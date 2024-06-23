Restaurant info

As seen on ABC's Shark Tank! Press Waffle Co. specializes in fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles, ice cream, and amazing milkshakes. With a variety of sweet options to satisfy any sweet tooth and savory options for those looking for something different, anyone can find the perfect meal for them. Located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood near the Southside Beltline trail, Halidom Eatery features 11 restaurant stalls from local food purveyors and chefs, and a full-service bar.