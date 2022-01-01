Pretty One Cake Company 6702 S. Staples Building B, Suite A, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

  • Home
Order Again

Add Shot of Espresso

Additional Shot of Espresso

$1.50

Americano

Cold 12oz Americano

$4.20

Cold 16oz Americano

$5.20

20oz Americano (Cold Only)

$6.00

12oz Hot Americano

$4.20+

16oz Hot Americano

$4.20+

Cappuccino

12oz Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz Cappuccino

$5.80

Caramel White Mocha

12oz Caramel White Mocha

$6.75

16oz Caramel White Mocha

$7.50

Caremel Macchiato

12oz Hot Caremel Macchiato

$4.50

16oz Hot Caremel Macchiato

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

12 oz Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cold Brew

12oz Cold Brew Black

$3.75

16oz Cold Brew Black

$4.25

20oz Cold Brew Black

$5.50

Cold Brew Macchiato

12oz Cold Brew Macchiato

$5.75

16oz Cold Brew Macchiato

$6.25

20oz Cold Brew Macchiato

$7.25

Cortado

8oz Cortado

$3.40

Drip Coffee

Drip 12oz

$2.80

Drip 16oz

$3.70

Drizzles

Caramel Drizzle

$0.65

Leche Quemada Drizzle

$0.65

Maple Drizzle

$0.65

Mocha Drizzle

$0.65

White Chocolate Mocha Drizzle

$0.65

Hand Made Lemonade

12oz Hand Made Lemonade

$3.50

16oz Hand Made Lemonade

$3.75

20oz Hand Made Lemonade

$4.00

Hand Shaken Teas

12oz Hand Shaken Tea (Herbal)

$2.75

16oz Hand Shaken Tea (Herbal)

$2.85

20oz Hand Shaken Tea (Herbal)

$3.25

12oz Hand Shaken Tea (Green)

$2.85+

16oz Hand Shaken Tea (Green)

$2.85+

20oz Hand Shaken Tea (Green)

$2.85+

Lemonade

$1.25

Hibiscus Lemonade

12oz Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.25

16oz Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.85

20oz Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.10

Hot Chai Latte

12oz Hot Chai Latte

$4.85

16oz Hot Chai Latte

$5.25

Hot Chai Tea

12oz Hot Chai Tea

$4.75

16oz Hot Chai Tea

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Lavender Honey Latte

12oz Hot Lavender Honey Latte

$6.85

16oz Hot Lavender Honey Latte

$7.65

Hot Pan de Polvo Latte

12oz Hot Pan de Polvo Latte

$6.25

16oz Hot Pan de Polvo Latte

$7.25

Hot White Chocolate Vanilla Bean

12oz Hot White Chocolate Vanilla Bean

$8.25

16oz Hot White Chocolate Vanilla Bean

$8.85

Ice Chai Tea

12oz Ice Chai Tea

$5.00

16oz Ice Chai Tea

$5.50

20oz Ice Chai Tea

$6.25

Iced Caramel Macchiato

12oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

16oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

20oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Iced Caramel White Mocha

12oz Iced Caramel White Mocha

$6.00

16oz Iced Caramel White Mocha

$6.35

20oz Iced Caramel White Mocha

$6.85

Iced Chai Tea Latte

12oz Ice Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

16oz Ice Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

20oz Ice Chai Tea Latte

$6.50

Iced Lavender Honey

12oz Iced Lavender Honey Latte

$6.00

16oz Iced Lavender Honey Latte

$6.35

20oz Iced Lavender Honey Latte

$6.85

Iced Lavender Tea

12oz Lavender Tea (Green)

$3.60

16oz Lavender Tea (Green)

$4.00

20oz Lavender Tea (Green)

$4.25

12oz Lavender Tea (Black)

$3.60

16oz Lavender Tea (Black)

$4.00

20oz Lavender Tea (Black)

$4.25

12oz Lavender Tea (Herbal)

$3.60

16oz Lavender Tea (Herbal)

$4.00

20oz Lavender Tea (Herbal)

