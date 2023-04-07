Pressed Juice Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Our 100% fresh juice provides all of your essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Providing benefits so your body can direct its energy into doing what it naturally wants to do.
Location
19550 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI 48223
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vegas Subs & Grill - 19850 Fenkell Ave Detroit, MI 48223
No Reviews
19850 fenkell avenue Detroit, MI 48223
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Detroit
Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurant