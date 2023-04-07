Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pressed Juice Bar

19550 Grand River Avenue

Detroit, MI 48223

Juices

Apple Lemon Ginger, Beet It Raw, Black Lemon Majik, Carrot Bomb, Dragon fruit Lemonade, Good Green, Sweet Green, Thin Mint

Juice Choices

Apple Lemon Ginger, Beet It Raw, Black Lemon Majik, Carrot Bomb, Detox Water, Dragon fruit Lemonade, Good Green, Pineapple Water, Sweet Green, Thin Mint

Waters

Water Choices

Detox Water, Pineapple Water

Flushes

Colon Flush

$30.00

Apple, Magnesium, Psyllium Husk

Mini Colon Flush

$20.00

Apple, Magnesium, Psyllium Husk

Wellness Shots

Fat Burner

$5.00

Ginger, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper, Organic Raw Honey

Ginger Berry Shot

$5.00

Ginger, Lemon, Elderberry

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Ginger, Lemon

Hot Shot

$5.00

Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Cracked Black Pepprt

Pick 4

Pick 4 Juice Selections

$27.99

Pick any 4 of our refreshing 12oz bottled drinks.

Resets

1 Day Short Stay

$45.99

24Hr Reset

$59.99

5 Juices, Colon Flush

48Hr Reset

$74.99

10 Juices, Mini Colon Flush

72Hr Reset

$105.99

12 Juices, Mini Flush, 3 Wellness Shots

Smoothies

Peachy Keen

$8.49

Peaches, Pineapple, Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.49

Strawberry, Banana

Three Thirteen

$8.49

Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Kale, Spinach

Cinnamon Apple Pie

$8.49

Apples, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Cinnamon, Spinach

Very Berry

$8.49

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Jai Ginger Green

$8.49

Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Kale, Ginger, Spinach

Baby Blue

$8.49

Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Blue Spirulina.

Rob Delight

$8.49

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey, Peanut Butter, Agave

Smoothie Bowls

Golden Oats

$10.99

Protein Oats, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk, Caramel Drizzle Garnish with chia seeds/nuts/fruit or granola

Motor City Bowl

$10.99

Choose Base of Almond Milk or Coconut Water, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey, Garnish with chia seeds/nuts/fruit or granola

The Smurf

$10.99

Choose Base of Almond Milk or Coconut Water, Pineapple, Blueberry, Banana & Spinach, Garnish with chia seeds/nuts/fruit or granola

Salads

JWJ AVO Salad

$8.50

Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Onions, Cucumber, Mixed Peppers

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons

Pressed House Salad

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots

Sammies

Avocado Toast

$4.50

Avocado, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Multigrain Bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Panini

$11.00

Chicken, Avocado, Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce,

Hummy Yummy Toast

$4.50

Hummus, Cucumber, Lemon Juice on Multigrain Bread

Nut Butter Toast

$4.50

Your Choice of Peanut Butter or Almond Butter, Banana, Caramel Drizzle on Multigrain Bread

Veggie Caprese Panini

$8.00

Spinach, Avocado, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Balsamic Vinegar, Ciabatta Bread

Seamoss

Sea moss is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which are known to reduce inflammation. May support thyroid health. May support gut health. May support immunity. May improve blood sugar control.

Mango

$25.00

8oz Jar

Strawberry & Elderberry

$25.00

8oz Jar

Organic Green Juice Powder

With the Organic Green Juice Powder you will be enjoying a completely organic superfood green drink in a powder form which can be added to water, smoothies, teas or sprinkled over roasted vegetables, mixed into homemade salad dressing and even added to soups.

Organic Green Juice Powder

$54.99

The Organic Green Juice Powder is a completely organic superfood green drink in form of a powder. The Organic Green Juice Powder can be added to water, tea, smoothies, it can be sprinkled over roasted vegetables, mixed into homemade salad dressing, stirred into vegetable dip and even mixed into soups.

Our 100% fresh juice provides all of your essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Providing benefits so your body can direct its energy into doing what it naturally wants to do.

