Restaurant header imageView gallery

Preston's Pub

449 Reviews

$$

9103 Andrew Drive

Manassas Park, VA 20111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BURGER CREATIONS
BAVARIAN PRETZELS
PIZZA

APPETIZERS

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

$8.99

THREE SOFT BAVARIAN PRETZELS SERVED WITH WARM CHEESE & CREOLA MUSTARD.

BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WTH MELTED CHEESES, FRESH PICO DE GALLO & JALAPENOS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.99

FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHICKEN, MELTED CHEESES, FRESH PICO DE GALLO & JALAPENO.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

FOUR HOME-STYLE BREADED CRISP CHICKEN TENDERS. SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD

CORN DOG BITES

$9.99

NATHAN'S MINI HOT DOGS WRAPPED IN A RICH CORNMEAL BATTER. DEEP FRIED TO A GOLDEN CRISP. SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD.

CRAB DIP

$15.99

FRESH LUMP CRABMEAT BLENDED WITH FRESH LEMON JUICE, CHARDONNAY AND SPICES. MIXED TOGETHER WITH CREAM AND CHEDDAR CHEESES. SERVED WITH NAAN

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS

$8.99Out of stock

SIX ITALIAN BREADED THEN LIGHTLY FRIED PICKLE SPEARS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF OUR SIGNATURE VEGETABLE RANCH.

FRIED WINGS

$11.99+

CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 FRIED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

GRILLED WINGS

GRILLED WINGS

$11.99+

CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 GRILLED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

IRISH NACHOS

$10.99

FRESH HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR & JACK CHEESES, CRISPY BACON AND CORNED BEEF, FRESH PICO DE HALLO AND JALAPENOS.

MAC & CHEESE WEDGES

$9.99

CREAMY CHEDDAR CHEESE MIXED WITH MACARONI THEN LIGHTLY FRIED. SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE RANCH.

PP'S BANGING SHRIMP

$11.99

LIGHTLY BREADED THEN FRIED SHRIMP TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE BANGIN' SAUCE.

STACKED CAPRESE SALAD

$10.99

FRESH SLICED TOMATOES TOPPED WITH FRESH SLICED MOZZARELLA, BASIL AND TOPPED WITH A BALSAMIC REDUCTION.

IRISH EGG ROLLS

$9.99

PICKLE CHIPS

$8.99

NAAN

$2.00

SIDE CELERY WITH RANCH

$2.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED WITH CROUTONS, FRESHLY GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE & CAESAR DRESSING.

CHEF SALAD

$14.99

MIXED CRISP LETTUCES, HAM, TURKEY, SWISS & CHEDDAR CHEESE, HARDBOILED EGG, CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, GREEN PEPPERS AND DICED TOMATOES.

GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

MIXED CRISP LETTUCES TOPPED WITH CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, GREEN PEPPERS, DICED TOMATOES AND SHREDDED CHEESE.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

SIDE SALAD

$5.99
SPINACH SALAD

SPINACH SALAD

$11.99

FRESH SPINACH TOPPED WTIH DRIED CRANBERRIES, CANDIED PECANS, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, RED ONION AND FRESH TOMATO.

STEAK & BLEU CHEESE SALAD

$18.99

ANGUS SIRLION STEAK ON TOP OF MIXED CRISP LETTUCES, TOPPED WITH FRESH VEGETABLES, PICO DE GALLO & BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES.

SOUPS

FRENCH ONION

$6.99

TRADITIONAL BOWL OF BEEF BROTH FILLED WITH ONIONS, CROUTONS AND SMOTHERED IN MELTED AGED SWISS CHEESE

HOMEMADE CHILI

$6.99

BOWL OF OUR FRESH, CHUNKY BEEF CHILI. TOPPED WITH RED ONION AND MELTED CHEESE.

ADD GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

SANDWICHES

3 ALARM PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK TOPPED WITH BACON, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, SAUTEEED ONIONS AND GREEN PEPPERS, JALAPENOS, LETTUCE, TOMATO & SRIRACHA MAYO.

BEER BATTERED COD SANDWICH

$15.99

CRISPY BEER BATTERED COD ON A TOASTED SUB ROLL, WITH LETTUCE TOMATO AND TARTER SAUCE.

BIG BLT

$13.99

SIX SLICES OF BACON, FRESH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND MAYO ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & BLEU CHEESE DRESSING. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$14.99

LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SWISS CHEESE AND WARM HAM. SERVED ON BRIOCHE ROLL.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$17.99

FRESH HOMEMADE CRAB CAKE ON A KAISER ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & OUR SIGNATURE CRAB SAUCE

FRENCH DIP

$13.99

WARM ROAST BEEF AND MELTED PROVOLONE ON A TOASTED SUB ROLL. SERVED WITH AU JUS

FRESH MOZZARELLA

$13.99

FRESH SLICES OF MOZZARELLA ON A CRISP CIABATTA ROLL WIHT PESTO, SPRING MIX, SLICED TOMATOES ND A DRIZZLES OF BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.

