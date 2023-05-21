Pretty Little Tacos- Union City 4350 Jonesboro Rd

Restaurant info

Looking for tacos that are not only delicious, but pretty? Look no further than Pretty Little Tacos! Our mouth-watering tacos combine the bold flavors of Creole and Mexican cuisine, creating a unique and unforgettable dining experience. Whether you're craving our famous birria tacos or one of our OG classics, we've got you covered. Order now and taste the magic of Pretty Little Tacos delivered right to your doorstep.