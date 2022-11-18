Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Pressroom

694 Reviews

$$

100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100

Bentonville, AR 72712

Popular Items

Farro Salad
Side Fries
Latte

Shareables

Lemon & Thyme Compund Butter

House Bread

$5.00

Chili Lime Fries

$8.00

Guajillo, Arbol, Garlic, Lime Cream

Chickpea Mushroom Balls

$9.00

Harissa, Mint, Feta

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Humbolt Fog Cheese, Smoked Goat Cheese, Mixed Olives, Honey, Apple Butter, House Made Crackers

Smoked Sockeye Salmon Dip

$15.00

Lemon, Capers, Dill, Pickled Shallot, & Crispy Bread

Crispy Sweet Potatoes

$9.00

Orange & Onion Marmalade

Vegetables

Local Salad Greens & Vinaigrette

$5.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Raisins, Olives, Pepitas, Mint

Delicata Squash

$9.00

Granny smith apples, warm spices, pecans, and cranberries

Side Bacon

$2.00

Egg

$1.50

Kids Dinner

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Meat Sauce

$12.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Burger Wth Fries

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Salads

Farro Salad

$16.00

Apples, Farro, Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Pepitas, Butternut Squash, Feta, Rosemary Vinaigrette Add chicken (fried or blackened) + 7

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Croutons, Fried Capers, Parmeasan Add Fried or Blackened Chicken +5

Seasonal Specials

Confit Leg Quarter, Spiced Carrot Puree, Peas, Herb Salad 26

Beef Special

$48.00

Ten Ounce Simons Farm Beef New York Strip, Smoked Acorn Squash Puree, Roasted Broccoli with Bleu Cheese, Demi Glaze, & Sauteed Oyster Mushrooms

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried or Blackened on a Hawaiian Bun, Wickles Pickles, Slaw, Aioli

Roasted Salmon

$29.00

Roasted Salmon, Beet & Coconut Puree, Carrot, Almond, Fennel, & Ginger Vinaigrette 29

Moroccan Beef Skewers

$25.00

Flatbread, Onion, Green Harissa, Chickpeas 25

Vegan Chickpea & Quinoa Cake

$22.00

Vegan & Chickpea Quinoa Cake, Smoked Acorn Squash Puree, Marinated Red Onion, Autumn Vegetables, Green Harissa

Pressroom Pub Burger

$18.00

Local Beef Burger, House Bacon, Whole Grain Honey Mustard, Swiss/Havarti Cheese, Arugula, Pickles Shallots, Fries

Roasted Half Chicken

$30.00Out of stock

Roasted Half Chicken, Pan Seared Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts with Bacon Vinaigrette, Apple Butter

Bansley Pork Special

$29.00

Bansley's Berkshire Pork Milanese, Romesco, Herbed Polenta, Marinated Spaghetti Squash, Basil 29

Sodas

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ginger beer

$2.00

Mocktails

Lav You So Much

$7.00

Salt Bee

$7.00

Marmatif

$7.00

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot (2oz)

Americano

$3.50

Espresso poured over hot water

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso topped with just enough steamed milk (4oz)

Cortado

$4.00

Half espresso, half steamed milk (4oz)

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso with a good bit of steamed milk (6oz)

Latte

Steamed milk with a double shot of espresso

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.50

Milk with a double shot of espresso over ice

Flat White

$4.00

Non Espresso Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Savoy Tea

Savoy Hot Tea

Savoy tea steeped to perfection for the best cup of tea

London Fog

$3.50

Matcha Latte

Savoy matcha with steamed milk

Chai Latte

Bake Shop

Big Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Big Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ice Cream, Rotating Flavors

$4.00

Rotating Flavors

Flourless Chocolate Cake, Caramel & Ice Cream

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake, Caramel & Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Fudge Brownie

$9.00

Brown Butter Caramel, Coffee Ice Cream, Milk Crumble

Sweet Potato Pie

$9.00

Butterscotch Sauce, Whipped Cream, & Graham Cracker Cookie Crumble

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry, Oatmeal Cookie with Pepitas

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Happy to be serving the community! "silverware available upon request"

Website

Location

100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