KICKIN' TUNA MELT

$13.99Out of stock

HOMEMADE TUNA SALAD, MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE ON GRILLED RYE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & JALAPENOS.

PHILLY CHEESE SUB

$14.99

CHOICE OF STEAK OR CHICKEN. MELTED PROVOLONE CHEESE, SAUTEED ONIONS AND GREEN PEPPERS. LETTUCE, TOMATO & MAYO

PRESTON'S TURKEY MELT

$13.99

GRILLED AMERICAN CHEESE ON SOURDOUGH WITH WARM TURKEY, BACON, FRESH TOMATOS & RUSSIAN DRESSING.

PUB CLUB

$14.99

HAM, TURKEY, CRISP BACON, SWISSH & CHEDDAR CHEESE LAYERED BETWEEN 3 SLICES OF TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & MAYO.

REUBEN

$14.99

WARM CORNED BEEF, MELTED SWISS ON GRILLED SEEDED RYE WITH SAUERKRAUT AND RUSSIAN DRESSSING.

THE CLUCKER

$14.99

LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH PEPPERJACK CHEESE, CRISP BACON, MIXED LETTUCE, RED ONION AND SRIRACHA MAYO.

WRAPS

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.99

GRILLED CHICKEN TOASSED WITH ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE & CAESAR DRESSING. SERVED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$13.99

BREADED HOME-STYLED CHICKEN TENDERS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING. SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLA.

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$14.99

GRILLED BLACKENED CHICKEN, CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE, FETA CHEESE, RED ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, AND A DRIZZLE OF BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE. SERVED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP

$14.99

GRILLED CHICKEN WITH MELTED PROVOLONE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, JALAPENOS & BUFFALO RANCH. SERVED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.

TURKEY CLUB WRAP

$13.99

TURKEY, BACON AND SWISS CHEESE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES & RANCH DRESSING. SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLA.

SMALL STUFF

CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

QUARTER POUND BURGER WITH CHEESE, LETTUCE & TOMATO.

CHICKEN TENDERS (2)

$8.99

TWO CHICKEN TENDERS WITH HONEY MUSTARD.

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

AMERICAN CHEESE GRILLED ON WHITE BREAD.

HOT DOG

$6.99

GRILLED ALL BEEF HOTDOG ON A FRESH BUN.

BURGERS

BURGER CREATIONS

$12.99

7 OUNCES OF FRESH GROUND BEEF, GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CHOICE OF TWO TOPPINGS.

CAPRESE BURGER

$15.99

TOPPED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, SPRING MIX. DRIZZLED WITH PESTO AND BALSAMIC DRESSING.

HANGOVER BURGER

HANGOVER BURGER

$15.99

TOPPED WITH A FRIED EGG, SAUSAGE PATTY, FRENCH FRIES, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED ONION.

MAC & CHEESE BURGER

$15.99

SMOTHERED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON AND TOPPED WITH THREE MAC & CHEESE WEDGES.

PATTY MELT

$14.99

ON GRILLED RYE TOPPED WITH SWISS, CHEDDAR, GRILLED ONIONES & MAYO.

RODEO BURGER

RODEO BURGER

$15.99

TOPPED WITH TWO ONION RINGS, BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE. SERVED WITH BBQ SAUCE ON SIDE

TIJUANA BURGER

TIJUANA BURGER

$15.99

TOPPED WITH PEPPERJACK, JALAPENOS, PICO DE GALLO, BACON & SIDE OF CHIPOTLE RANCH.

TURKEY BURGER CREATION

$12.99

TURKEY BURGER GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL.

VEGGIE BURGER CREATION

$12.99

VEGGIE BURKER GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL.

PUPPY BURGER

$6.00

PIZZAS

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.99

OUR SIGNATURE 12" CRUST TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONION, BACON & WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA.

CHICKEN BACON PESTO PIZZA

$14.99

OUR SIGNATURE 12" CRUST TOPPED WITH PESTO, BACON, CHICKEN & WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA

GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

OUR SIGNATURE 12" CRUST TOPPED WITH ROASTED GARLIC & OLIVE OIL, SPINACH, CHICKEN, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.99

OUR SIGNATURE 12" CRUST TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE, FRESH TOMATO, CHOPPED BASIL, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA.

MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$15.99

OUR SIGNATURE 12" CRUST TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON & WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA.

PIZZA

PIZZA

$8.99

OUR SIGNATURE 12" CRUST TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE & WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA.

THAI CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99

ENTREES

BLACKENED SALMON FILET

BLACKENED SALMON FILET

$18.99

GRILLED SALMON FILET LIGHTLY COATED WITH BLACKENING SEASONING. SERVED WITH STEAMED VEGETABLES & SIDE SALAD.

