Pretty One Cake Company 6702 S. Staples Building B, Suite A, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Daily breakfast, coffee and bakery items. Specializing in cakes, decorated cookies and much more!
Location
6702 South Staples Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BKK thai kitchen + bar - South Side
No Reviews
6702 S Staples St Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurant
Iced Cube Corpus - 5017 Saratoga Suite 113
No Reviews
5017 Saratoga Suite 113 Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurant
Bluffalo Wings Co. Southside
3.0 • 22
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101 Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi
Water Street Oyster Bar
4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurant
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE - POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4.2 • 488
4124 s staples st corpus christi, TX 78411
View restaurant