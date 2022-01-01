Preston's Restaurant imageView gallery

Preston's Restaurant Leoma

436 Reviews

$

2575 Hwy 43

Leoma, TN 38468

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2575 Hwy 43, Leoma, TN 38468

Directions

Gallery
Preston's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg
orange star4.5 • 1,503
1610 N Locust Ave Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
View restaurantnext
Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 327
2022 N Locust Ave Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
View restaurantnext
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski
orange starNo Reviews
1653 West College St, Suite 4 Pulaski, TN 38478
View restaurantnext
Kitchen 218
orange starNo Reviews
218 N 1ST ST PULASKI, TN 38478
View restaurantnext
Mt. Pleasant Grille
orange star4.8 • 831
100 S Main St Mt Pleasant, TN 38474
View restaurantnext
North Wood Social
orange starNo Reviews
1121 n wood ave florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leoma
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston