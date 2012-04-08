Pressed Meal Prep

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Apple Carrot Muffins


Meals

$150.00

A Menu featuring plant based recipes that never skip on flavor. All orders are delivered Wednesday between the hours of 6 am - 11 am. Exact delivery time cannot be chosen.

Snacks

$12.00+

Moist mini muffins are full of carrots, apples, and warm spices. They are vegan and guilt-free snacks unless you eat them all.

$7.00+

Moist mini muffins are full of carrots, apples, and warm spices. They are guilt-free snacks unless you eat them all.

Drinks

Limeade

$6.00+Out of stock

A refreshing juice perfect for a hot day or to compliment a meal.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready. Making healthy eating easier & taste good!

Website

Location

470 Ansin Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Directions

