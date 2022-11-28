  • Home
  • /
  • Ogden
  • /
  • Press Together - 195 25th Street #3
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Press Together 195 25th Street #3

review star

No reviews yet

195 25th Street #3

Ogden, UT 84401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Restaurant info

Our juice bar's purpose is to bring the community together. We do that by serving cold pressed, raw and organic juices. We also serve organic smoothies, fruit/oatmeal bowls and fresh fruit.

Location

195 25th Street #3, Ogden, UT 84401

Directions

Gallery
Press Together image
Press Together image
Press Together image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky Slice Pizza - Ogden
orange starNo Reviews
207 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Table Twenty Five - 195 25th St Suite 4
orange starNo Reviews
195 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Tona Sushi Bar and Grill - 210 25th Street
orange starNo Reviews
210 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
WB's Eatery
orange star4.2 • 164
455 25th street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Harp And Hound
orange starNo Reviews
2550 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Pig & a Jelly Jar - Ogden
orange starNo Reviews
227 E 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ogden

Jamba - 000270 - Riverdale
orange star4.6 • 1,549
1155 West Riverdale Rd Ogden, UT 84405
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie Cafe - Ogden UT
orange star4.6 • 1,225
1970 N Washington Blvd North Ogden, UT 84414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103506 - Ogden
orange star4.5 • 366
4396 Harrison Blvd Ogden, UT 84403
View restaurantnext
Yu's Maple Garden Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 192
2501 Wall Ave Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
WB's Eatery
orange star4.2 • 164
455 25th street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Ogden
orange star5.0 • 88
2214 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ogden
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston