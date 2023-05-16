  • Home
Presto Fast Italian - South York

No reviews yet

2058 South Queen Street

York, PA 17403

Pasta

Family Bucket

$29.49

A family style build your own pasta meal that comes in a big bucket!

Sides

Bucket O MeatBalls

$28.00

A family style bucket full of your favorite- Meatballs topped with your favorite sauce and parmesan!!

Caesar Salad

$4.00

A Caesar side salad with dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan

Cup O MeatBalls

$7.00

Meatballs topped with our housemade marinara and shredded parmesan

Cannoli Chips

$5.00

Delicious cannoli chips served with sweet cannoli cream dip.

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Mama's own recipe pasta salad made with our fresh pasta

Side of Sauce

$2.00

Need it extra saucy?

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Toasted Italian bread with garlic and olive oil

Beverages

San Pellegrino Original

$3.00

Italian Sparkling Mineral Water

San Pellegrino Aranciata (Orange)

$3.00

Italian Sparkling Orange Juice

San Pellegrino Limonata (Lemon)

$3.00

Italian Sparkling Lemonade

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Hydration

Coke

$2.00

Can

Diet Coke

$2.00

Can

Sprite

$2.00

Can

Retail

Pint of Marinara

$8.00

Take home our housemade sauces and pasta to build your own culinary masterpiece!

Pint of Alfredo

$8.00

Take home our housemade sauces and pasta to build your own culinary masterpiece!

1lb fresh Pasta

$8.00

Take home our housemade sauces and pasta to build your own culinary masterpiece!

Pint of Bolognase

$12.00

Take home our housemade sauces and pasta to build your own culinary masterpiece!

Gift Card

Gift Card

Give the Gift of Great Noods!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh pasta fast! It's a choose your own culinary adventure style menu featuring our fresh pasta, veggies, proteins, and sauces. Choose from individual portions or family style meals served in buckets! The PASTA-BILITIES are endless!

2058 South Queen Street, York, PA 17403

