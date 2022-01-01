Restaurant info

Located in the historic Steinman Hardware Building, The Pressroom has all of the charm and excitement for a perfect dining experience. The dining room, designed with a newspaper motif, maintains the beauty of the building dating to the mid 1700’s. As you enter, the warm feeling of mahogany surrounds you as you are guided to a cozy booth or a table by the window. During the summer months, our guests may enjoy dinner in Steinman Park. The menu is seasonal and includes daily specials. It features great burgers with crispy fries or housemate chips, entree salads, fresh seafood, beef and pork entrees as well as fresh pasta selections. Don’t miss the specialty flatbreads, freshly baked in our classic brick oven. The signature desserts will end your meal on a sweet note. The bar is perfect for casual dining. We offer frosty draft beers, wines by the glass and a complete selection of cocktails.

