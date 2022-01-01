Preston's Pub
449 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Preston’s Pub!, where we value Family, Food & Fun
Location
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gather & Graze - 9103 Andrew Drive
No Reviews
9103 Andrew Drive Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurant
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Manassas
No Reviews
8498 CENTREVILLE RD MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas - 9745 Liberia Ave
No Reviews
9745 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manassas Park
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant
More near Manassas Park