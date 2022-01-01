Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American

Pretty Bird Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

146 S Regent St

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Fried Chicken Sando

$10.50

Quarter Bird

Leg + Thigh

$9.50
Breast + Wing

$9.50

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00
PB Sauce

$0.50
Mexican Street Corn Salad

$3.50Out of stock
Cider Slaw

$3.00
Extra Pickles

$1.00

Beverage

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Barq's Root Beer

$2.00
Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00
Fuze Iced Tea

$2.00
Fanta Orange

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Coca Cola

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

It’s taken grit and determination to get where we are, and Pretty Bird strives for perfection when it comes to our food. We have a vision for how we want you to experience food—to taste the heat, hear the crunch, and feel the overwhelm of the tears (and sweat) of joy.

Location