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$16.99

FISH N' CHIPS

$17.99

GOLDEN BROWN BEER BATTERED COD WITH TARTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & COLE SLAW

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES

$23.99

TWO JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES DRIZZLED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CRAB SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRNECH FRIES & COLE SLAW.

NY STRIP

$25.99

FRESH CUT SIRLION STEAK PLACED IN A YUENGLING HOUSE MARINADE AND GRILLED TO PERFECTIONS. SERVED WITH A SIDE SLAD & HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES.

BANGIN FISH TACOS

$12.99

DESSERTS

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$5.99

WARM CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE WITH A SCOOP OF VANILLA ICE CREAM DRIZZLED IN CHOCHOLATE SYRUP.

ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$6.99

BREAD PUDDING W/ ICE CREAM

$7.99

SIDES

FRIES

$3.99

TOTS

$4.99

CHIPS

$3.99

COLE SLAW

$3.99

CURLY FRIES

$4.99

MASHED POTATOES

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$5.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99

VEGGIES

$3.99Out of stock

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.99

CORNBREAD STUFFING

$3.99

MONTHLY SPECIALS

BAKED BRIE

$16.99

BOAR'S HEAD HOT SAUSAGE

$8.99

BRISKET SANDWICH

$16.99Out of stock

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$14.99
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.99

SPINACH, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, GARLIC CREAM CHEESE, SOUR CREAM & BACON. ALL BLENDED TOGETHER WITH MOZZARELLA AND PARMESAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH NAAN.

SRIRACHA CHILI BURGER

SRIRACHA CHILI BURGER

$15.99

TOPPED WITH PEPPERJACK, JALAPENOS, PICO DE GALLO, BACON & SIDE OF CHIPOTLE RANCH.

MAIN STREET BURGER

$13.99

OPEN FACED TURKEY

$14.99

SHEPARDS PIE

$16.99

SAUCES

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE SRIRACHA MAYO

$0.75

SIDE NACHO CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SIDE BBQ

$0.75

SIDE TARTER

$0.75

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$3.49

BARQ'S

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.49

DIET COKE

$2.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$3.49

LEMONADE

$2.99

MILK

$3.49

MR. PIBB

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$3.49

RED BULL

$4.00

SPRITE

$2.99

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.29

Pinneapple Juice

$3.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

TO GO COCKTAILS

MARGARITA QUART

$24.99

Now add your favorite cocktail TO GO!! ONLY SOLD IN QUARTS (quarts are equivalent to 4 drinks) MUST SHOW ID AT PICK UP!!

PRESTONS PUNCH QUART

$24.99

Dark Spiced Rum, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice & Grenadine. Now add your favorite cocktail TO GO!! ONLY SOLD IN QUARTS (quarts are equivalent to 4 drinks) MUST SHOW ID AT PICK UP!!

PARK MIMOSA QUART

$24.99

Vodka, Champagne, Peach Schnapps, OJ, Cranberry & Grenadine. Now add your favorite cocktail TO GO!! ONLY SOLD IN QUARTS (quarts are equivalent to 4 drinks) MUST SHOW ID AT PICK UP!!

MOSCOW MULE QUART

$24.99

Now add your favorite cocktail TO GO!! ONLY SOLD IN QUARTS (quarts are equivalent to 4 drinks) MUST SHOW ID AT PICK UP!!

PEACH BOURBON LEMONADE QUART

$24.99

Kentucky Bourbon, Peach Puree & Lemonade. Now add your favorite cocktail TO GO!! ONLY SOLD IN QUARTS (quarts are equivalent to 4 drinks) MUST SHOW ID AT PICK UP!!

WHITE SANGRIA QUART

$24.99

Mango-Pineapple Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Pinot Grigio, Pineapple Juice & Soda Water. Now add your favorite cocktail TO GO!! ONLY SOLD IN QUARTS (quarts are equivalent to 4 drinks) MUST SHOW ID AT PICK UP!!

BLOODY MARY QUART

$24.99

Now add your favorite cocktail TO GO!! ONLY SOLD IN QUARTS (quarts are equivalent to 4 drinks) MUST SHOW ID AT PICK UP!!

Long Island Quart

$24.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Preston’s Pub!, where we value Family, Food & Fun

Website

Location

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Directions

Gallery
Preston's Pub image
Preston's Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gather & Graze - 9103 Andrew Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9103 Andrew Drive Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Tucked Away Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
8420 Kao Circle Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Manassas
orange starNo Reviews
8498 CENTREVILLE RD MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas - 9745 Liberia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
9745 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken - Manassas
orange starNo Reviews
9952 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manassas Park

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Zandra's Manassas
orange star4.4 • 2,068
9114 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
orange star4.4 • 932
9412 Main St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9108 Center Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Tortino Mare
orange star4.5 • 787
120 Kent Village Sq Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manassas Park
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston