Presutti's
No reviews yet
415 Noblestown Rd
Carnegie, PA 15106
FOOD
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Served with our homemade sauce (4oz). Make It Cheesy +$1.99
Italian Hoagie DIp
Your favorite Italian hoagie served dip style with fresh tortilla chips.
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Served with our homemade sauce.
Spicy Cheese Bites
Served with ranch dressing.
Jalapeño Poppers
Served with our homemade sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Served with secret sauce.
Homemade Pepperoni Rolls
Homemade dough stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, and served with our homemade sauce (8oz).
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with our homemade sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Served with our homemade sauce (4oz).
Fried Mushrooms
Served with our homemade sauce.
Fried Pickle Chips
Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Served with secret sauce.
Full Basket - Fresh Cut Curly Fries
Full Basket. Add Cheese +$1.99
Half Basket - Fresh Cut Curly Fries
Half Basket. Add Cheese +$1.99
Chicken Tenders (4)
Choice of dipping sauce: Ranch | Honey Mustard | BBQ | Mild | Hot | Bleu Cheese
Wings
Traditional WIngs (5)
5 piece traditional wings tossed in flavor of your choice.
Traditional WIngs (10)
10 piece traditional wings tossed in flavor of your choice.
Traditional Wings (16)
16 piece traditional wings tossed in flavor of your choice.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in flavor of your choice.
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Bed of crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, & croutons.
Large Garden Salad
Bed of crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, & croutons.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons.
Pittsburgh Steak Garden Salad
Large bed of crisp lettuce topped with seared steak, fresh cut curly fries, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Pittsburgh Steak Caesar Salad
Large bed romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons, topped with seared steak.
Garden Chicken Salad
Large bed of crisp lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, & croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Large bed romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons, topped with grilled chicken.
Oven Baked Hoagies
9" Italian Stallion
Pepperoni, hard salami, deli ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Italian dressing.
9" Steak
Sliced steak, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, & Italian dressing.
9" Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken, provolone, & homemade sauce.
9" Eggplant Parmesan
Fried eggplant, provolone, & homemade sauce.
9" Ham & Cheese
Deli ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo.
9" Italian Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, & homemade sauce.
9" Cheese Steak
Chopped steak, provolone, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers,& mayo.
9" Philly Chicken
Chopped grilled chicken, provolone, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mayo.
9" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & ranch dressing.
9" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & ranch dressing.
9" Meatball
Meatballs, homemade sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
16" Italian Stallion
Pepperoni, hard salami, deli ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Italian dressing.
16" Steak
Sliced steak, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, & Italian dressing.
16" Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken, provolone, & homemade sauce.
16" Eggplant Parmesan
Fried eggplant, provolone, & homemade sauce.
16" Ham & Cheese
Deli ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo.
16" Italian Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, & homemade sauce.
16" Cheese Steak
Chopped steak, provolone, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mayo.
16" Philly Chicken
Chopped grilled chicken, provolone, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mayo.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & ranch dressing.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & ranch dressing.
16" Meatball
Meatballs, homemade sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
Cheese Pizza
Small 12" Cheese Pizza
Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
Medium 14" Cheese Pizza
Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
X-Large 18" Cheese Pizza
Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
Speciality Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
16" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & ham.
Deluxe Supreme Pizza
16" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, & black olives.
Ultimate Veggie Pizza
16" Onions, peppers, sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, & black olives.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
16" Fried Chicken, bacon, & cheddar with a ranch base.
Steak & Ranch Pizza
16" Chopped steak, onions, & mushrooms with a ranch base.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
16" Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, curly fries, & ranch with a buffalo ranch base.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
16" Grilled chicken, bacon, & cheddar, with a BBQ base.
Spicy Italian Pizza
16" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & jalapeños.
DRINKS
Grab N' Go
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Coke Zero
20oz Sprite
20oz Dr. Pepper
16.9oz DISANTI
20oz Cherry Coke
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Orange
20oz Root Beer
20oz Lemonade
18.5oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea
18.5oz Gold Peak Unsweet Tea
16oz Monster Zero Ultra
8.4oz Redbull
20oz Mountain Berry Powerade
BEER
White Claws
TO-GO Domestic 6-Pack Bottles
Miller Lite 6-Pack Bottles
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Bud Light 6-Pack Bottles
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Budweiser 6-Pack Bottles
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
IC Light 6-Pack Bottles
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Michelob Ultra 6-Pack Bottles
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Yuengling 6-Pack Bottles
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Coors Light 6-Pack Bottles
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
TO-GO Domestic 12-Pack Cans
Miller Lite 12-Pack Cans
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Bud Light 12-Pack Cans
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Budweiser 12-Pack Cans
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
IC Light 12-Pack Cans
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Michelob Ultra 12-Pack Cans
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Yuengling 12-Pack Cans
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Coors Light 12-Pack Cans
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
TO-GO Import 6-Pack Bottles
Peroni 6-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Stella Artois 6-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Heineken 6-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Angry Orchard 6-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Bells 2 Hearted IPA 6-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Blue Moon 6-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
TO-GO White Claw 12-Packs
Black Cherry White Claw 12-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Mango White Claw 12-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
White Claw Variety No2 12-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
Raspberry White Claw 12-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
White Claw Variety No3 12-Pack
Beer must be paid for with a credit card. Customers are only permitted to order One 12 Pack, or (2) 6-Packs for delivery. Per PA State Law no more than 192oz may be delivered.
White Claw House Variety 12-Pack
SIDE SAUCES
SIDE Ranch
SIDE Homemade Sauce
SIDE Nacho Cheese
SIDE Mild
SIDE Hot
SIDE BBQ
SIDE Honey Mustard
SIDE Teriyaki
SIDE Garlic Parmesan
SIDE Hot Garlic Parmesan
SIDE Buffalo Ranch
SIDE Honey BBQ
SIDE Dry Ranch
SIDE Dry Cajun
SIDE Dry Lemon Pepper
SIDE Dry Seasoned
SIDE Secret Sauce
SIDE Garlic Butter
SIDE Bleu Cheese
SIDE Italian
SIDE Fat-Free Italian
SIDE Honey Mustard
SIDE 1000 Island
SIDE Balsamic Vinaigrette
SIDE Oil & Vinegar
SIDE Balsamic Vinegar
SIDE Caesar
SIDE Mayo
SIDE Ketchup
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Homemade Dough. Homemade Sauce. Homemade Taste.
415 Noblestown Rd, Carnegie, PA 15106