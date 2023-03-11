Main picView gallery

Mi Cocina 201 - Preston Forest

11661 Preston Rd

138

Dallas, TX 75230

Beef Fajitas

$100.00

Feeds 4 - Includes 16 tortillas, grilled onions and poblano peppers, fried potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Chicken Fajitas

$80.00

Feeds 4 - Includes 16 tortillas, grilled onions and poblano peppers, fried potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

50/50 Fajitas

$100.00

Feeds 4 - Includes 16 tortillas, grilled onions and poblano peppers, fried potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Beef Tacos

$60.00

Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas or crispy taco shells, picadillo ground beef, rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Chicken Tacos

$60.00

Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas or crispy taco shells, spicy shredded chicken, rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

50/50 Tacos

$60.00

Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas or crispy taco shells, picadillo ground beef and spicy shredded chicken, rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Mico Tacos de Brisket

$65.00

Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas, slow roasted shredded brisket, grilled onions and poblano peppers, jack cheese, chile de arbol salsa, sliced avocado ensalada, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, arroz verde, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Enchiladas

$50.00

Feeds 4 - Choose Two Options: Cheese, Chicken, Spinach, or Beef Enchiladas, rice, beans, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Rico Salad Beef (MiCo Pack)

$66.00

Rico Salad Chicken (MiCo Pack)

$66.00

Mico Tacos Habana

$65.00

Feeds 4 – Incudes 12 tortillas, chile adobo spiced chicken breast, cilantro, onions, limes, pica pica salsa, sliced avocado ensalada, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, arroz verde, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Tacos Mi Tierra Beef

$100.00

“Street Style” – Feeds 4 – Includes 12 tortillas, fajita beef with serranos and onions, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Tacos Mi Tierra Chicken

$70.00

“Street Style” – Feeds 4 – Includes 12 tortillas, fajita chicken with serranos and onions, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

Tacos mi Tierra 50/50

$100.00

“Street Style” – Feeds 4 – Includes 12 tortillas, fajita beef and chicken with serranos and onions, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips

1 QT Dilemma

$36.00

* Food purchase required *

1 QT Frozen

$30.00

* Food purchase required *

1 QT House Rocks

$30.00

* Food purchase required *

1 QT Mambo

$30.00

* Food purchase required *

1 QT Mango Margarita

$30.00

* Food purchase required *

1 QT Skinny Frozen

$36.00

* Food purchase required *

1 QT Skinny Mambo

$36.00

* Food purchase required *

1 QT Skinny Rocks

$36.00

* Food purchase required *

1 QT Strawberry Margarita

$30.00

* Food purchase required *

Ranch Water 1 Bottle Kit

$30.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT Dilemma

$68.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT Frozen

$50.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT House Rocks

$50.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT Mambo

$55.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT Mango Margarita

$55.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT Skinny Frozen

$68.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT Skinny Mambo

$68.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT Skinny Rocks

$68.00

* Food purchase required *

2 QT Strawberry Margarita

$55.00

* Food purchase required *

Ranch Water 2 Bottle Kit

$55.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT Dilemma

$90.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT Frozen

$70.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT House Rocks

$70.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT Mambo

$80.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT Mango Margarita

$80.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT Skinny Frozen

$90.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT Skinny Mambo

$90.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT Skinny Rocks

$90.00

* Food purchase required *

3 QT Strawberry Margarita

$80.00

* Food purchase required *

Ranch Water 3 Bottle Kit

$80.00

* Food purchase required *

To Go Margaritas

Mambo Taxi

* Food Purchase required *

Skinny Mambo Taxi

* Food Purchase required *

Mi Cocina Margarita (Frozen)

* Food Purchase required *

Mi Cocina Margarita (Rocks)

* Food Purchase required *

Skinny Margarita (Frozen)

* Food Purchase required *

Skinny Margarita (Rocks)

* Food Purchase required *

Mango Margarita (Frozen)

* Food Purchase required *

Strawberry Margarita (Frozen)

* Food Purchase required *

Dilemma

* Food Purchase required *

Smash

$13.00

* Food Purchase Required *

Sangria House Made

$10.00

* Food Purchase Required *

Beers

Appetizers

Cocina Platter

$16.45

Flautitas, Quesadillas, Nachos, Guacamole y Queso

Chile Con Queso

Picadillo Beef or Brisket

Queso Blanco

Picadillo Beef or Brisket

Guacamole

"Mexicano"

