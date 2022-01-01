Chicken
American
Pretty Bird Chicken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
It’s taken grit and determination to get where we are, and Pretty Bird strives for perfection when it comes to our food. We have a vision for how we want you to experience food—to taste the heat, hear the crunch, and feel the overwhelm of the tears (and sweat) of joy.
Location
146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City