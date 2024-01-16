The Pretzel Hut
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
TBD
Location
2224 Furnace Hills Pike, Newmanstown, PA 17073
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Brickerville House Family Restaurant
4.4 • 1,059
2 E 28th Division Hwy Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurant
Franklin House Tavern - 101 north market st
No Reviews
101 north market st Schaefferstown, PA 17088
View restaurant
More near Newmanstown