Salad
Sandwiches

Preston Eatery

5 Reviews

1093 Bethel Road

Columbus, OH 43220

Food

Salads

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, home made focaccia croutons, freshly grated parmesan, cracked black pepper, creamy Caesar dressing

Honey Mustard Chicken Cobb

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, spring mix, rotisserie chicken, candied bacon, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese, tomato, cucumber, honey mustard vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, green onion, parsley, tomato, cucumber, radish, zaatar pita chips, lemon mint vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Salad

$15.00

Submarine Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Berry

$14.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.00

No Chicken Harvest

$10.00

Add Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Topping\Dressing

$0.50

Do Not Make

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Cranberry apple chicken salad, lettuce

Italian Sub

$9.00

Chicken Pesto

$9.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.00

Ham & Swiss

$8.00

B.L.Turkey

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

GF Wrap

$1.00

GF Bread

$1.00

Roasted Veggie

$9.00

Sub Focaccia Bread

$2.00

Croissant

$1.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Drinks

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Soda

$2.00

Grab and Go

Meals

Single $6

$6.00

Single $7

$7.00

Single $8

$8.00

Single $9

$9.00

Single $10

$10.00

Single $11

$11.00

Single $12

$12.00

Single $13

$13.00

Single $14

$14.00

Italian Pot Roast

$26.00

Caribbean Pork Loin

$24.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Greek Shrimp Linguini

$26.00

Quinoa Zucchini Cakes

$20.00

Crustless Quiche

$14.00

Soups & Extras

Soup

$14.00

Large Chicken Salad

$13.00

Small Chicken Salad

$6.50

Large Hummus

$10.00

Small Hummus

$5.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.00

Chips

$1.50

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Antipasto Pasta Salad

$8.00

Vegetable Side Dish

$8.00

Reusable Bag

$4.00

Mini Croissants

$2.00

Desserts

Dessert of the Week

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Texas Sheet Cake

$6.00

Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Buckeye Bar

$5.00

Blueberry Bar

$5.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Key Lime Bar

$5.00

Muffin

$3.00