Quesadillas

Flautas de Pollo

$12.95

Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Crispy-Fried in Corn Tortillas with Fresh Guacamole, Tomatoes y Crema Served with a side of Sunset Sauce

Shrimp Brochette App

$16.95

Four Bacon Wrapped Wild Gulf Shrimp with Jack Cheese, Jalapeno, Poblano Crema y Guacamole

Ceviche de Camarones

$15.95

Marinated Gulf Shrimp

Nachos

Bean & Cheese

Nachos Locos

Picadillo Beef, Beans, Aged Cheddar, Guacamole, Jalapeños y Crema

Nachos Al Carbon

Fajita Chicken, Beans, Aged Cheddar, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo Fajita Beef

Nachos Mi Tierra

Fajita Chicken, or Beef Serranos, Onions, Beans, Jack Cheese y Guacamole with Poblano Crema

Habana Nachos

Chile Adobo spiced Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo with Pica-Pica

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

Classic Tex-Mex Style

Chicken & Rice Soup

Bean Soup

Classic Bean Soup

Rico Salad

Choice of protein over romaine, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and bacon

Ricardo Salad

Choice of protein over romaine, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and bacon chopped and tossed “Estilo Ricardo”

Classic Taco Salad

Shredded Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef, Aged Cheddar, Romaine, Avocado and Tomato with choice of dressing

Fajitas

Fajitas

Served with Rice and Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas

Sunset Fajitas

Served with Rice and Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas

Lunch

# 1

$11.95

Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Beef, Chicken or Spinach

# 2

$10.95

One Cheese Taco, One Beef Taco, One Cheese Enchilada

# 3

$10.95

Two Cheese Enchiladas Rice and Beans

# 4

$10.95

One Beef Taco, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans

# 5

$10.95

One Cheese Enchilada, One Beef Taco, One Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada

# 8

$10.95

Three Chalupas: One Queso, One Bean, One Guacamole

# 9

$11.95

Two Sunset Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Cheese, Chicken, Spinach or Beef

# 10

$10.95

Two Pork Picoso Tamales Rice and Beans

# 12

$11.95

Half Order of Chicken Quesadillas con Sliced Avocado Ensalada or Cup of Soup

Tacos de Brisket (Lunch)

$14.45

Slow Roasted Shredded Brisket, Jack Cheese, Onions, Poblanos, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde

Tacos Habana (Lunch)

$11.95

Chicken Breast marinated in Chili Adobo served in Corn Tortillas with Cilantro, Onion, Pica-Pica y Arroz Verde

Tacos Mi Tierra (Lunch)

“Street Style” - Beef or Chicken Fajita, Serranos, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans

Fajitas (Lunch)

Grilled Beef or Chicken, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Tacos and Enchiladas

Tacos de Brisket

$17.95

Slow Roasted Shredded Brisket, Jack Cheese, Onions, Poblanos, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde

Mama's Tacos

Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese and Grilled Green Onion on Corn Tortillas with Rice and Sliced Avocado Ensalada

Tacos Mi Tierra

“Street Style” - Corn Tortillas, Chicken Fajita, Serranos, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans

Tacos Habana

$15.95

Chicken Breast marinated in Chile Adobo served in Corn Tortillas with Cilantro, Onion, Pica-Pica, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde

Taco Dinner

$13.45

Two to an order with Refritos y Arroz; choice of Beef or Chicken on Crispy Corn or Flour Tortillas

Tacos de Ribeye

$29.95

Certified Angus Beef served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo

Enchilada Dinner Sunset

$13.45

Two to an order, served with Rice and Beans; Beef, Chicken or Spinach with Chile-Cilantro Queso

Enchiladas Crispy Chicken Verde

$14.45

Topped with Salsa Verde, Crema, Refritos y Arroz

Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

Two to an order with Refritos y Arroz; choice of Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Spinach

Enchiladas Poblano Chicken

$13.45

Two Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Crema, Refritos y Arroz

Spinach Enchilada

$13.95

Latin Stir Fry Vegetable Sauté over Spinach Enchiladas, Jack Cheese and Ranchero Sauce served with Arroz Verde

Combos & Classics

# 11

$12.45

Beef Taco, Chicken Burrito, Refritos y Arroz, choice of Side Sauce

Deluxe 57

$19.45

Cheese Enchilada, Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Beef Taco, Cheese Taco and Pork Picoso Tamale, Refritos y Arroz