$4.25

Iced Matcha Latte

12oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

20 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Matcha Tea

12oz Iced Matcha Tea

$4.95

16oz Iced Matcha Tea

$5.35

20oz Iced Matcha Tea

$5.85

Iced Mocha

12oz Iced Mocha

$5.25

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.80

20oz Iced Mocha

$6.35

Iced Pan de Polvo

12oz Iced Pan de Polvo

$5.35

16oz Iced Pan de Polvo

$5.65

20oz Iced Pan de Polvo

$6.25

Iced White Chocolate Vanilla Bean

12oz Iced White Chocolate Vanilla Bean

$7.00

16oz Iced White Chocolate Vanilla Bean

$7.35

20oz Iced White Chocolate Vanilla Bean

$7.85

Kids Apple Cider

12oz Kids Apple Cider

$3.25

Latte

12oz Latte

$5.20

16oz Latte

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade

12oz Lavender Lemonade

$4.25

16oz Lavender Lemonade

$4.75

20oz Lavender Lemonade

$5.25

Macchiato

8oz Macchiato

$2.75

12oz Macchiato

$3.25

Matcha Latte

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.85

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.35

Matcha Tea

12oz Matcha Tea

$4.50

16oz Matcha Tea

$5.00

Milks

Oat

$0.75

Coconut

$0.75

Almond

$0.75

Whole Milk

Heavy Cream

$1.00

Mocha

12oz Mocha

$5.85

16oz Mocha

$6.65

Organic Hot Tea

12oz Organic Hot Tea

$3.50

Sunshine Tea

12oz Sunshine Tea

$4.00

16oz Sunshine Tea

$4.25

20oz Sunshine Tea

$5.00

Sweet Ice Latte

12oz Sweet Ice Latte

$4.35

16oz Sweet Ice Latte

$4.55

20oz Sweet Ice Latte

$5.25

Syrups/Sauces

Honey

$0.85

House Made Cafe De Olla

$1.00

House Made Cane Sugar

$0.75

House Made Caramel Sauce

$0.85

House Made Caramel Syrup

$0.75

House Made Cinnamon Dulce Leche

$0.85

House Made Dark Chocolate

$0.85

House Made Lavender

$0.75

House Made Maple Bourbon

$0.75

House Made Pon De Polvo

$1.00

House Made Sweet Potato Sauce

$0.75

House Made Vanilla Bean

$0.75

House Made White Chocolate

$0.85

Sugar Free Caramel

$0.75

Sugar Free Vanilla

$0.75

Water

Water

Whip Cream

Whip

No Whip

Cold Foam

Cold Foam

$1.00

Peanut Butter Mocha Cold Brew

16oz PB Mocha Cold Brew

$7.00

Bars

Billionaire Bar

$5.50

Brownie

$3.50

Carmelita

$3.50

Cheesecake

$9.00

Gourmet Brownie

$7.00

Jam

$4.00

Key Lime

$3.50

Lemon

$3.50

Maple Walnut

$3.50

Oatmeal Fudge Bar

$3.75

Oreo Birthday Cookie

$4.50

Other

$3.50

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$4.75

Smookie Bar

$3.50

S'mores Bar

$3.50

Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Breads

Apple Cider Doughnut Cake Slice

$3.50

Cake by the Slice

White Almond Slice

$8.50

Chocolate Slice

$8.50

Birthday Slice

$8.50

Strawberry Slice

$8.50

Other Slice

$8.50

Large Cake Slice

$14.00

Cake Jars

Small Cake Jars

$4.00

Large Cake Jars

$6.75

Case Cakes

Dessert Style

$55.00

Holiday

$60.00

Lux

$75.00

Cookies

Birthday

$4.00

Caramel Oatmeal Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Sammy

$3.75

German Chocolate Sammy

$3.75

Giant Gourmet

$4.00

Macadamia Nut

$4.00

Mexican Wedding

$1.00

Monster

$4.00

S'mores Cookie

$4.00

Cupcakes

Birthday C.C

$3.75

Chocolate C.C

$3.75

Strawberry C.C

$3.75

Vanilla Bean C.C

$3.75

White Almond C.C

$3.75

Deco Cookies

Dozen case, regular only

$49.00

Large

$5.50

Regular

$4.25

Small

$3.00

Skeleton Deco Set

$45.00

French Macarons

Apple Cider

$3.00

Assorted/Other Macs

$3.00

Berry French Toast

$3.00

Birthday Macs

$3.00

Chocolate Macs

$3.00

Cosmic Brownie

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Funfetti

$3.00

Lemon Raspberry

$3.00

Mixed Berry

$3.00

Pumpkin

$3.00

Raspberry Macs

$3.00

Strawberry Macs

$3.00

Sugar Cookie

$3.00

vanila

$3.00

Gourmet Cupcakes

Almond Joy

$4.25

Apple Pie

$4.25

Banana Caramel

$4.25

Banana Nut

$4.25

Banana Split

$4.25

Brown Sugar Cookie

$4.25

Butter Pecan

$4.25

Carrot

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.25

Champagne

$4.25

Cheesecake

$4.25

Chocolate Brown Butter

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.25

Chocolate Raspberry

$4.25

Chunky Monkey

$4.25

Circus Animal

$4.25

Coconut

$4.25

Coconut Macaron

$4.25

Cookie Dough

$4.25

Cotton Candy

$4.25

German Chocolate

$4.25

Lemon

$4.25

Pan de Polvo

$4.25

Pumpkin Caramel

$4.25

Red Velvet

$4.25

Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Pan au Chocolate

$3.50

Muffins

Banana Bread

$4.75

Blueberry

$4.75

Chocolate Chip

$4.75

Lemon Poppy

$4.75

Mexican Coffee

$4.75

Pumpkin Cheese

$4.75

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$4.75

Sausage Bread

Sausage

$5.25

Scone

Birthday

$3.50

Brown Sugar

$3.50

Cheddar Ham

$3.50

Espresso Chip

$3.50

Maple Glaze

$3.50

Maple Pecan

$3.50

Orange White Chocolate Almond

$3.50

Plain

$3.50

Vanilla Bean

$3.50

Sticky Bun

Pecan

$4.25

Stuffed Croissant

Almond Cream

$6.00

Dulce de Leche Cream Cheese

$6.00

Honey Cream Cheese

$6.00

Nutella and bananas

$6.00

Nutella and strawberries

$6.00

Pistachio Cream

$6.00

Strawberries with cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Daily breakfast, coffee and bakery items. Specializing in cakes, decorated cookies and much more!

Location

6702 South Staples Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Directions

