Presutti's

review star

No reviews yet

415 Noblestown Rd

Carnegie, PA 15106

Popular Items

Traditional WIngs (10)
Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Medium 14" Cheese Pizza

FOOD

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$6.99

Served with our homemade sauce (4oz). Make It Cheesy +$1.99

Italian Hoagie DIp

$9.99

Your favorite Italian hoagie served dip style with fresh tortilla chips.

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$7.49

Served with our homemade sauce.

Spicy Cheese Bites

$6.99

Served with ranch dressing.

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Served with our homemade sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.49

Served with secret sauce.

Homemade Pepperoni Rolls

$10.99

Homemade dough stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, and served with our homemade sauce (8oz).

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.49

Served with our homemade sauce.

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Served with our homemade sauce (4oz).

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Served with our homemade sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Served with ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Served with secret sauce.

Full Basket - Fresh Cut Curly Fries

$4.99

Full Basket. Add Cheese +$1.99

Half Basket - Fresh Cut Curly Fries

$2.99

Half Basket. Add Cheese +$1.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$9.99

Choice of dipping sauce: Ranch | Honey Mustard | BBQ | Mild | Hot | Bleu Cheese

Wings

Served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese.

Traditional WIngs (5)

$7.79

5 piece traditional wings tossed in flavor of your choice.

Traditional WIngs (10)

$13.79

10 piece traditional wings tossed in flavor of your choice.

Traditional Wings (16)

$18.59

16 piece traditional wings tossed in flavor of your choice.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Boneless wings tossed in flavor of your choice.

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Bed of crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, & croutons.

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Bed of crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, & croutons.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons.

Pittsburgh Steak Garden Salad

$15.49

Large bed of crisp lettuce topped with seared steak, fresh cut curly fries, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Pittsburgh Steak Caesar Salad

$15.49

Large bed romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons, topped with seared steak.

Garden Chicken Salad

$14.95

Large bed of crisp lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, & croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Large bed romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons, topped with grilled chicken.

Oven Baked Hoagies

Baked on Mancini’s fresh hoagie sticks.

9" Italian Stallion

$11.49

Pepperoni, hard salami, deli ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Italian dressing.

9" Steak

$11.49

Sliced steak, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, & Italian dressing.

9" Chicken Parmesan

$11.49

Fried chicken, provolone, & homemade sauce.

9" Eggplant Parmesan

$11.49

Fried eggplant, provolone, & homemade sauce.

9" Ham & Cheese

$11.49

Deli ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo.

9" Italian Sausage

$11.49

Sweet Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, & homemade sauce.

9" Cheese Steak

$11.49

Chopped steak, provolone, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers,& mayo.

9" Philly Chicken

$11.49

Chopped grilled chicken, provolone, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mayo.

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.49

Fried chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & ranch dressing.

9" Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & ranch dressing.

9" Meatball

$11.49

Meatballs, homemade sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

16" Italian Stallion

$19.85

Pepperoni, hard salami, deli ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Italian dressing.

16" Steak

$19.85

Sliced steak, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, & Italian dressing.

16" Chicken Parmesan

$19.85

Fried chicken, provolone, & homemade sauce.

16" Eggplant Parmesan

$19.85

Fried eggplant, provolone, & homemade sauce.

16" Ham & Cheese

$19.85

Deli ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo.

16" Italian Sausage

$19.85

Sweet Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, & homemade sauce.

16" Cheese Steak

$19.85

Chopped steak, provolone, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mayo.

16" Philly Chicken

$19.85

Chopped grilled chicken, provolone, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mayo.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.85

Fried chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & ranch dressing.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.85

Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & ranch dressing.

16" Meatball

$19.85

Meatballs, homemade sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

Cheese Pizza

Small 12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.

Medium 14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.

X-Large 18" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.

Speciality Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

16" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & ham.

Deluxe Supreme Pizza

$22.99

16" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, & black olives.

Ultimate Veggie Pizza

$22.99

16" Onions, peppers, sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, & black olives.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.99

16" Fried Chicken, bacon, & cheddar with a ranch base.

Steak & Ranch Pizza

$22.99

16" Chopped steak, onions, & mushrooms with a ranch base.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

16" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, curly fries, & ranch with a buffalo ranch base.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

16" Grilled chicken, bacon, & cheddar, with a BBQ base.