El Ray's

$14.45

Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Pork Picoso Tamale, Refritos y Arroz

Gina's

$11.45

Three Chalupas: Queso, Bean and Guacamole

Luann's

$14.45

Guacamole Chalupa, Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, Cheese Taco, Refritos y Arroz

Milo's

$13.95

Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Chicken Enchilada, Refritos y Arroz

Pauley's

$12.45

Two Beef Burritos, Refritos y Arroz, choice of Side Sauce

Ernie's Chicken

$18.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of Sour Cream Sauce or Poblano Crema served with Guacamole, Rice y Pico

Pollo Moderno

$18.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served over Latin Stir Fry Vegetable Sauté served with Arroz Verde

Mama's Chicken Con Hongos

$17.95

Seared Chicken Breast served with Mushrooms, Onion and Poblano Sauté with Rice

Tamale Dinner

$12.45

Three Pork Picoso Tamales, Refritos y Arroz

Ribeye al Carbon

$29.95

Certified Angus Beef served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas

Pollo Carbon

$19.95

Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$11.45

Over Easy Eggs, Ranchero Sauce con Potato Wedges, Refritos, Ensalada and Sliced Avocado

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.45

Chorizo and Pico de Gallo sautéed with Eggs con Refritos, Potato Wedges and Sliced Avocado Ensalada

Breakfast Quesadillas Bacn

$16.95

Eggs scrambled with oven roasted Brisket, Jack Cheese, Bacon and Pico de Gallo with Salsa Verde y Crema

Breakfast Quesadillas Brsk

$14.95

Eggs scrambled with oven roasted Brisket, Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo with Salsa Verde y Crema

Chimichangas

Seafood & Vegan

Tacos De Pescado

$14.95

Seared Fresh Tilapia with Salsa Verde y Poblano served with Cole Slaw a la Mexicana, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde

Tacos "De Camarones"

$21.95

Lime, Serrano and Garlic Gulf Shrimp, Bacon and Jack Cheese, and Poblano Crema with Arroz Verde y Ensalada a la Mexicana

Tilapia Verde

$17.95

Fresh Tilapia Filet seared a la plancha with Garlic and Lime served with Avocado, Latin Stir Fry Vegetables y Arroz Verde

Shrimp Brochette

$23.95

Bacon Wrapped Wild Gulf Shrimp with Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Poblano Crema, Arroz Verde, Bean Soup y Guacamole

Tacos de Papa

$13.95

Guajillo sautéed Mushrooms, Poblanos, Spinach, Grape Tomato and Garlic over Potatoes served with Avocado Ensalada

Pasilla Poblano con Hongo

$17.95

Poblano, Mushroom and Onion Sauté with Pica-Pica and Lime served with Refritos, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Crispy Guacamole Tacos

$14.95

Guacamole, Habana-spiced Jicama, Cucumber and Pepitas in Crispy Corn Shells with Chile de Arbol y Avocado Ensalada

Desserts

Chocolate Tres Leches

$6.25

Chocolate sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three milks & topped with a delicious chocolate sauce

Flan

$5.95

A creamy Mexican-style custard topped with caramel sauce

Praline

$1.95

A buttery & sweet brown sugar candy loaded with pecans

Sides & Extras

Latin Stir Fry Vegetable

$3.95

SD Jalap Toreado

$2.95

Flour Tortillas (dozen)

$1.80

Corn Tortillas (dozen)

$1.80

Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Guacamole

"Mexicano"

Refried Beans

Mexican Rice

Cheddar Cheese

Jack Cheese

Sour Cream

Pico De Gallo

Salsa

Salsa Verde

Chile De Arbol

Guajillo

Serrano Limon

Pica Pica

Molcajete Salsa

Ranchero Sauce

Chile Con Carne

Poblano Cream Sauce

Sunset Sauce

Sour Cream Sauce

Kids

Kids Taco

With Arroz, Refried Beans and Kids Drink

Kids Fajitas

With Arroz, Refried Beans and Kids Drink

Kids Enchilada

With Arroz, Refried Beans and Kids Drink

Chicken Quesadillas (Kids)

$8.45

With Arroz, Refried Beans and Kids Drink

Burrito (Kids)

$8.45

With Arroz, Refried Beans and Kids Drink

Kids drinks

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.95

Lemonada

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Fiji

$3.95

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Coffee

$2.95

Soft Drinks

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
It's amazing

Location

11661 Preston Rd, 138, Dallas, TX 75230

Directions

