, egg, & cheese on a hawaiian roll, with butter glaze and toasted.

Sausage, egg, & cheese panini

Sausage, egg, & cheese panini

$6.00

Sausage, egg, & cheese on sourdough bread

Bacon, egg, & cheese panini

Bacon, egg, & cheese panini

$6.00

Bacon, egg, & cheese on sourdough bread

Everything burrito

Everything burrito

$8.00

Hashbrown, egg, gouda cheese, bacon, sausage, peppers & onions on your choice of a wheat or spinach wrap.

Paninis

Chicken bacon ranch

Chicken bacon ranch

$9.00

Seasoned chicken strips, bacon, colby jack cheese, ranch dressing, on fresh sourdough bread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.75

Shaved ribeye steak, peppers & onions, provolone cheese, mayo, on fresh sourdough bread

Turkey, bacon

Turkey, bacon

$8.50

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, honey mustard sauce, on fresh sourdough bread

3 cheese grilled cheese

3 cheese grilled cheese

$6.00

Mixture of smoked gouda, colby jack, and american cheese, on fresh sourdough bread

Italian

Italian

$8.50

Pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, on fresh sourdough bread

Ham, apple, & gouda

Ham, apple, & gouda

$8.00

Smoked ham, gouda cheese, apple, on fresh sourdough bread

Chicken pesto

Chicken pesto

$8.50

Seasoned chicken strips, roasted peppers & onions, provolone cheese, pesto sauce, on fresh sourdough bread

Salads

Apple walnut salad

Apple walnut salad

$8.00

Spring mix, chopped apples and walnuts, feta cheese, poppy seed dressing

Kale salad

Kale salad

$8.00

Cranberries, blueberries, cherries, pecans, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette dressing

Side items

Belgian sugar waffle

Belgian sugar waffle

$3.00
Pup cup

Pup cup

$1.00
Bagel & cream cheese spread

Bagel & cream cheese spread

$3.00

Chips

$0.90
Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Options vary including chocolate chip and double chocolate chip

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Delicious fudge brownie, baked fresh. Get it loaded!

Large Muffin

Large Muffin

$3.50

Baked fresh. Options vary including blueberry, apple cinnamon, and lemon poppy seed.

Hashbrown

Hashbrown

$1.25

Drinks

Drip coffee

Hot coffee

$2.70+

Medium roast with a smooth, full bodied flavor

Iced coffee

$2.70+

Medium roast with a smooth, full bodied flavor, poured over ice.

Espresso

Pressed signature latte

$4.15+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, toasted marshmallow, salted caramel, froth on top

Iced Pressed Signature Latte

$4.25+

Espresso, whole milk, chocolate, toasted marshmallow, salted caramel, poured over ice

Hot latte

$4.15+

Espresso, steamed milk, flavoring and a dollop of froth on top

Iced latte

$4.25+

Espresso, whole milk, flavoring, poured over ice

Caramel macchiato

$4.65+

Layered drink with vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and caramel drizzle

Iced Caramel macchiato

$4.85+

Layered drink with vanilla, espresso, whole milk and caramel drizzle, poured over ice

Cappuccino

$4.55+

Espresso, steamed milk and froth

Iced Cappuccino

$4.65+

Espresso and whole milk poured over ice.

Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream

Iced Mocha

$4.55+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, whole milk, poured over ice with whipped cream on top

Cold brew

$3.75+

All natural cold brewed toddy

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and water

Red Eye

$5.20+

Espresso and coffee

Chai tea latte

$4.55+

Steamed milk with black spiced tea

Iced Chai tea latte

$4.65+

Whole milk with black spiced tea poured over ice

Hot tea

Green tea

$2.75+

Black tea

$2.75+

Chai tea

$2.75+

Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate

$2.50+

Kids

Kids milk

$1.50

12oz kids steamer

$3.50

Pop

Coke

$2.25

Diet coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Lemonaide

$2.25

Dasani water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving breakfast and lunch. Coffee, espresso, cold brew, tea, breakfast sliders, paninis, salads

Location

1101 W Main Cross St, Findlay, OH 45840

Directions