Spicy Italian Pizza

$22.99

16" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & jalapeños.

DRINKS

Grab N' Go

20oz Coke

$2.89

20oz Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.89

20oz Diet Coke

20oz Coke Zero

$2.89

20oz Coke Zero

20oz Sprite

$2.89

20oz Sprite

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.89

20oz Dr. Pepper

16.9oz DISANTI

$1.99

16.9oz DISANTI

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.89

20oz Cherry Coke

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.89

20oz Ginger Ale

20oz Orange

$2.89

20oz Orange

20oz Root Beer

$2.89

20oz Root Beer

20oz Lemonade

$2.89

20oz Lemonade

18.5oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.09

18.5oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea

18.5oz Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.09

18.5oz Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

16oz Monster Zero Ultra

$3.59

16oz Monster Zero Ultra

8.4oz Redbull

$3.59

20oz Mountain Berry Powerade

$2.89

20oz Mountain Berry Powerade

2 Liters

2L Coke

$3.59

2L Coke

2L Diet Coke

$3.59

2L Diet Coke

2L Sprite

$3.59

2L Sprite

BEER

White Claws

White Claw Special

$4.00

Black Cherry

$6.75

Raspberry

$6.75

Mango

$6.75

Passion Fruit

$6.75

Lemon

$6.75

Tangerine

$6.75

TO-GO Domestic 6-Pack Bottles

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Miller Lite 6-Pack Bottles

$12.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Bud Light 6-Pack Bottles

$12.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Budweiser 6-Pack Bottles

$12.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

IC Light 6-Pack Bottles

$12.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Michelob Ultra 6-Pack Bottles

$12.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Yuengling 6-Pack Bottles

$12.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Coors Light 6-Pack Bottles

$12.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

TO-GO Domestic 12-Pack Cans

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Miller Lite 12-Pack Cans

$18.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Bud Light 12-Pack Cans

$18.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Budweiser 12-Pack Cans

$18.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

IC Light 12-Pack Cans

$18.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Michelob Ultra 12-Pack Cans

$18.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Yuengling 12-Pack Cans

$18.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Coors Light 12-Pack Cans

$18.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

TO-GO Import 6-Pack Bottles

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Peroni 6-Pack

$15.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Stella Artois 6-Pack

$15.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Heineken 6-Pack

$15.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Angry Orchard 6-Pack

$15.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Bells 2 Hearted IPA 6-Pack

$15.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Blue Moon 6-Pack

$15.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

TO-GO White Claw 12-Packs

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Black Cherry White Claw 12-Pack

$28.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Mango White Claw 12-Pack

$28.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

White Claw Variety No2 12-Pack

$28.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

Raspberry White Claw 12-Pack

$28.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

White Claw Variety No3 12-Pack

$28.99

Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.

White Claw House Variety 12-Pack

$28.99

Truly

Strawberry Margarita

$6.75

Classic Marg

$6.75

Mango Chili

$6.75

Watermelon Cucumber

$6.75

SIDE SAUCES

SIDE Ranch

$0.75

SIDE Homemade Sauce

$0.75

SIDE Nacho Cheese

$1.99

SIDE Mild

$0.75

SIDE Hot

$0.75

SIDE BBQ

$0.75

SIDE Honey Mustard

$0.75

SIDE Teriyaki

$0.75

SIDE Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

SIDE Hot Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

SIDE Buffalo Ranch

$0.75

SIDE Honey BBQ

$0.75

SIDE Dry Ranch

$0.75

SIDE Dry Cajun

$0.75

SIDE Dry Lemon Pepper

$0.75

SIDE Dry Seasoned

$0.75

SIDE Secret Sauce

$0.75

SIDE Garlic Butter

$0.75

SIDE Bleu Cheese

$0.75

SIDE Italian

$0.75

SIDE Fat-Free Italian

$0.75

SIDE Honey Mustard

$0.75

SIDE 1000 Island

$0.75

SIDE Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

SIDE Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

SIDE Balsamic Vinegar

$0.75

SIDE Caesar

$0.75

SIDE Mayo

SIDE Ketchup

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Homemade Dough. Homemade Sauce. Homemade Taste.

Website

Location

415 Noblestown Rd, Carnegie, PA 15106

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

