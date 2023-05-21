Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pretty Little Tacos- Union City 4350 Jonesboro Rd

No reviews yet

4350 Jonesboro Rd

Union City, GA 30291

Popular Items

Juicy Steak Taco (1)

$6.00

Our Juicy Steak Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Guacamole

$4.00

*does not come with chips

Oxtail Ramen

$17.00

Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro


Juicy Birria Combos (4)

Juicy Chicken Combo (4)

$17.00

Our Juicy Chicken Combo comes in a set of 4 Topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Juicy Steak Combo (4)

$20.00

Our Juicy Steak Combo comes in a set of 4 Topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Juicy Shrimp Combo (4)

$25.00

Our Juicy Shrimp Combo comes in a set of 4 Topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Juicy Vegan Combo (4)

$17.00

Our Juicy Vegan Combo comes in a set of 4 Topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce. *Vegan meat is made with mushrooms and walnuts

Juicy Oxtail Combo (4)

$27.00

Our Juicy Oxtail Combo comes in a set of 4 Topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Juicy Birria Tacos (singles)

Juicy Chicken Taco (1)

$5.00

Our Juicy Chicken Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Juicy Steak Taco (1)

$6.00

Our Juicy Steak Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Juicy Shrimp Taco (1)

$7.00

Our Juicy Shrimp Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Juicy Vegan Taco (1)

$6.00

Our Juicy Vegan Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce. *Vegan Meat Contains Mushrooms and Walnuts

Juicy Oxtail Taco (1)

$8.00

Our Juicy Oxtail Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.

Og Tacos

Og Chicken Taco

$3.00

Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Og Steak Taco

$4.00

Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Og Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Og Vegan Taco

$4.00

Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro *Vegan Meat is made with mushrooms and walnuts

Og Oxtail Taco

$6.00

Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Birria Ramen

Plain Ramen

$11.00

Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Steak Ramem

$15.00

Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Shrimp Ramen

$16.00

Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Oxtail Ramen

$17.00

Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro

Sides

Street Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Topped with crema, parmesan cheese, cilantro, and tajin.

Chips

$2.00

Queso

$3.00

*does not come with chips

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

*does not come with chips

Guacamole

$4.00

*does not come with chips

Mango Salsa

$3.00Out of stock

*does not come with chips

Salsa Verde (green)

$2.00

*does not come with chips

Salsa Rojo (Red)

$2.00

*does not come with chips

Trio 4oz

$9.00

Your choice of 3 dips Comes with chips

Trio 8oz

$16.00

Your choice of 3 dips Comes with chips

Xtras

Side of Consomme

$2.00

Side of Vegan Consomme

$2.50

Side of Crema

$1.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Looking for tacos that are not only delicious, but pretty? Look no further than Pretty Little Tacos! Our mouth-watering tacos combine the bold flavors of Creole and Mexican cuisine, creating a unique and unforgettable dining experience. Whether you're craving our famous birria tacos or one of our OG classics, we've got you covered. Order now and taste the magic of Pretty Little Tacos delivered right to your doorstep.

Location

4350 Jonesboro Rd, Union City, GA 30291

Directions

