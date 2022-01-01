Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pressroom

review star

No reviews yet

26 West King Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

N/A Bevs

Water

Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sparkling

$6.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Lemonaid

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Small Plates

Beet & Burrata

$15.00

Butcher Board

$25.00

chef's selection of cured meats and cheeses, house bread, house jam, pickles

Crab & Shrimp Avocado

$18.00

chesapeake bay aioli, lemon, house crackers

Gravy Fries

$11.00

duck fat fries, chorizo gravy

Pork Belly

$17.00

carrot crema, bourbon glaze, pea shoots, pickled carrots & radish.

Zucchini Fries

$11.00

lemon, pickles, jam, garlic aioli

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$22.00

$1.00 Oyster

$1.00

Family Meal

$10.00

Soups

Seafood Chowder

$14.00

gruyere, parmesan, house croutons

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Cup Seafood

$8.00

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

olive oil cake, whipped ricotta, peach syrup, grilled peach, dried lemon zest

Milk & Cookies

$8.00

warm house made cookies, pot de creme

Crema Catalana

$12.00

rosemary lavendar honey crema, lightly bruleed

Chef's Dessert

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

local lettuce blend, radish, heirloom tomato, house croutons, lemon mint vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$13.00

chopped kale, fried capers, parmesan, house croutons, house caesar dressing

Salmon Salad

$24.00

five spice quinoa, cucumber, tomato, charred corn, arugula, grilled pineapple, fresh herb vinaigrette

Wedge Steak

$20.00

local bleu, cherry tomato, chives, local lettuce, bleu dressing

Flatbreads

The New Standard

$14.00

garlic, roma tomato, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, basil

The Fun-Guy

$15.00

local mushroom blend, parmesan, caramelized onions, arugula, olive oil

The Big Cheese

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, parmesan, whipped ricotta, gruyere, garlic oil, parsley

The Bounty Hunter

$16.00

charred figs, sweet onion jam, house lardons, whipped ricotta, honey, crispy kale

$10. Flatbread

$10.00

Handhelds

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

lavendar honeycrisp apple jam, brie, wilted arugula, sourdough, side of tomato bisque

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried thighs, pickles, spicy mayo, potato roll

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

balsamic caramelized onions, local bleu, local mushroom blend, garlic aioli, ciabatta

The Burger

$18.00

tomato, crispy onion, sharp cheddar, herb aioli, potato roll

Smash Burger

$10.00

Entrees

Cowboy Porkchop

$38.00

Grilled red bliss potatoes, braised greens, house jus

Steak Frites

$38.00

fresh herb compound butter, parmesan fries

Chicken Breast

$27.00

carrot crema, smoked gruyere grits, spicy succotash, house jus

Salmon Entree

$32.00

chilled orzo salad, grilled asparagus, lemon brown butter

Meatloaf

$30.00

house ground beef and pork, roasted local root vegetables, whipped potatoes, chorizo gravy

Cauliflower Steak

$25.00

roasted seasonal squash, beet risotto, carrot top pesto

Veggie Lasagna

$26.00Out of stock

zucchini, squash, eggplant, ricotta, parmesan, romesco sauce, crusty bread

Pasta

Mushroom Bucatini

$23.00Out of stock

local mushroom blend, lardons, parmesan, cream

Burrata Orecchiette

$24.00Out of stock

tomato, garlic, basil

Seafood Linguine

$30.00Out of stock

fish, shrimp, lump crab, tomato saffron fennel, crispy bread

Baked Lobster Gemelli

$34.00Out of stock

butter poached lobster, cheddar, gruyere, parmesan

Kids Menu

Kid's Shrimp

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Petite Steak Frites

$15.00

Kid's Butter Pasta

$10.00

Chicken Bites

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in the historic Steinman Hardware Building, The Pressroom has all of the charm and excitement for a perfect dining experience. The dining room, designed with a newspaper motif, maintains the beauty of the building dating to the mid 1700’s. As you enter, the warm feeling of mahogany surrounds you as you are guided to a cozy booth or a table by the window. During the summer months, our guests may enjoy dinner in Steinman Park. The menu is seasonal and includes daily specials. It features great burgers with crispy fries or housemate chips, entree salads, fresh seafood, beef and pork entrees as well as fresh pasta selections. Don’t miss the specialty flatbreads, freshly baked in our classic brick oven. The signature desserts will end your meal on a sweet note. The bar is perfect for casual dining. We offer frosty draft beers, wines by the glass and a complete selection of cocktails.

Location

26 West King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

